« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 114425 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,462
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1760 on: March 16, 2023, 08:16:25 am »
Thought he was really good in an unfamiliar position. At least for the first half, but the whole team declined during the secomd half.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1761 on: March 16, 2023, 08:18:36 am »
Doesn't take games by the scruff of the neck. Tends to go missing when we aren't doing well.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1762 on: March 16, 2023, 08:21:19 am »
Goal saving tackle on the track back was impressive. Think hes fucking smart and works harder than most of the team. Great signing.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,934
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1763 on: March 16, 2023, 09:26:35 am »
Quote from: Wool on March 16, 2023, 08:06:21 am
There are no knives out for pointing out that theres no coherent strategy behind signing him to play him as a false 9 and shunting Nunez out wide in the process though. It doesnt suit either of their skill sets. Its not Gakpo being criticised so much as the thinking behind whatever were trying to do.

There have been plenty of people questioning him look through the thread and you will see it. The signing has happened I am not judging that as no one has the full facts but are more interested in firing from the hip and insisting they are right and everyone else is wrong.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1764 on: March 16, 2023, 10:01:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 16, 2023, 08:18:36 am
Doesn't take games by the scruff of the neck. Tends to go missing when we aren't doing well.
I thought he played quite well in an unfamiliar role.

He's a kid who's been here 5 minutes getting used to how the players play, tactics etc.

Give him a fucking chance FFS.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1765 on: March 16, 2023, 10:04:11 am »
I really like Gakpo. Considering the situation he has been put in, has done enough to convince me there is a quality player inside. His backtracking and defensive duties were excellent last night, on the whole, so he doesn't appear to be a lazy player to me.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,326
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1766 on: March 16, 2023, 10:04:31 am »
Thought he was about the best of our attackers
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1767 on: March 16, 2023, 10:07:51 am »
Quote from: Wool on March 16, 2023, 08:06:21 am
There are no knives out for pointing out that theres no coherent strategy behind signing him to play him as a false 9 and shunting Nunez out wide in the process though. It doesnt suit either of their skill sets. Its not Gakpo being criticised so much as the thinking behind whatever were trying to do.
There is clearly a strategy, it involves playing Gakpo as 9 or 8 and Nunez on the wing.
You dont like this strategy, which is fine, but it's glaringly obvious that Klopp has zero intention of using Gakpo as a winger.

I think the game yesterday showed that our midfield needs help from the attack, in defense and buildup. Jota was too far up. We had too much space in the center and no connection between defense and attack. That's what a player like Firmino or Gakpo can do as a 9, but Nunez or Jota cant
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,184
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1768 on: March 16, 2023, 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on March 16, 2023, 10:04:11 am
I really like Gakpo. Considering the situation he has been put in, has done enough to convince me there is a quality player inside. His backtracking and defensive duties were excellent last night, on the whole, so he doesn't appear to be a lazy player to me.



No he isn't lazy at all, actually passes the ball well and has a hell of a shot on him. Question is where he fits in with his position.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1769 on: March 16, 2023, 10:13:53 am »
Looks decent technically and I like when he turns and runs into space. Overall though its very hard to judge as when we are poor throughout the team he can seem to go missing but then so are a lot of other players. Probably needs to develop his strength as well.

I guess when both Dias and Salah are playing he would play in the middle, so would be interesting to see how he performs. Same with Nunez.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1770 on: March 16, 2023, 10:16:30 am »
Quote from: Kalito on March 16, 2023, 10:01:47 am
I thought he played quite well in an unfamiliar role.

He's a kid who's been here 5 minutes getting used to how the players play, tactics etc.

Give him a fucking chance FFS.
I like him as a player but you only really what he can do when things are going well for us. There's scope for improvement there but our attack is weaker and it's affecting us.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1771 on: March 16, 2023, 10:22:33 am »
Yep, the missing Diaz has been a bit of a blow this season. Could see Gakpo linking up well with him if played central. Time will tell, need a fully fit team to properly analyse best where to slot some players in.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,650
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1772 on: March 16, 2023, 10:27:21 am »
Judging by this thread, I think we have finally replaced Gini.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1773 on: March 16, 2023, 10:42:03 am »
Quote from: jepovic on March 16, 2023, 10:07:51 am
There is clearly a strategy, it involves playing Gakpo as 9 or 8 and Nunez on the wing.
You dont like this strategy, which is fine, but it's glaringly obvious that Klopp has zero intention of using Gakpo as a winger.

I think the game yesterday showed that our midfield needs help from the attack, in defense and buildup. Jota was too far up. We had too much space in the center and no connection between defense and attack. That's what a player like Firmino or Gakpo can do as a 9, but Nunez or Jota cant

That isn't a coherent strategy though because if we wanted another right sided player we had no business buying Nunez. And arguably if we wanted a false 9 we had no business buying Gapko - he might develop into one but I'm not sure he's one right now.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1774 on: March 16, 2023, 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 16, 2023, 10:04:31 am
Thought he was about the best of our attackers

he's a good player. The question is over whether he's the right one though I guess. Previously we signed what felt like imperfect players that fitted the system perfectly. Now we sign players and I'm not sure what the plan is.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1775 on: March 16, 2023, 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 16, 2023, 10:45:02 am
he's a good player. The question is over whether he's the right one though I guess. Previously we signed what felt like imperfect players that fitted the system perfectly. Now we sign players and I'm not sure what the plan is.

You can say the same thing about Elliott and Carvalho. What is the plan with these players. My view is, that Klopp probably will change tactics at some point.
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1776 on: March 16, 2023, 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: Red Dane on March 16, 2023, 10:48:52 am
You can say the same thing about Elliott and Carvalho. What is the plan with these players. My view is, that Klopp probably will change tactics at some point.

You're right, neither Elliot nor Carvalho look anything like what a Klopp forward or midfielder used to look like in terms of both skillset and physicality. They've at least got youth on their side though and were bought cheaply/would likely go for a profit.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1777 on: March 16, 2023, 11:05:17 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 16, 2023, 10:50:38 am
You're right, neither Elliot nor Carvalho look anything like what a Klopp forward or midfielder used to look like in terms of both skillset and physicality. They've at least got youth on their side though and were bought cheaply/would likely go for a profit.

At this point you'd probably have to say the same about Nunez given Klopps post match comments. We seem to be surprised that someone who's never had great pressing numbers can't press. Something has gone awry in our recruitment department.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1778 on: March 16, 2023, 11:12:46 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 16, 2023, 10:45:02 am
he's a good player. The question is over whether he's the right one though I guess. Previously we signed what felt like imperfect players that fitted the system perfectly. Now we sign players and I'm not sure what the plan is.
Not true at all, and there are many examples of this.
Gini was an attacking midfielder with great goals & assist stats before he joined - Klopp successfully turned him into a mostly defensive CM. Coutinho was a winger, became a CM. Firmino changed role as well.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,418
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1779 on: March 16, 2023, 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on March 16, 2023, 11:05:17 am
At this point you'd probably have to say the same about Nunez given Klopps post match comments. We seem to be surprised that someone who's never had great pressing numbers can't press. Something has gone awry in our recruitment department.

What did he say?
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1780 on: March 16, 2023, 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: jepovic on March 16, 2023, 11:12:46 am
Not true at all, and there are many examples of this.
Gini was an attacking midfielder with great goals & assist stats before he joined - Klopp successfully turned him into a mostly defensive CM. Coutinho was a winger, became a CM. Firmino changed role as well.

klopp didn't sign Firmino or Coutinho, you can argue the toss with Gini but not long after him being here you could see what the plan was. I've no idea how we are expecting to play Nunez and Gakpo currently, and when Diaz comes back that mystery only deepens.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,145
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1781 on: March 16, 2023, 11:24:19 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 16, 2023, 11:20:12 am
klopp didn't sign Firmino or Coutinho, you can argue the toss with Gini but not long after him being here you could see what the plan was. I've no idea how we are expecting to play Nunez and Gakpo currently, and when Diaz comes back that mystery only deepens.

Yeah the Gini playing a different role thing has become like the Van Dijk thing meant 'we wait for players and its a genius idea' - really it was a one off
And even Wijnaldam was bought to fit the system - he just happened to have been playing a different role.
If you're able to explain how Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez fit a system you're a better man than me
Logged

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1782 on: March 16, 2023, 11:38:31 am »
Reminds me of Belgian Mousa Dembele (formerly of Fulham and Spurs), technically really good, not the quickest but no slouch either. Its that turn he can do on the ball, receive possession whilst being pressed and turn his man and sprint into space towards opposition goal, Dembele perfected that.

Definitely needs to work on his physical strength but hes been a good signing for what we paid. Didn't expect him to be such a clever player.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,462
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1783 on: March 16, 2023, 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on March 16, 2023, 10:27:21 am
Judging by this thread, I think we have finally replaced Gini.

;D

Underrated scapegoat who is actually brilliant.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
  • @sattapaal
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1784 on: March 16, 2023, 02:01:37 pm »
I really like this guy, and you know what, there is so much more to come from him. I used to say this about Gini too, but he level's up when when he plays angry.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,343
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1785 on: March 16, 2023, 02:03:39 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on March 16, 2023, 02:01:37 pm
I really like this guy, and you know what, there is so much more to come from him. I used to say this about Gini too, but he level's up when when he plays angry.

I feel the same to be honest.  He's come in at a difficult time, and arguably he wasn't necessary, thats open for debate.

But the more he's settling, you can see how clever a player he is.  And I think that will be a great asset to the team going forward when he's fully up to speed in a settled team.

A lot more to come.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1786 on: March 16, 2023, 03:45:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 16, 2023, 11:24:19 am
Yeah the Gini playing a different role thing has become like the Van Dijk thing meant 'we wait for players and its a genius idea' - really it was a one off
And even Wijnaldam was bought to fit the system - he just happened to have been playing a different role.
If you're able to explain how Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez fit a system you're a better man than me

I don't think even Klopp knows at this point. This season feels like one of constant experimentation with the forward line. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,821
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1787 on: March 16, 2023, 04:35:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 16, 2023, 11:24:19 am
Yeah the Gini playing a different role thing has become like the Van Dijk thing meant 'we wait for players and its a genius idea' - really it was a one off
And even Wijnaldam was bought to fit the system - he just happened to have been playing a different role.
If you're able to explain how Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez fit a system you're a better man than me

This is the issue when you target a certain type of player/signing who is a good footballer but how do they fit in the side? Firmino was actually the same and Rodgers clearly didn't know where to play him and then Klopp came in and built his attack around him. Coutinho probably similar, Rodgers did help mould him into a top player, although he didn't really fit into the 13/14 side (Sterling, Suarez, Sturridge attack). He then needed to build his attack around him more after Suarez left and Sturridge was crocked. Some players are difficult to fit into your team.

It's what i'd fear about getting someone like Mount. Someone we'd go all out to get and then we sign him and then it's a question of 'where does he fit in to the side?'

Gakpo is a signing that makes a lot more sense if we didn't just pay up to 80+ million for Nunez and that's where the question marks come in. But then Firmino going frees up that extra space in attack but we did sign Gakpo still hoping to keep Firmino.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1788 on: Yesterday at 08:55:53 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 16, 2023, 11:20:12 am
klopp didn't sign Firmino or Coutinho, you can argue the toss with Gini but not long after him being here you could see what the plan was. I've no idea how we are expecting to play Nunez and Gakpo currently, and when Diaz comes back that mystery only deepens.

Really? Seems pretty obvious to me. You have a 433 with Gapko down the middle, Nunez and Salah stretching teams down the flanks.

Diaz comes back and you have a 424/4231 with Nunez/Jota/Gapko down the middle.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,184
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1789 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:55:53 am
Really? Seems pretty obvious to me. You have a 433 with Gapko down the middle, Nunez and Salah stretching teams down the flanks.

Diaz comes back and you have a 424/4231 with Nunez/Jota/Gapko down the middle.

Yep but thing is Nunez, Jota and Gakpo do that job completely differently.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1790 on: Yesterday at 09:24:59 am »
Quote from: wemmick on March 16, 2023, 03:45:55 pm
I don't think even Klopp knows at this point. This season feels like one of constant experimentation with the forward line.

Midfield even more so.  Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot, Keita, Bajcetic and even Milner have all been preferred starters at some point. I have no idea who our first choice three is. Maybe Thiago is the only nailed on starter if all are fit.

Anyways Cody is a talented lad who's playing in front of that disfunction.  It's difficult to gauge how talented at the moment  but he'll certainly be an asset for this season and beyond.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1791 on: Yesterday at 09:29:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:19:25 am
Yep but thing is Nunez, Jota and Gakpo do that job completely differently.

And Id say thats the point.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,212
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1792 on: Yesterday at 09:32:29 am »
Gakpo is one of us. I hope he doesn't read a lot of the nonsense written here.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1793 on: Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:29:34 am
And Id say thats the point.

To have 3 different styles of player playing in the same position on a rotational basis?

if that is the point, that's totally different to anything that brought us success in the past 5 years. If we get to the champions league final, for example, who starts? What system are we building to?

If they are all different - and that's what we want - what are we trying to build? Just a bit of 'here's some good players, go do your thing, just vibes' sort of thing?

I like Gakpo, but as others have said his signing makes a ton more sense if we hadn't just spent a fee rising to 84m on nunez.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1794 on: Yesterday at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Wool on March 16, 2023, 08:06:21 am
There are no knives out for pointing out that theres no coherent strategy behind signing him to play him as a false 9 and shunting Nunez out wide in the process though. It doesnt suit either of their skill sets. Its not Gakpo being criticised so much as the thinking behind whatever were trying to do.

Or perhaps the realisation of Gakpo's role has not been able to be implemented due to injuries (Diaz) and future midfield signings, which could see us set up completely differently to how we have been, Klopp played a 4-2-3-1 formation whilst at Dormund. I wouldn't write off Klopp 2.0 Liverpool looking a bit different.

As per the comment above - far too early to have an opinion on Gakpo as a signing and whether it has been a success.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 01:52:04 am »
I can't see a future where he ever plays on the left. Especially once Diaz is back. Nunez not being the brightest on the ball means that Gakpo's future atleast for now seems nailed on to replace Firmino's role. He has been great for PSV from the left wing but he will need to adapt a lot and is showing signs for being up for it. Nunez needs space to create chaos which is why we play him left where he can run into space, if the system requires the CF dropping deep to create, Nunez right now is not the man to do it. Salah leaving will allow switching stuff up but I don't think that is coming soon.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 01:56:49 am »
Feeling like a committee signing
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 02:21:50 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm
To have 3 different styles of player playing in the same position on a rotational basis?

if that is the point, that's totally different to anything that brought us success in the past 5 years. If we get to the champions league final, for example, who starts? What system are we building to?

If they are all different - and that's what we want - what are we trying to build? Just a bit of 'here's some good players, go do your thing, just vibes' sort of thing?

I like Gakpo, but as others have said his signing makes a ton more sense if we hadn't just spent a fee rising to 84m on nunez.

Ancelotti said ""I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did.

"We knew what strategy to take, dont give them space behind the defence to run into."

Having a system that changes depending on who is playing, even though its the same system, or at least another attacking shape to change to through subs or instruction seems to be the evolution Klopp and Ljinder's want.

You can argue against it, but i don't think you can argue that it's not happening before your eyes.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 