« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 91853 times)

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,687
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 03:50:45 pm »
He missed Nunez yesterday, he looks more comfortable linking up when we turn the ball over and switch to counter attack. He's got qualities that will show when he settles in.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,088
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 03:53:27 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:23:18 am
Gakpo may well turn out to be a solid player for us, as is far from being one of our biggest problems.  But Im still slightly baffled behind the supposed reasoning behind signing him in January.  By all accounts, we moved quickly for him to stop other teams getting him - like hes some kind of world-class, generational talent that we just couldnt risk letting other teams get their hands on.

Again, Im not saying he cant develop into a world-class winger/striker (although I remain unconvinced, I have to admit) but it struck me as a bit odd why he was someone we just couldnt let slip away. 

We went in for him in January because he was available below his market value because PSV needed the money. The best comparison is Antony.

Here are their stats from last season.

Goals
Cody Gakpo  12
Antony  8

Assists
Cody Gakpo  13
Antony  4

Minutes per goal
Cody Gakpo  159.2
Antony  217

Gakpo was player of the season last season in the Netherlands ahead of Antony and cost us half the price of Antony. Gakpo was having a brilliant season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Wait until the summer and his valuation could have doubled.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,563
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 04:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:53:27 pm
We went in for him in January because he was available below his market value because PSV needed the money. The best comparison is Antony.

Here are their stats from last season.

Goals
Cody Gakpo  12
Antony  8

Assists
Cody Gakpo  13
Antony  4

Minutes per goal
Cody Gakpo  159.2
Antony  217

Gakpo was player of the season last season in the Netherlands ahead of Antony and cost us half the price of Antony. Gakpo was having a brilliant season in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games. Wait until the summer and his valuation could have doubled.

This is ultimately why we signed him in Jan and not a midfielder. He was a player we were interested in who was available and at a price we could afford as opposed to midfield targets (we couldn't actually sign Nunes for example, priced out of Enzo or Caicedo, Bellingham not available).

It was perhaps a bit of panic, or just being pro-active, in that we saw he was available and decided we didn't want to be priced out next summer after what had happened with Enzo.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,997
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 09:06:23 am

Gakpo was bought as the missing link (up player) and he will thrive in that role once hes up to speed with the system. Give him a year or two to adapt before judging him imo.

I wish this idea / quote about him as a description of the type of player he is would die a death

First because its not even clear Lijnders actually said it - and no one said it when we signed him
Second because we don't need a link up player, our attack was elite last season almost entirely without one

But mostly because Gakpo doesn't look like a link player at all - he looks like a forward.
He rarely gets on the ball, doesn't hold it particularly well and his passing so far hasn't been good and has created very few chances. The thing he has done well so far is get in the right position for some big chances

Not sure if he's going to be good enough to play a significant part for us yet or not but I don't really see many signs he's much like a Firmino type or a 10 at all
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:29:24 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,896
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 05:29:48 pm »
Yeh i dont get the Firmino shouts. He is absolutely nothing like Bobby.

The question is what happens when Jota is fit and Diaz returns. Fully believe this is just a style for right now rather than a constant one.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 01:11:57 am »
He holds the ball up well from what Ive seen.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 01:45:03 am »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 02:30:36 pm
but he is in neither of the two really good is he? He can do a little bit of everything but is not really world class in either of them. Your either a world class playmaker and a good goalscorer or you are a world class goalscorer and a good playmaker. Only Messi is world class in both.

For me he just seems average at both at the moment.

To play for and manage Liverpool youre already in the top 1% or even 0.5% of players and managers in World football. So for me he is already very good at what he does though.

Hes young and his xC to me is potentially as high as Messi.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 