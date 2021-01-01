The lack of time and patience afforded to Nunez and Gakpo by some this season has been almost unbelievable. I suppose it's just the way society is these days though. Too many expect everything, and they expect it now. Little or no time is given for players to settle and bed in. Little or no time afforded them to develop understandings with teammates and adapt to new surroundings and ways of playing.
Too many expect robots, not human beings.
I Kinda always expect a little time to get up speed coming in(expect probably goalkeeper). Like it takes time to learn all the pressing.
Have just look for some positives early on and build from it imo. Nunez could see he was insane shot creator, but couldnt finish etc. Gapko saw flashes of his link play but had a dysfunctional MF behind him.
Elliott Can see his ability to play in tight spaces, passing ability etc but his defensive part of game was not there to be expected by a 19 year old who hasnt play a lot of MF at the youth level