« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 105729 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,924
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
Shithouses too cowardly to admit they were wrong too.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,810
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm »
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D


I see what you did there ;D
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 08:04:00 pm »
The first goal was exquisite, Robben would be proud of that composure. The second was pure brilliance.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 08:11:54 pm »
I'm not sold on him (at all). But those were 2 class finishes.

Second one was flashier, but the first one more encouraging for his long term prospects. Being able to create space off the dribble for a shot in the box is going to be a skill he needs if he isn't going to run behind defenses consistently. 
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,416
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D

:wellin
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,745
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 08:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 08:11:54 pm
I'm not sold on him (at all). But those were 2 class finishes.

Second one was flashier, but the first one more encouraging for his long term prospects. Being able to create space off the dribble for a shot in the box is going to be a skill he needs if he isn't going to run behind defenses consistently.

you certainly do have some interesting takes  ;D
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,372
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 08:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 08:11:54 pm
I'm not sold on him (at all). But those were 2 class finishes.

Second one was flashier, but the first one more encouraging for his long term prospects. Being able to create space off the dribble for a shot in the box is going to be a skill he needs if he isn't going to run behind defenses consistently.

Could you elaborate on what you aren't sold on, and why?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm »
Fucks sake Bob.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:30:11 pm
Could you elaborate on what you aren't sold on, and why?

He has an odd skill set in my view....he strikes the ball really well and seems like a natural finisher, but he doesn't make runs behind the defense and he's not a winger who can leave a defender in the dust in a 1v1 matchup. Seems like he is being groomed for the Firmino role which is our #10, and that makes sense given the above....and yet he's also not really a creator either (very pedestrian assist/passing numbers). And since our #10 has to do a lot of dirty work, his lack of physicality and aggression is a concern for me as well.

I'm very curious to see what happens when Jota is 100% fit and Diaz is back. Neither play the Firmino role and yet I don't see how you can play Gakpo ahead of those 2.

Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,810
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 08:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
He has an odd skill set in my view....he strikes the ball really well and seems like a natural finisher, but he doesn't make runs behind the defense and he's not a winger who can leave a defender in the dust in a 1v1 matchup. Seems like he is being groomed for the Firmino role which is our #10, and that makes sense given the above....and yet he's also not really a creator either (very pedestrian assist/passing numbers). And since our #10 has to do a lot of dirty work, his lack of physicality and aggression is a concern for me as well.

I'm very curious to see what happens when Jota is 100% fit and Diaz is back. Neither play the Firmino role and yet I don't see how you can play Gakpo ahead of those 2.

Did he not run in behind the defence for both his goals yesterday  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 08:49:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:47:44 pm
Did he not run in behind the defence for both his goals yesterday  ;D

Yeah but.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:23:24 pm
The lack of time and patience afforded to Nunez and Gakpo by some this season has been almost unbelievable. I suppose it's just the way society is these days though. Too many expect everything, and they expect it now. Little or no time is given for players to settle and bed in. Little or no time afforded them to develop understandings with teammates and adapt to new surroundings and ways of playing.

Too many expect robots, not human beings.
I  Kinda always expect a little time to get up speed coming in(expect probably goalkeeper). Like it takes time to learn all the pressing.
Have just look for some positives early on and build from it imo. Nunez could see he was insane shot creator, but couldnt finish etc. Gapko saw flashes of his link play but had a dysfunctional MF behind him.
Elliott Can see his ability to play in tight spaces, passing ability etc but his defensive part of game was not there to be expected by a 19 year old who hasnt play a lot of MF at the youth level
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:47:44 pm
Did he not run in behind the defence for both his goals yesterday  ;D
he'll be complaining about Cody's gait next.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm »
Anyone else wondering why Liverpool have brought tall strikers?

Cody and Darwin looking to form the next front line for us in the coming years, and both absolute goliaths. Diaz ain't short either.

Are the stat gurus or Klopp seeing a trend in the game towards big speedy men up front being the norm for top class sides? As the game becomes ever faster and more physical, does this indicate us ensuring we keep up with the changing game?

One thing I noticed yesterday was just how physical Cody looked, overcoming constant haranguing and pressing from a few Man Utd players at one time. Didn't look phased, and contributed to our goals. A sign of things to come for striker lineups?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:01 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,810
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:11:12 pm
he'll be complaining about Cody's gait next.

Now he does have a very strange gait.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm
Now he does have a very strange gait.


When he swings his hips,his head and feet and 13ft apart.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm »
I had big doubts about him. Never wrote him off since doing it so early is always a silly thing to do. Changing from a winger to a false 9 like Bobby looks like it may be a master stroke. Hes starting to get confident and performances have massively improved.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 01:15:37 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 05:12:57 pm

Is there anybody with Codys combination of attributes in this league? Or anywhere?


Perhaps similar to when Yaya Toure would play as a 10 for Abu Dahbi. The height/strength/athleticism/technique combination is quite rare.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Cheesy Peas

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • They're great for your teas
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 02:05:27 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:23:25 am
He needs a song... a really good one. :)

Cocody Rock by Alpha Blondy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiasxQqhiWE

Co co, co co, Cody Gakpo
Co co, co co, a goal scoring master

Co co, co co, Cody Gakpo
Co co, co co, a big handsome b@stard
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 02:27:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:23:24 pm
The lack of time and patience afforded to Nunez and Gakpo by some this season has been almost unbelievable. I suppose it's just the way society is these days though. Too many expect everything, and they expect it now. Little or no time is given for players to settle and bed in. Little or no time afforded them to develop understandings with teammates and adapt to new surroundings and ways of playing.

Too many expect robots, not human beings.

Its not just Nunez and Gakpo, the crap that came for Harvey is still going on. There's a genuine lack of patience. There's this newer breed of fans, especially on social media that want us to be like Chelsea wherein I cannot fathom a universe where I'll be okay with that. Players take time, some moves dont work out and that's normal, but to me, as long as a player is still here, if you are one of the people saying stuff like "get out of my club","*** is a disgrace to the club", etc. for just having a poor game, then in my eyes, you are supporting the wrong club because that is just never okay.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 04:27:20 am »
That was by far his best game for us. He's been playing well recently, hopefully he can push on from here.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 05:51:07 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm
Anyone else wondering why Liverpool have brought tall strikers?

Cody and Darwin looking to form the next front line for us in the coming years, and both absolute goliaths. Diaz ain't short either.

Are the stat gurus or Klopp seeing a trend in the game towards big speedy men up front being the norm for top class sides? As the game becomes ever faster and more physical, does this indicate us ensuring we keep up with the changing game?

One thing I noticed yesterday was just how physical Cody looked, overcoming constant haranguing and pressing from a few Man Utd players at one time. Didn't look phased, and contributed to our goals. A sign of things to come for striker lineups?

Maybe hes fed up of getting a crick in his neck looking down at short players.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 