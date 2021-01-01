He is being judged harshly. Next season will be the right time to judge him.



I think this was an opportune signing. A talented player and for a decent price (in this market of course) as PSV needed money now. If he were still at PSV, I bet he goes to Chelsea or Utd for 2x the amount in summer. An attack of Luis Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Jota is going to be excellent for years to come.



It's the midfield and the defense (center backs) that needs to be fixed. But there was absolutely no value in the winter transfer window.