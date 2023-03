You can see why his finishing might have piqued the interest of our analytics guys. Absolutely sensational touches today. Looks like he as a lot of goals in him



Funnily enough, he was never a player who was absolutely destroying Eredivisie in terms of goal scoring, unlike players like Vincent Janssen or Bas Dost etc. Cody was a very well-rounded player though and created tonnes of goals too.You could see how he has the qualities to become an elite goal scorer though. The combo of speed, size and technique he brings is going to be hard to stop for most defenders. What Klopp and Co have done is the same as what we did Salah, put him in a system where he is playing narrower and spending more time closer to the goal.I think he is going to be a key player in our team for years to come.