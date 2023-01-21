« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
I'm just not seeing it at the moment.  Hope he comes good but I'm not convinced at all yet.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 pm
I thought he was good. Still adapting but he does the basics which would seem like the bare minimum but sadly not the case at the minute. Links well with the others and he'll do fine in the long run. Seems a better fit centrally than Darwin, at least that's my opinion.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm
Looks like a fair weather player. Bosses it when we're on top but shrinks under pressure. Bobby should take his place.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
Needs a pre season and some time to settle away from the pressures of our poor season. I cant judge him until he has that settling in period
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 pm
Doesn't contribute enough in attack to justify his place at present. You can see glimpses of talent but it's a worry that we're persisting with him. Even the things he was being praised for there was an element of sloppiness, several times he lost the ball and was bailed out by the free kick.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1405 on: Today at 12:37:48 am
Reminds me of Dele Alli.

Absolutely ridiculous use of vital funds when we needed a midfielder or two.

Should be 6th choice when everyone was fit.

If Origi started 6 games I'd expect 2 goals.

We could've just kept Origi and 40 mil.
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1406 on: Today at 02:58:13 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:37:48 am
Reminds me of Dele Alli.

Absolutely ridiculous use of vital funds when we needed a midfielder or two.

Should be 6th choice when everyone was fit.

If Origi started 6 games I'd expect 2 goals.

We could've just kept Origi and 40 mil.
He’s a baller. I hope you are around in 3-4 weeks when he will be on fire.

His pass to Jota today to split the whole Palace defence in half which Jota didn’t manage to get into his stride. Nunez,Salah and Diaz will love that. He’s getting used to the shit refs in this country not giving him fouls ever. Wait until he tweaks his shielding. Sorry Bobby but I wouldn’t extend anymore. We have Gakpo and maybe get a younger version or release Carvalho from the basement ffs. As an alternative to Nunez and Jota upfront.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1407 on: Today at 05:14:47 am
Whoever thought up the idea behind this transfer and what his role would be in the team clearly has no business handling transfers for this team in going forward.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1408 on: Today at 05:46:12 am
He is being judged harshly. Next season will be the right time to judge him.

I think this was an opportune signing. A talented player and for a decent price (in this market of course) as PSV needed money now. If he were still at PSV, I bet he goes to Chelsea or Utd for 2x the amount in summer. An attack of Luis Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Jota is going to be excellent for years to come.

It's the midfield and the defense (center backs) that needs to be fixed. But there was absolutely no value in the winter transfer window.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1409 on: Today at 08:22:13 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm
Looks like a fair weather player. Bosses it when we're on top but shrinks under pressure. Bobby should take his place.

Or maybe he looks good in a functioning team, i.e. when we were dominant against Everton and started like a house on fire against Madrid and Newcastle. Look how good Mo and Nunez were as well in those first halves and the derby. But when the team are shit, Nunez is out and the midfield non existent it's a thankless task for Gakpo and Mo.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1410 on: Today at 08:32:17 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:37:48 am
Reminds me of Dele Alli.

Absolutely ridiculous use of vital funds when we needed a midfielder or two.

Should be 6th choice when everyone was fit.

If Origi started 6 games I'd expect 2 goals.

We could've just kept Origi and 40 mil.

The Only player that reminds me Reminds me of Dele Alli is Trent
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1411 on: Today at 08:35:37 am
I thought he tried hard all game long and it really isnt his fault our midfield is made of porridge and we only build attacks down the right.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1412 on: Today at 08:58:05 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:37:48 am
Reminds me of Dele Alli.

Absolutely ridiculous use of vital funds when we needed a midfielder or two.

Should be 6th choice when everyone was fit.

If Origi started 6 games I'd expect 2 goals.

We could've just kept Origi and 40 mil.

This forum is getting worse by the day
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1413 on: Today at 09:06:23 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:14:47 am
Whoever thought up the idea behind this transfer and what his role would be in the team clearly has no business handling transfers for this team in going forward.

Our transfer team has clearly highlighted LW or left forward as an area of high risk and high injury ratio so theyve gone out and signed players like Diaz, Nunez and now Gakpo who can play there as well as other roles across the forward line and midfield.

Gakpo was bought as the missing link (up player) and he will thrive in that role once hes up to speed with the system. Give him a year or two to adapt before judging him imo.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1414 on: Today at 09:10:12 am
Back to slating Gakpo. There's a surprise ::)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1415 on: Today at 09:28:42 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:10:12 am
Back to slating Gakpo. There's a surprise ::)

Dont get it really. Didnt play bad at all, mostly the rest of the team played around him. I guess its just general frustration seeping through.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1416 on: Today at 09:30:17 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:42 am
Dont get it really. Didnt play bad at all, mostly the rest of the team played around him. I guess its just general frustration seeping through.

He wasnt bad but dunno, everything is still a little bit short of the quality we are used to. Maybe Jota and Nunez in for the next game ahead of him?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1417 on: Today at 09:36:48 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:42 am
Dont get it really. Didnt play bad at all, mostly the rest of the team played around him. I guess its just general frustration seeping through.
We were hardly a creative force last night but sure blame Gakpo. It's par for the course.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1418 on: Today at 09:39:17 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:17 am
He wasnt bad but dunno, everything is still a little bit short of the quality we are used to. Maybe Jota and Nunez in for the next game ahead of him?

The thing is, we play on paper with front three but in reality we attempt to create attacks 80% of the time down the right via Trent and Salah. The opposition finds it easier to defend, both left side and central options remain buried and we seldom stretch teams laterally as they know were firing blanks down the left. Gakpo basically remains in the black hole between two main passing avenues, one being pointless passing of the ball from one side of the defence to the other and the other being the Hendo-Salah-Trent triangle we seem desperate to use at all times.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1419 on: Today at 10:22:07 am
Ive no worries about Gakpo. In a fully functioning team hell do just fine. He signed last month, came into a struggling injury hit team and is being written off already. 
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1420 on: Today at 10:23:13 am
This forum is becoming more and more like GOT with each passing game. Says it all when an Arsenal fan is the voice of reason. We had a shit load of fans crying at us not signing a player before he explodes in to elite level, we do that, and he, like the rest of the team are struggling but hes being written off. Most threads are full of shite about players needing to be sold, the body language experts are out in force. Hes brilliant and going to explode when he scores and shite when he doesnt.. Hyberpole at its best. Since when has it been acceptable to judge a player after a handful of games? Before anyone says we says we should have signed a midfielder instead, yes I agree, but there were a fair few bemoaning having to play Ox, Nunez or Carvalho on the left, and with Bobbys contract talks unclear we moved to make the type of signing fans have been crying out for.. shockingly, those fans are now unhappy with him after some 10 games.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1421 on: Today at 10:29:47 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
I'm just not seeing it at the moment.  Hope he comes good but I'm not convinced at all yet.
He's shown glimpses but he's not performing consistently enough throughout a game. He will need time to adapt the same way many of our successful signings have. Hopefully Darwin is back soon and Gakpo is taken out of the spotlight.
