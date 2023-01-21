« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

He missed Nunez yesterday, he looks more comfortable linking up when we turn the ball over and switch to counter attack. He's got qualities that will show when he settles in.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:23:18 am
Gakpo may well turn out to be a solid player for us, as is far from being one of our biggest problems.  But Im still slightly baffled behind the supposed reasoning behind signing him in January.  By all accounts, we moved quickly for him to stop other teams getting him - like hes some kind of world-class, generational talent that we just couldnt risk letting other teams get their hands on.

Again, Im not saying he cant develop into a world-class winger/striker (although I remain unconvinced, I have to admit) but it struck me as a bit odd why he was someone we just couldnt let slip away. 

We went in for him in January because he was available below his market value because PSV needed the money. The best comparison is Antony.

Here are their stats from last season.

Goals
Cody Gakpo  12
Antony  8

Assists
Cody Gakpo  13
Antony  4

Minutes per goal
Cody Gakpo  159.2
Antony  217

Gakpo was player of the season last season in the Netherlands ahead of Antony and cost us half the price of Antony. Gakpo was having a brilliant season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Wait until the summer and his valuation could have doubled.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:53:27 pm
We went in for him in January because he was available below his market value because PSV needed the money. The best comparison is Antony.

Here are their stats from last season.

Goals
Cody Gakpo  12
Antony  8

Assists
Cody Gakpo  13
Antony  4

Minutes per goal
Cody Gakpo  159.2
Antony  217

Gakpo was player of the season last season in the Netherlands ahead of Antony and cost us half the price of Antony. Gakpo was having a brilliant season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Wait until the summer and his valuation could have doubled.

This is ultimately why we signed him in Jan and not a midfielder. He was a player we were interested in who was available and at a price we could afford as opposed to midfield targets (we couldn't actually sign Nunes for example, priced out of Enzo or Caicedo, Bellingham not available).

It was perhaps a bit of panic, or just being pro-active, in that we saw he was available and decided we didn't want to be priced out next summer after what had happened with Enzo.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 09:06:23 am

Gakpo was bought as the missing link (up player) and he will thrive in that role once hes up to speed with the system. Give him a year or two to adapt before judging him imo.

I wish this idea / quote about him as a description of the type of player he is would die a death

First because its not even clear Lijnders actually said it - and no one said it when we signed him
Second because we don't need a link up player, our attack was elite last season almost entirely without one

But mostly because Gakpo doesn't look like a link player at all - he looks like a forward.
He rarely gets on the ball, doesn't hold it particularly well and his passing so far hasn't been good and has created very few chances. The thing he has done well so far is get in the right position for some big chances

Not sure if he's going to be good enough to play a significant part for us yet or not but I don't really see many signs he's much like a Firmino type or a 10 at all
Yeh i dont get the Firmino shouts. He is absolutely nothing like Bobby.

The question is what happens when Jota is fit and Diaz returns. Fully believe this is just a style for right now rather than a constant one.
He holds the ball up well from what Ive seen.
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 02:30:36 pm
but he is in neither of the two really good is he? He can do a little bit of everything but is not really world class in either of them. Your either a world class playmaker and a good goalscorer or you are a world class goalscorer and a good playmaker. Only Messi is world class in both.

For me he just seems average at both at the moment.

To play for and manage Liverpool youre already in the top 1% or even 0.5% of players and managers in World football. So for me he is already very good at what he does though.

Hes young and his xC to me is potentially as high as Messi.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:45:03 am
To play for and manage Liverpool youre already in the top 1% or even 0.5% of players and managers in World football. So for me he is already very good at what he does though.

Hes young and his xC to me is potentially as high as Messi.

xC? More like ecstasy. And several tabs of it.
I must be watching a different Gapko to some of you because I am seeing a lot of Bobby in him. Collects the ball from deep, holds it up well, wriggles away from defenders in tight spaces and plays others in. Nicking the ball by ghosting in behind players. Its a hard role to play, but hes showing lots of promise.

He doesnt have as much guile in and around the box but he has other qualities. I love his ability to break the lines with those surging runs. Hes almost like Keita and Ox in that regard.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:40:56 am
Hes almost like Keita and Ox

RAWK just went into meltdown
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:53:27 pm
We went in for him in January because he was available below his market value because PSV needed the money. The best comparison is Antony.

Here are their stats from last season.

Goals
Cody Gakpo  12
Antony  8

Assists
Cody Gakpo  13
Antony  4

Minutes per goal
Cody Gakpo  159.2
Antony  217

Gakpo was player of the season last season in the Netherlands ahead of Antony and cost us half the price of Antony. Gakpo was having a brilliant season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Wait until the summer and his valuation could have doubled.

Lots of our transfer decisions make more sense when you look at it through the lens of, 'trying to do things on the cheap'. Carvalho as a moneybag signing not really suited to us. Gapoko as an opportunistic, could do with another forward and this guy is going for way below his market value, signing. Only bringing in a loan signing in midfield. Not the whole explanation but I think it's got to be part of the equation.
Looks the business this lad. Prime Firmino replacement. Says a lot he's been deployed central mostly and kept Nunez left.
For such a tall lad his aerial ability leaves a lot to be desired.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:27:41 am
RAWK just went into meltdown

 ;D
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:53:27 pm
We went in for him in January because he was available below his market value because PSV needed the money. The best comparison is Antony.

Here are their stats from last season.

Goals
Cody Gakpo  12
Antony  8

Assists
Cody Gakpo  13
Antony  4

Minutes per goal
Cody Gakpo  159.2
Antony  217

Gakpo was player of the season last season in the Netherlands ahead of Antony and cost us half the price of Antony. Gakpo was having a brilliant season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Wait until the summer and his valuation could have doubled.
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.

Unfortunately in our situation we needed the equivalent of medicine and heating not a fucking watch
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:40:56 am
I must be watching a different Gapko to some of you because I am seeing a lot of Bobby in him. Collects the ball from deep, holds it up well, wriggles away from defenders in tight spaces and plays others in. Nicking the ball by ghosting in behind players. Its a hard role to play, but hes showing lots of promise.

He doesnt have as much guile in and around the box but he has other qualities. I love his ability to break the lines with those surging runs. Hes almost like Keita and Ox in that regard.
Yeah, he's a bit more direct on the ball than Firmino, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Those few occasions where he's been able to turn into space and be quick enough to carry the ball away from central midfielders have been promising. He slid in a nice ball to Jota on Saturday that he couldn't take in his stride.

I made a comment to Jill on the match commentary - he touched the ball just after 2nd half kickoff, then didn't touch it again for 15 minutes. He seemed to be showing for it (though maybe not quite as insistently as Firmino does), but wasn't getting it. The touches heatmap of that spell is quite stark - all of our attacking play went wide. The players need to learn to play with him, as much as he with them, and trust him in tight areas.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.

We needed an attacker too. Have you forgotten Ox played 6 games in a row before Gakpo arrived?

We needed a forward. We also needed midfielders. I don't think your analogy works.
He does some pretty encouraging stuff in each game but doesn't feel like a 90min performer yet. Thought he did some good things early and looked like he might be involved loads but the whole team just kind of lost their way attacking wise. He seems to be running with the ball more since that goal v the shite lifted a weight off his shoulders which is nice.

I'm fascinated to see what our first choice attack will be for the first game of next season if we have no injuries (not exactly realistic I know!).


Stylistically I'm not sure he's quite like Firmino Mk2. However, I think he's a good option as the No.9 in our system. He has some similar attributes to Firmino.

I think you need a few things to play effectively as a No.9 in our system. Defensively you need to be an effective presser of the ball. Secondly I think you need to have the ability to drop a bit deeper and play as the 4th midfielder on occasions. Firmino was brilliant at this. Knowing when to drop deeper and be the 4th midfield option. The combination of him and Mane allowed us to play 4-3-3 that looked like 4-4-3. It was like a cheat code that allowed us to play 3 upfront but not get overrun in midfield against 4 or 5 players lining up there for the opposition.

In attacking sense you need clever movement to draw centre backs towards you to provide space for the wide forwards to exploit. That means you need to be able to hold the ball up, receive it in tight spaces and be able to open up the space for the other 2 forwards to exploit. You also need to chip in with 12-18 goals a season.

I think Gakpo has shown some promise in some of the above but he's currently miles off peak Firmino. Part of that will be because he's a different player, part will be adaptation, part will be because the current team isn't great. I suspect he'd get better and better with time though.

The big Q marks for me are around creativity in that false 9 role. Does he have the guile that Firmino has? The other bit is how he fits with the other forward options. I can see how Gakpo with Nunez and Salah either side works because both are a goal threat who want to run in behind. I can see how he might work with Jota on the left, though with Salah on the right I then think we lack a bit of pace in 2 out of the 3 strikers. Diaz is the one I'm struggling with. Out of our forward options Diaz is our most midfielder like. His average position, where he likes to pick up the ball etc.. It's a lot more midfield than Mane's LF version. How does that fit with a forward is wanting to drop into the No.10 space?

In saying that, I can potentially see why Gakpo was bought. I think one area where he may end up better than Firmino is his ability to be comfortable out wide and therefore interchange with the LF in the system. It's why I think we'll continue to see Nunez as a LF rather than a CF when we play 4-3-3.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:14:13 pm
We needed an attacker too. Have you forgotten Ox played 6 games in a row before Gakpo arrived?

We needed a forward. We also needed midfielders. I don't think your analogy works.
The thing is we had some injuries to our forwards at the time, Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz. Three of them are now fit again and the other isn't far away.

But we've still got the same midfield and will have until the end of the season.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:55:47 pm
The thing is we had some injuries to our forwatads at the time, Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz. Three of them are now fit again and the other isn't far away.

But we've still got the same midfield and will have until the end of the season.

It's a bit like going to the shops and needing tomatoes and turnips to make the weekly meals you have planned and bought all the other ingredients for.

There's no good tomatoes available when you get the shops. Only a few manky ones or others that are £25 a punnet. Luckily there is turnips available. So you buy turnips now and make do for a week without tomatoes.

We are currently eating cheese and turnip pizza and mozzarella and turnip salad this week. Luckily with the odd turnip athrown in as part of a decent roast dinner.

It doesn't taste nice but next week when we go the shops we hope they'll have turnips and beautiful plump tomatoes available at a decent price.

At that point we'll be heading to the metaphorical sunlit uplands of having banging pizzas, spaghetti meatballs and turnips as part of a roast dinner in our weekly rotation of meals. Everything will taste and feel better.

The motto here is that turnips (Cody Gakpo) will make more sense when the tomatoes (midfielder we want) are also available.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.

*Shrugs*

At this point its not even worth mentioning, at least we got a good player in. The team right now is just broken. I was pretty miffed at the time...but now I really dont see how we could have spent £40 million any better particularly to make any difference. Its gonna take far more than we were ever gonna do in January.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.

Is this a Naby Keita Watch situation?
I think once he has had a chance to properly bed in and get some quality time with people like Diaz, Nunez, Jota and a more suitable midfield, I think we will see this lad flourish. Judging him on what he is doing now in a depleted, knackered squad is doing the guy an injustice. I have a feeling that he will become a mainstay in the squad over the next 12 months and I wouldn't be surprised to see one of our main starters leave this summer.

The money compared to others like him was a steal and he is still worth more than we paid for him when you consider the fees for Antony and Gordon for example. I don't believe the midfield targets we wanted were available in January and I still think this will be addressed in the summer. You are only as good as the team you have around you and at this moment in time our midfield and defence aren't performing at the dizzy heights we have been spoilt with over the last 3 years.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.

The analogy is a poor one because all positions are necessary in a football team. There aren't any luxury positions in the team. It's more akin to saying that you decided to spend on patching up the roof rather than the heating bill, although the roof was probably still OK for a while.

I get that we do have full roster of forwards, but actually we have some injuries there are needed cover. We identified a really good young player who was undervalued by the market and went for him and got him. Remember that forwards are generally the most expensive players, and getting a young top forward with lots of potential rarely comes under 40-50m in nowadays terms.

It's also the case that sometimes the need for a player in a specific position might be there, but the player themself are not there. For instance, we may have looked at perhaps 5-6 candidates and found that none are available for the budget that we have. I'm sure people would have been happy if we signed a CM instead, but if they just turned out to be another Keita or Ox, then it'd just have been a waste of money. It's the same reason that people have complained about Arthur Melo - we spent money to get him in and it seems that he won't feature a great deal. It could be a whole lot worse if you forked out 20-30M on a Melo type player for instance.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If I tell my missus I bought a watch because it was on discount instead of paying the heating bill, shed have some concerns. It doesnt matter if he was a bargain, we needed other things.

The thing is buying Gakpo should have had no influence whatsoever on us buying a midfield player or two. We are nowhere near FFP limits and have the 3rd biggest revenues in World football.

So we shouldn't be looking at a scenario in which it is either Gakpo or a midfield player. We need to separate the two and look at whether Gakpo has the potential to replace Bobby at some point. The answer for me is a resounding Yes.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:33 pm
The thing is buying Gakpo should have had no influence whatsoever on us buying a midfield player or two. We are nowhere near FFP limits and have the 3rd biggest revenues in World football.

So we shouldn't be looking at a scenario in which it is either Gakpo or a midfield player. We need to separate the two and look at whether Gakpo has the potential to replace Bobby at some point. The answer for me is a resounding Yes.

Plus the fact we signed him in Jan predominantly because we feared being priced out of a move down the line.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:33 pm
The thing is buying Gakpo should have had no influence whatsoever on us buying a midfield player or two. We are nowhere near FFP limits and have the 3rd biggest revenues in World football.

So we shouldn't be looking at a scenario in which it is either Gakpo or a midfield player. We need to separate the two and look at whether Gakpo has the potential to replace Bobby at some point. The answer for me is a resounding Yes.

It'll always be a valid question, because unfortunately the 'So we shouldn't be looking at a scenario in which it is either Gakpo or a midfield player.' point is pretty redundant....as it seems we were looking at that exact scenario. We shouldnt have been looking at that scenario...but we were, so it'd still be interesting to understand the reasoning behind it. I mean to me the team looks broken as fuck, so  we might as well sign a good young attacker to help us next season when the team isn't as broken as fuck. But I can't imagine those that make the decisions have that mindset....so yeah. We're still in this spot of having spent about £200 million on left sided attackers since we last spent a penny on a (permanent) midfielder. 'We shouldnt have to choose...' yeah we shouldnt, but we did and by any rationale it looks...odd.
This isn't really Gakpo specific but since this is my current hobby horse then I'll just say I've never understood the talk about the team isn't functioning well so you can't expect the player to do well and needing to be bed in slowly.

First of all, if a player only has value when the team is playing perfectly then they have basically no value. No team plays perfectly and just because there are things that could be performing better that doesn't mean that the player shouldn't be expected to perform to a commensurate level that is expected. If you're only going to see the best of Gakpo when we're winning every game because we're a well oiled machine then what use was this player really to the team? Basically nothing.

Then the talk of bedding in slowly, there's like 2 players this applies to out of all of the transfers in Klopp's time here and they probably just weren't fit is the most likely reason why that happened. Aside from that as soon as Klopp gets a new player he basically plays them straight away if he thinks they'll make a difference to the teams performance and obviously with him playing Gakpo basically non-stop since his purchase then he clearly believes that's the case. As much as we rag on the other players that are also out of form they are still there and Klopp could choose to play them instead. He hasn't and for all we know he has no plan to do so.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:56:19 pm
*Shrugs*

At this point its not even worth mentioning, at least we got a good player in. The team right now is just broken. I was pretty miffed at the time...but now I really dont see how we could have spent £40 million any better particularly to make any difference. Its gonna take far more than we were ever gonna do in January.

So far in his career he looks like a worse version of Nunez. What is he doing in Klopp v2.0 that doesn't involve us selling one of Jota or Diaz at this point? The whole thing is so baffling. There was no player available for £40m that would have changed this season so lets just light the £40m on fire while punching ourselves over and over instead? Crazy.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:55:44 pm
So far in his career he looks like a worse version of Nunez. What is he doing in Klopp v2.0 that doesn't involve us selling one of Jota or Diaz at this point? The whole thing is so baffling. There was no player available for £40m that would have changed this season so lets just light the £40m on fire while punching ourselves over and over instead? Crazy.

He doesn't look even slightly similar to Nunez ;D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:25 pm
He doesn't look even slightly similar to Nunez ;D

Haha was going to say I think their personalities are the total opposite! Fire and Ice!
