This forum is becoming more and more like GOT with each passing game. Says it all when an Arsenal fan is the voice of reason. We had a shit load of fans crying at us not signing a player before he explodes in to elite level, we do that, and he, like the rest of the team are struggling but hes being written off. Most threads are full of shite about players needing to be sold, the body language experts are out in force. Hes brilliant and going to explode when he scores and shite when he doesnt.. Hyberpole at its best. Since when has it been acceptable to judge a player after a handful of games? Before anyone says we says we should have signed a midfielder instead, yes I agree, but there were a fair few bemoaning having to play Ox, Nunez or Carvalho on the left, and with Bobbys contract talks unclear we moved to make the type of signing fans have been crying out for.. shockingly, those fans are now unhappy with him after some 10 games.