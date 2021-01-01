Anyone else wondering why Liverpool have brought tall strikers?
Cody and Darwin looking to form the next front line for us in the coming years, and both absolute goliaths. Diaz ain't short either.
Are the stat gurus or Klopp seeing a trend in the game towards big speedy men up front being the norm for top class sides? As the game becomes ever faster and more physical, does this indicate us ensuring we keep up with the changing game?
One thing I noticed yesterday was just how physical Cody looked, overcoming constant haranguing and pressing from a few Man Utd players at one time. Didn't look phased, and contributed to our goals. A sign of things to come for striker lineups?