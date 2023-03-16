Yeah the Gini playing a different role thing has become like the Van Dijk thing meant 'we wait for players and its a genius idea' - really it was a one off

And even Wijnaldam was bought to fit the system - he just happened to have been playing a different role.

If you're able to explain how Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez fit a system you're a better man than me



This is the issue when you target a certain type of player/signing who is a good footballer but how do they fit in the side? Firmino was actually the same and Rodgers clearly didn't know where to play him and then Klopp came in and built his attack around him. Coutinho probably similar, Rodgers did help mould him into a top player, although he didn't really fit into the 13/14 side (Sterling, Suarez, Sturridge attack). He then needed to build his attack around him more after Suarez left and Sturridge was crocked. Some players are difficult to fit into your team.It's what i'd fear about getting someone like Mount. Someone we'd go all out to get and then we sign him and then it's a question of 'where does he fit in to the side?'Gakpo is a signing that makes a lot more sense if we didn't just pay up to 80+ million for Nunez and that's where the question marks come in. But then Firmino going frees up that extra space in attack but we did sign Gakpo still hoping to keep Firmino.