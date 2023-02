It only works though if the player has the requisite skills and above all pace to play in a Klopp side.



I would say the likes of Shaqiri, Minamino and Carvalho are all good value moneyball players with good stats. Do they fit as wide players in a Klopp side though.



Yes. The evidence for the former two is that they played vital roles in winning trophies for the club. Again, like Arthur, you seem to be writing off Carvalho after 5 minutes into his Liverpool career.