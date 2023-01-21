This forum is becoming more and more like GOT with each passing game. Says it all when an Arsenal fan is the voice of reason. We had a shit load of fans crying at us not signing a player before he explodes in to elite level, we do that, and he, like the rest of the team are struggling but hes being written off. Most threads are full of shite about players needing to be sold, the body language experts are out in force. Hes brilliant and going to explode when he scores and shite when he doesnt.. Hyberpole at its best. Since when has it been acceptable to judge a player after a handful of games? Before anyone says we says we should have signed a midfielder instead, yes I agree, but there were a fair few bemoaning having to play Ox, Nunez or Carvalho on the left, and with Bobbys contract talks unclear we moved to make the type of signing fans have been crying out for.. shockingly, those fans are now unhappy with him after some 10 games.