« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 90085 times)

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm »
I'm just not seeing it at the moment.  Hope he comes good but I'm not convinced at all yet.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 pm »
I thought he was good. Still adapting but he does the basics which would seem like the bare minimum but sadly not the case at the minute. Links well with the others and he'll do fine in the long run. Seems a better fit centrally than Darwin, at least that's my opinion.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm »
Looks like a fair weather player. Bosses it when we're on top but shrinks under pressure. Bobby should take his place.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,538
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm »
Needs a pre season and some time to settle away from the pressures of our poor season. I cant judge him until he has that settling in period
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 pm »
Doesn't contribute enough in attack to justify his place at present. You can see glimpses of talent but it's a worry that we're persisting with him. Even the things he was being praised for there was an element of sloppiness, several times he lost the ball and was bailed out by the free kick.
Logged

Offline WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 12:37:48 am »
Reminds me of Dele Alli.

Absolutely ridiculous use of vital funds when we needed a midfielder or two.

Should be 6th choice when everyone was fit.

If Origi started 6 games I'd expect 2 goals.

We could've just kept Origi and 40 mil.
Logged

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 02:58:13 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:37:48 am
Reminds me of Dele Alli.

Absolutely ridiculous use of vital funds when we needed a midfielder or two.

Should be 6th choice when everyone was fit.

If Origi started 6 games I'd expect 2 goals.

We could've just kept Origi and 40 mil.
He’s a baller. I hope you are around in 3-4 weeks when he will be on fire.

His pass to Jota today to split the whole Palace defence in half which Jota didn’t manage to get into his stride. Nunez,Salah and Diaz will love that. He’s getting used to the shit refs in this country not giving him fouls ever. Wait until he tweaks his shielding. Sorry Bobby but I wouldn’t extend anymore. We have Gakpo and maybe get a younger version or release Carvalho from the basement ffs. As an alternative to Nunez and Jota upfront.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 05:14:47 am »
Whoever thought up the idea behind this transfer and what his role would be in the team clearly has no business handling transfers for this team in going forward.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 05:46:12 am »
He is being judged harshly. Next season will be the right time to judge him.

I think this was an opportune signing. A talented player and for a decent price (in this market of course) as PSV needed money now. If he were still at PSV, I bet he goes to Chelsea or Utd for 2x the amount in summer. An attack of Luis Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Jota is going to be excellent for years to come.

It's the midfield and the defense (center backs) that needs to be fixed. But there was absolutely no value in the winter transfer window.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 