Could you elaborate on what you aren't sold on, and why?



He has an odd skill set in my view....he strikes the ball really well and seems like a natural finisher, but he doesn't make runs behind the defense and he's not a winger who can leave a defender in the dust in a 1v1 matchup. Seems like he is being groomed for the Firmino role which is our #10, and that makes sense given the above....and yet he's also not really a creator either (very pedestrian assist/passing numbers). And since our #10 has to do a lot of dirty work, his lack of physicality and aggression is a concern for me as well.I'm very curious to see what happens when Jota is 100% fit and Diaz is back. Neither play the Firmino role and yet I don't see how you can play Gakpo ahead of those 2.