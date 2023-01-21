The lack of time and patience afforded to Nunez and Gakpo by some this season has been almost unbelievable. I suppose it's just the way society is these days though. Too many expect everything, and they expect it now. Little or no time is given for players to settle and bed in. Little or no time afforded them to develop understandings with teammates and adapt to new surroundings and ways of playing.



Too many expect robots, not human beings.



Its not just Nunez and Gakpo, the crap that came for Harvey is still going on. There's a genuine lack of patience. There's this newer breed of fans, especially on social media that want us to be like Chelsea wherein I cannot fathom a universe where I'll be okay with that. Players take time, some moves dont work out and that's normal, but to me, as long as a player is still here, if you are one of the people saying stuff like "get out of my club","*** is a disgrace to the club", etc. for just having a poor game, then in my eyes, you are supporting the wrong club because that is just never okay.