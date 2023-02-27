This isn't really Gakpo specific but since this is my current hobby horse then I'll just say I've never understood the talk about the team isn't functioning well so you can't expect the player to do well and needing to be bed in slowly.



First of all, if a player only has value when the team is playing perfectly then they have basically no value. No team plays perfectly and just because there are things that could be performing better that doesn't mean that the player shouldn't be expected to perform to a commensurate level that is expected. If you're only going to see the best of Gakpo when we're winning every game because we're a well oiled machine then what use was this player really to the team? Basically nothing.



Then the talk of bedding in slowly, there's like 2 players this applies to out of all of the transfers in Klopp's time here and they probably just weren't fit is the most likely reason why that happened. Aside from that as soon as Klopp gets a new player he basically plays them straight away if he thinks they'll make a difference to the teams performance and obviously with him playing Gakpo basically non-stop since his purchase then he clearly believes that's the case. As much as we rag on the other players that are also out of form they are still there and Klopp could choose to play them instead. He hasn't and for all we know he has no plan to do so.



So far in his career he looks like a worse version of Nunez. What is he doing in Klopp v2.0 that doesn't involve us selling one of Jota or Diaz at this point? The whole thing is so baffling. There was no player available for £40m that would have changed this season so lets just light the £40m on fire while punching ourselves over and over instead? Crazy.



I appreciate your opinion but from what I can see, the added pressure of playing in a squad you barely know, that isn't performing, will impact your own playing style while trying to help negate the stuff that's missing from the other underperforming players. So yes, in my opinion, the bedding in process is important.When you compare Cody to the likes of Mudryk and Enzo who were bought for nearly £200m, i know who i'd rather have. All have been thrown into their respective squads and on paper Chelsea have the fitter of the 2 teams yet we are still above them in the table.I am sure Robbo was integral to Klopp's plan when he bought him and as far as I can remember, he didn't play much while he was bedding in to the squad. The same would apply to Gakpo, but at the time he was bought in we had Jota, Diaz and Firmino all missing through injury so the need to use him was high. At some point we are going to lose Salah and Firmino and in my opinion, Cody at the price he cost, was a very shrewd bit of business and I think irrespective of how our squad was playing at the time, Cody will have been bought anyway with a view to start rebuilding our front line. The price was right, he has good numbers and Klopp obviously likes him so that's good enough for me.