Stylistically I'm not sure he's quite like Firmino Mk2. However, I think he's a good option as the No.9 in our system. He has some similar attributes to Firmino.



I think you need a few things to play effectively as a No.9 in our system. Defensively you need to be an effective presser of the ball. Secondly I think you need to have the ability to drop a bit deeper and play as the 4th midfielder on occasions. Firmino was brilliant at this. Knowing when to drop deeper and be the 4th midfield option. The combination of him and Mane allowed us to play 4-3-3 that looked like 4-4-3. It was like a cheat code that allowed us to play 3 upfront but not get overrun in midfield against 4 or 5 players lining up there for the opposition.



In attacking sense you need clever movement to draw centre backs towards you to provide space for the wide forwards to exploit. That means you need to be able to hold the ball up, receive it in tight spaces and be able to open up the space for the other 2 forwards to exploit. You also need to chip in with 12-18 goals a season.



I think Gakpo has shown some promise in some of the above but he's currently miles off peak Firmino. Part of that will be because he's a different player, part will be adaptation, part will be because the current team isn't great. I suspect he'd get better and better with time though.



The big Q marks for me are around creativity in that false 9 role. Does he have the guile that Firmino has? The other bit is how he fits with the other forward options. I can see how Gakpo with Nunez and Salah either side works because both are a goal threat who want to run in behind. I can see how he might work with Jota on the left, though with Salah on the right I then think we lack a bit of pace in 2 out of the 3 strikers. Diaz is the one I'm struggling with. Out of our forward options Diaz is our most midfielder like. His average position, where he likes to pick up the ball etc.. It's a lot more midfield than Mane's LF version. How does that fit with a forward is wanting to drop into the No.10 space?



In saying that, I can potentially see why Gakpo was bought. I think one area where he may end up better than Firmino is his ability to be comfortable out wide and therefore interchange with the LF in the system. It's why I think we'll continue to see Nunez as a LF rather than a CF when we play 4-3-3.