Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 27, 2023, 10:26:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on February 27, 2023, 03:36:27 pm
It's a bit like going to the shops and needing tomatoes and turnips to make the weekly meals you have planned and bought all the other ingredients for.

There's no good tomatoes available when you get the shops. Only a few manky ones or others that are £25 a punnet. Luckily there is turnips available. So you buy turnips now and make do for a week without tomatoes.

We are currently eating cheese and turnip pizza and mozzarella and turnip salad this week. Luckily with the odd turnip athrown in as part of a decent roast dinner.

It doesn't taste nice but next week when we go the shops we hope they'll have turnips and beautiful plump tomatoes available at a decent price.

At that point we'll be heading to the metaphorical sunlit uplands of having banging pizzas, spaghetti meatballs and turnips as part of a roast dinner in our weekly rotation of meals. Everything will taste and feel better.

The motto here is that turnips (Cody Gakpo) will make more sense when the tomatoes (midfielder we want) are also available.

Now let's everyone enjoy a tall glass of Gakpo juice...

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 27, 2023, 10:29:49 pm
Fool its all about opportunity cost my friend. Opportunity cost.
Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 28, 2023, 12:18:17 am
Quote from: Al 666 on February 27, 2023, 07:25:26 pm
It only works though if the player has the requisite skills and above all pace to play in a Klopp side.

I would say the likes of Shaqiri, Minamino and Carvalho are all good value moneyball players with good stats. Do they fit as wide players in a Klopp side though.

Yes. The evidence for the former two is that they played vital roles in winning trophies for the club. Again, like Arthur, you seem to be writing off Carvalho after 5 minutes into his Liverpool career.
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 28, 2023, 12:18:41 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February 27, 2023, 03:56:19 pm
*Shrugs*

At this point its not even worth mentioning, at least we got a good player in. The team right now is just broken. I was pretty miffed at the time...but now I really dont see how we could have spent £40 million any better particularly to make any difference. Its gonna take far more than we were ever gonna do in January.
Cant really argue with any of this.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,062
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 28, 2023, 02:01:16 am
Quote from: Knight on February 27, 2023, 10:29:49 pm
Fool its all about opportunity cost my friend. Opportunity cost.
I told the missus that when I was planning my Thailand trip, but for some unknown reason she almost gouged my eyes out.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 28, 2023, 10:52:28 am
Quote from: farawayred on February 28, 2023, 02:01:16 am
I told the missus that when I was planning my Thailand trip, but for some unknown reason she almost gouged my eyes out.

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 28, 2023, 11:42:54 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 27, 2023, 04:55:44 pm
This isn't really Gakpo specific but since this is my current hobby horse then I'll just say I've never understood the talk about the team isn't functioning well so you can't expect the player to do well and needing to be bed in slowly.

First of all, if a player only has value when the team is playing perfectly then they have basically no value. No team plays perfectly and just because there are things that could be performing better that doesn't mean that the player shouldn't be expected to perform to a commensurate level that is expected. If you're only going to see the best of Gakpo when we're winning every game because we're a well oiled machine then what use was this player really to the team? Basically nothing.

Then the talk of bedding in slowly, there's like 2 players this applies to out of all of the transfers in Klopp's time here and they probably just weren't fit is the most likely reason why that happened. Aside from that as soon as Klopp gets a new player he basically plays them straight away if he thinks they'll make a difference to the teams performance and obviously with him playing Gakpo basically non-stop since his purchase then he clearly believes that's the case. As much as we rag on the other players that are also out of form they are still there and Klopp could choose to play them instead. He hasn't and for all we know he has no plan to do so.

So far in his career he looks like a worse version of Nunez. What is he doing in Klopp v2.0 that doesn't involve us selling one of Jota or Diaz at this point? The whole thing is so baffling. There was no player available for £40m that would have changed this season so lets just light the £40m on fire while punching ourselves over and over instead? Crazy.

I appreciate your opinion but from what I can see, the added pressure of playing in a squad you barely know, that isn't performing, will impact your own playing style while trying to help negate the stuff that's missing from the other underperforming players. So yes, in my opinion, the bedding in process is important.

When you compare Cody to the likes of Mudryk and Enzo who were bought for nearly £200m, i know who i'd rather have. All have been thrown into their respective squads and on paper Chelsea have the fitter of the 2 teams yet we are still above them in the table.

I am sure Robbo was integral to Klopp's plan when he bought him and as far as I can remember, he didn't play much while he was bedding in to the squad. The same would apply to Gakpo, but at the time he was bought in we had Jota, Diaz and Firmino all missing through injury so the need to use him was high. At some point we are going to lose Salah and Firmino and in my opinion, Cody at the price he cost, was a very shrewd bit of business and I think irrespective of how our squad was playing at the time, Cody will have been bought anyway with a view to start rebuilding our front line. The price was right, he has good numbers and Klopp obviously likes him so that's good enough for me.
mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 28, 2023, 08:56:00 pm
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on February 28, 2023, 11:42:54 am
I appreciate your opinion but from what I can see, the added pressure of playing in a squad you barely know, that isn't performing, will impact your own playing style while trying to help negate the stuff that's missing from the other underperforming players. So yes, in my opinion, the bedding in process is important.

When you compare Cody to the likes of Mudryk and Enzo who were bought for nearly £200m, i know who i'd rather have. All have been thrown into their respective squads and on paper Chelsea have the fitter of the 2 teams yet we are still above them in the table.

I am sure Robbo was integral to Klopp's plan when he bought him and as far as I can remember, he didn't play much while he was bedding in to the squad. The same would apply to Gakpo, but at the time he was bought in we had Jota, Diaz and Firmino all missing through injury so the need to use him was high. At some point we are going to lose Salah and Firmino and in my opinion, Cody at the price he cost, was a very shrewd bit of business and I think irrespective of how our squad was playing at the time, Cody will have been bought anyway with a view to start rebuilding our front line. The price was right, he has good numbers and Klopp obviously likes him so that's good enough for me.


Exactly correct. When we signed Robbo, Moreno actually played quite a lot in the first half of the season and then picked up an unlucky injury which is when Robbo got his chance. Fabinho was a similar story, didn't play straight away either. Jota played a bit but wasn't a regular starter as Mane and Salah were always fit and JK generally preferred to go with Firmino. Naby, Oxlade, Ibou, pretty much same story.

Gakpo is an undervalued player for sure. I think we did a shrewd bit of business, but the time to judge that is in a season or two from now, not a couple of months.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:59:12 pm
More good link up play from him, good little cameo
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm
Some of the link up play was lovely from him again. Can tell he's starting to understand his team mates a little better now. Clearly a very intelligent and perceptive footballer.

I do think we're molding him into the long-term Bobby replacement. I think his game suits the false 9.
didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
Yea he was sharp off the bench. Great to have people there who can influence the game
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,111
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on February 28, 2023, 12:18:17 am
Yes. The evidence for the former two is that they played vital roles in winning trophies for the club. Again, like Arthur, you seem to be writing off Carvalho after 5 minutes into his Liverpool career.

No the evidence is that neither Shaqiri nor Minamino got within a million miles of nailing down a starting place for Liverpool. Carvalho for all of his obvious talents is unlikely to do so either as a wide player in a Klopp team.

Gakpo has the qualities and attributes to fulfil the Bobby role.

The problem with moneyball signings that don't have the right skills for a Klopp side is that they take up a place in the squad, use up valuable funds but don't really compete for a first team place. The only real positive is that in the long run they will probably bring in a small profit.

Gakpo is different he has all the qualities to challenge to become a starter in a specific role. 

He does something in every game that hints at having a real chance of nailing down a starting spot.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Gakpo is a actually a good signing. Been showing this in the last few weeks.
Ceetaintly an  upgrade on Minamino & Origi.
I think he has similar ability to Jota
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
No the evidence is that neither Shaqiri nor Minamino got within a million miles of nailing down a starting place for Liverpool. Carvalho for all of his obvious talents is unlikely to do so either as a wide player in a Klopp team.

Gakpo has the qualities and attributes to fulfil the Bobby role.

The problem with moneyball signings that don't have the right skills for a Klopp side is that they take up a place in the squad, use up valuable funds but don't really compete for a first team place. The only real positive is that in the long run they will probably bring in a small profit.

Gakpo is different he has all the qualities to challenge to become a starter in a specific role. 

He does something in every game that hints at having a real chance of nailing down a starting spot.

Minamino scored double figures last season and contributed massively to two trophies, let's not pretend he was a complete failure to help illustrate whatever point you're making.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Minamino scored double figures last season and contributed massively to two trophies, let's not pretend he was a complete failure to help illustrate whatever point you're making.

Minamino was a good signing.
KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
Ridiculous Baller
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,111
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Minamino scored double figures last season and contributed massively to two trophies, let's not pretend he was a complete failure to help illustrate whatever point you're making.

Minamino in his 3 seasons here played 242, 286 and 176 League minutes. He was a money ball signing that simply didn't have the skill set especially in terms of pace to get anywhere near nailing down a starting spot.

Gakpo who was bought to fulfill a particular role has only been here a matter of weeks but has already played 480 League minutes.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,064
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
I dont think anyone would have got Minamino in the Who is Al going to be slating today? sweepstake
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,111
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
I dont think anyone would have got Minamino in the Who is Al going to be slating today? sweepstake

I think everyone got El Lobo in the saddo completely ignore the comment and slag off the poster sweep though.

Do you ever make a post that isn't an attack on another poster?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 01:01:49 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Minamino in his 3 seasons here played 242, 286 and 176 League minutes. He was a money ball signing that simply didn't have the skill set especially in terms of pace to get anywhere near nailing down a starting spot.

Gakpo who was bought to fulfill a particular role has only been here a matter of weeks but has already played 480 League minutes.

You keep repeating "money ball" as if FSG invented the concept of opportunistic signings and pushed to buy him, when they had nothing to do with it. He was bought for a tiny fee, contributed to silverware while giving the bigger names some opportunities to rest, and then moved on for a profit. For the type of signing he was, he was an absolute success and moved on gracefully when the time came to sign bigger talents.

We have a history of fringe/cult players doing great things with us and he made an excellent contribution in his time here.
TerenceTrentDerby

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 01:19:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm
I think everyone got El Lobo in the saddo completely ignore the comment and slag off the poster sweep though.

Do you ever make a post that isn't an attack on another poster?
I'm going to test this theory out Al666 as I think El Lobo is a horrible snide poster who has the debating skills of an early morning crow.
Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 01:41:32 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm
I think everyone got El Lobo in the saddo completely ignore the comment and slag off the poster sweep though.

Do you ever make a post that isn't an attack on another poster?

Is that actually an attack though. If it was its the tamest attack in World football 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 02:17:03 am
Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 01:19:26 am
I'm going to test this theory out Al666 as I think El Lobo is a horrible snide poster who has the debating skills of an early morning crow.

You've debated with an early morning crow? Does it differ from a late day crow? Regardless, presume you showed that crow who was boss?
Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 06:49:28 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Minamino in his 3 seasons here played 242, 286 and 176 League minutes. He was a money ball signing that simply didn't have the skill set especially in terms of pace to get anywhere near nailing down a starting spot.

Gakpo who was bought to fulfill a particular role has only been here a matter of weeks but has already played 480 League minutes.

Bloody hell. Amazing how few minutes Minamino got.
KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 06:54:09 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Minamino in his 3 seasons here played 242, 286 and 176 League minutes. He was a money ball signing that simply didn't have the skill set especially in terms of pace to get anywhere near nailing down a starting spot.

Gakpo who was bought to fulfill a particular role has only been here a matter of weeks but has already played 480 League minutes.

Minamino was a 7.5m euro signing. He was clearly signed to be a squad player or maybe more if he kicked on. His contribution last season of 10 goals, 7 in the cups, were a large part of why we won those cups. Sure he didn't displace Bobby, Sadio or Mo in their prime but nobody would have.

Gakpo playing 480 minutes this season says nothing about Minamino, in the same way that Taki outscoring Gakpo in less than half the minutes last season doesn't really mean anything about Gakpo. We're a different team now than last season.

Shaqiri and Minamino were both worthwhile signings, cheap squad additions that made important contributions when called upon.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,064
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 06:59:24 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:17:03 am
You've debated with an early morning crow? Does it differ from a late day crow? Regardless, presume you showed that crow who was boss?

Quote the early morning crow, never more
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 07:20:15 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:49:28 am
Bloody hell. Amazing how few minutes Minamino got.

Are you the paddy berger saying Jude is coming to LFC
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
