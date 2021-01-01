« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 104903 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,924
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Shithouses too cowardly to admit they were wrong too.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,806
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 07:47:13 pm »
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:47:13 pm
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D


I see what you did there ;D
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 08:04:00 pm »
The first goal was exquisite, Robben would be proud of that composure. The second was pure brilliance.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 08:11:54 pm »
I'm not sold on him (at all). But those were 2 class finishes.

Second one was flashier, but the first one more encouraging for his long term prospects. Being able to create space off the dribble for a shot in the box is going to be a skill he needs if he isn't going to run behind defenses consistently. 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,412
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:47:13 pm
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D

:wellin
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:47:13 pm
Starting to blossom in to The Real McCoy isn't he  ;D

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,741
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 08:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:11:54 pm
I'm not sold on him (at all). But those were 2 class finishes.

Second one was flashier, but the first one more encouraging for his long term prospects. Being able to create space off the dribble for a shot in the box is going to be a skill he needs if he isn't going to run behind defenses consistently.

you certainly do have some interesting takes  ;D
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,372
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 08:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:11:54 pm
I'm not sold on him (at all). But those were 2 class finishes.

Second one was flashier, but the first one more encouraging for his long term prospects. Being able to create space off the dribble for a shot in the box is going to be a skill he needs if he isn't going to run behind defenses consistently.

Could you elaborate on what you aren't sold on, and why?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 08:39:21 pm »
Fucks sake Bob.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:30:11 pm
Could you elaborate on what you aren't sold on, and why?

He has an odd skill set in my view....he strikes the ball really well and seems like a natural finisher, but he doesn't make runs behind the defense and he's not a winger who can leave a defender in the dust in a 1v1 matchup. Seems like he is being groomed for the Firmino role which is our #10, and that makes sense given the above....and yet he's also not really a creator either (very pedestrian assist/passing numbers). And since our #10 has to do a lot of dirty work, his lack of physicality and aggression is a concern for me as well.

I'm very curious to see what happens when Jota is 100% fit and Diaz is back. Neither play the Firmino role and yet I don't see how you can play Gakpo ahead of those 2.

Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,806
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 08:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 08:43:16 pm
He has an odd skill set in my view....he strikes the ball really well and seems like a natural finisher, but he doesn't make runs behind the defense and he's not a winger who can leave a defender in the dust in a 1v1 matchup. Seems like he is being groomed for the Firmino role which is our #10, and that makes sense given the above....and yet he's also not really a creator either (very pedestrian assist/passing numbers). And since our #10 has to do a lot of dirty work, his lack of physicality and aggression is a concern for me as well.

I'm very curious to see what happens when Jota is 100% fit and Diaz is back. Neither play the Firmino role and yet I don't see how you can play Gakpo ahead of those 2.

Did he not run in behind the defence for both his goals yesterday  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 08:49:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:47:44 pm
Did he not run in behind the defence for both his goals yesterday  ;D

Yeah but.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 08:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:23:24 pm
The lack of time and patience afforded to Nunez and Gakpo by some this season has been almost unbelievable. I suppose it's just the way society is these days though. Too many expect everything, and they expect it now. Little or no time is given for players to settle and bed in. Little or no time afforded them to develop understandings with teammates and adapt to new surroundings and ways of playing.

Too many expect robots, not human beings.
I  Kinda always expect a little time to get up speed coming in(expect probably goalkeeper). Like it takes time to learn all the pressing.
Have just look for some positives early on and build from it imo. Nunez could see he was insane shot creator, but couldnt finish etc. Gapko saw flashes of his link play but had a dysfunctional MF behind him.
Elliott Can see his ability to play in tight spaces, passing ability etc but his defensive part of game was not there to be expected by a 19 year old who hasnt play a lot of MF at the youth level
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:47:44 pm
Did he not run in behind the defence for both his goals yesterday  ;D
he'll be complaining about Cody's gait next.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 