« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 87037 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:49:59 am
He's currently averaging 10.7 completed passes per 90-minutes, the least amount of any first team player. Nunez, who certainly wasn't bought as a link up player, is averaging 12.5.

Doesn't help when your left back passes it backwards or punts it up the line into space at every opportunity, the lack of progression on the left is shockingly bad.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:32:37 am
As I said in the previous post, there was at least one occasion last night I noticed that he was drifting into space, adjusting as he was picked up and ended up stood - open - with his arms outstretched desperate for the ball, which we played out wide to Trent. We became obsessed with overloading the right for a spell with Trent/Henderson/Salah, which worked a few times but should never be the only angle of attack.
It's not just last night though. It's been the case every game he's been in the middle. He looks good when he does get it, but just isn't getting on it enough. If that's tactical then I don't get why we wouldn't just put Nunez through the middle, who looks a much bigger goalscoring threat. I'm guessing for pressing reasons based on Klopp's comments, but it's not like Gakpo in the middle has made us really any better defensively if that is the case.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:30:21 am
Ah, but that's the sort of subjective opinion you're objecting to :). Maybe Firmino got on the ball more because Madrid were coasting at 4-2, sitting back and looking to hit us on the counter.
Well I said 'maybe' didn't I? I haven't said that is the cause.

But if you want to put some science behind it, during the time Gakpo was on the pitch (0-63 minutes) we had 53.6% possession, from 63-90 when Firmino was on we had 46.4% possession. Doesn't sound like Madrid were sitting back while Firmino was on the pitch does it.

It also doesn't explain why he's averaging 10.5 passes per 90 minutes since he's been here.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:28 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,040
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 10:49:47 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:38:25 am
Well I said 'maybe' didn't I? I haven't said that is the cause.

But if you want to put some science behind it, during the time Gakpo was on the pitch (0-63 minutes) we had 53.6% possession, from 63-90 when Firmino was on we had 46.4% possession. Doesn't sound like Madrid were sitting back while Firmino was on the pitch does it.


87 of RM's 202 passes after Firmino came on came after the 87th minute; 146 of 202 came in two separate 5 minute spells combined. They were sitting back either side of the fifth and then kept the ball for 5 minutes (59 passes) after the 70th minute. We had double their possession for nearly 15 minutes until the 88th, which is when Firmino made half his passes (he then made another 5 in those last few minutes that Madrid otherwise dominated the ball).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 10:50:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:34:44 am
Doesn't help when your left back passes it backwards or punts it up the line into space at every opportunity, the lack of progression on the left is shockingly bad.
hahaha dont let the brigade get you.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 10:56:13 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:49:47 am
87 of RM's 202 passes after Firmino came on came after the 87th minute; 146 of 202 came in two separate 5 minute spells combined. They were sitting back either side of the fifth and then kept the ball for 5 minutes (59 passes) after the 70th minute. We had double their possession for nearly 15 minutes until the 88th, which is when Firmino made half his passes (he then made another 5 in those last few minutes that Madrid otherwise dominated the ball).
0-63-minutes Madrid had 379 passes (6.01 passes per minute), from 63-90 they had 176 passes (~6.5 passes per minute). Doesn't seem to be any noticable drop-off.

Also, how do explain Gakpo averaging 10.5 passes per 90minute on average since he's been here while Firmino is averaging 33.7? 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:45 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,040
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 11:00:13 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:56:13 am
Not according to the stats I'm looking at, 0-63-minutes Madrid had 379 passes (6.01 passes per minute), from 63-90 they had 176 passes (~6.5 passes per minute).

Also, how do explain Gakpo averaging 10.5 passes per 90minute on average since he's been here? 
Sources and totals may vary, but if you check the distribution, the bulk (about 3/4) of Madrid's after the 63rd should be 70-74 minutes and then a larger number 88th minute +. We had double their passes 75-87 (inclusive).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 11:08:15 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:00:13 am
Sources and totals may vary, but if you check the distribution, the bulk (about 3/4) of Madrid's after the 63rd should be 70-74 minutes and then a larger number 88th minute +. We had double their passes 75-87 (inclusive).
I mean this is getting a bit pedantic.

Firmino (33.7) is averaging almost three times as many passes per 90 minutes compared to Gakpo (10.5) this season. In yesterdays game Gakpo completed 9-passes in 63 minutes = 1 pass every 7-minutes. Firmino completed 9-passes in 27 minutes = 1 pass every 3 minutes.

Whatever the opposition were doing, Gakpo's lack of involvement yesterday is reflective of his time here.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,040
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 11:32:20 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:08:15 am
I mean this is getting a bit pedantic.

Firmino (33.7) is averaging almost three times as many passes per 90 minutes compared to Gakpo (10.5) this season. In yesterdays game Gakpo completed 9-passes in 63 minutes = 1 pass every 7-minutes. Firmino completed 9-passes in 27 minutes = 1 pass every 3 minutes.

Whatever the opposition were doing, Gakpo's lack of involvement yesterday is reflective of his time here.
Firmino has been here for seven and a half years, Gakpo for about seven and a half weeks. Maybe - simplistic though it may be - he's settling into the side.

On the pedantic point: you're the one who wanted to use statistics, not subjective opinion. Statistics need context and to be drilled down into to correlate to periods of a game, and the context of the game at that point. Pedantry is good, in statistics.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:01 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 11:59:20 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:32:20 am
Firmino has been here for seven and a half years, Gakpo for about seven and a half weeks. Maybe - simplistic though it may be - he's settling into the side.

On the pedantic point: you're the one who wanted to use statistics, not subjective opinion. Statistics need context and to be drilled down into to correlate to periods of a game, and the context of the game at that point. Pedantry is good, in statistics.
My reason for bringing up his number of passes etc was to counter the claim that his link up play has been good. Nothing I've seen when watching him play or when looking at his stats suggest that's the case. You're now seemingly moving the goalposts by referring to the amount of time he's been here. Has he been linking up nicely or not? It's ok to say he hasn't been. Whether that improves the longer he's here is another question but it's not really relevant to the point I was making.

The 'pedantic' remark was more about whether Madrid were sitting back when Firmino was on (strange they decided to wait until that very moment to decide to sit back........) despite having more possesion than the 0-63 minute period and having slightly more passes per minute.  Youve looked at the stats and put your subjective opinion on them that Madrid suddenly decided to sit back once Firmino entered the pitch which is why he had better on the ball stats. An alternative (subjective opinion) to that could be we suddenly had players moving into positions to receive the ball. 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:43 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 12:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:56:13 am
0-63-minutes Madrid had 379 passes (6.01 passes per minute), from 63-90 they had 176 passes (~6.5 passes per minute). Doesn't seem to be any noticable drop-off.

Also, how do explain Gakpo averaging 10.5 passes per 90minute on average since he's been here while Firmino is averaging 33.7?

One has been here for 7 years, the other for 9 matches playing in a new position?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:17:10 pm
One has been here for 7 years, the other for 9 matches playing in a new position?
I keep forgetting the longer you've been at the club the more passes you make during a game.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:19:21 pm
I keep forgetting the longer you've been at the club the more passes you make during a game.

So getting acclimatised to a new league and a new position and new teammates will have no effect on your game at all. Not to mention the fact the team you have joined is broken.

How did Bobby look in his first few games for us?

Go to his thread, which was started after nearly half a season with us.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:17 pm by FlashGordon »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:34:49 pm
So getting acclimatised to a new league and a new position and new teammates will have no effect on your game at all. Not to mention the fact the team you have joined is broken.

How did Bobby look in his first few games for us?

Go to his thread, which was started after nearly half a season with us.
Firsat of all, why don't you go back through the much more recent posts and replies that you cherry picked from, and see my point about his number of passes was in reply to somone who said that he's been linking up play nicely.

I'm not sure how Firmino playing left wing back in his first few games under Rodgers (in a broken team also) is the same Gakpo playing as a centre forward, a position he's more than familiar with.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:44:43 pm
Firsat of all, why don't you go back through the much more recent posts and replies that you cherry picked from, and see my point about his number of passes was in reply to somone who said that he's been linking up play nicely.

I'm not sure how Firmino playing left wing back in his first few games under Rodgers (in a broken team also) is the same Gakpo playing as a centre forward, a position he's more than familiar with.

He was linking play nicely, he then got nullified like the rest of his teammates.

Surely we can agree that the longer he spends here the more likely his passes per90 will increase?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 01:10:35 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:00:49 pm
He was linking play nicely, he then got nullified like the rest of his teammates.
And this is how we return to his 10.5 passes per 90-minutes average (worst in the first team) since he's here. His got the second worst progressive distance passes and lowest xA in the squad. Does that suggest he's linking up nicely?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:00:49 pm
Surely we can agree that the longer he spends here the more likely his passes per90 will increase?
Don't know, I'm talking about the here and now.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:16 am
He only made 10 passes against 10 man Newcastle too, I'm not sure he's getting involved enough at the moment, especially in comparison to Bobby.

Oh 100% he needs to get involved in the play more, that doesnt negate the fact his involvement in games is showing good link up play though, he may need to do more of it but that doesnt mean what he is doing isnt good link up play. Volume and quality are two different things and I can agree with your post, but claiming hes not doing something well because he hasnt done enough of it YET doesnt make sense IMO
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 01:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:10:35 pm
And this is how we return to his 10.5 passes per 90-minutes average (worst in the first team) since he's here. His got the second worst progressive distance passes and lowest xA in the squad. Does that suggest he's linking up nicely? Don't know, I'm talking about the here and now.

At this stage in their careers all Henderson and Fabinho do is pass it to the fullbacks or hit a bit of a bit of an aimless punt up the pitch. He was in plenty of good positions to receive the ball last night but the pass never came. Maybe they trust Firmino more to hold the ball up so they will give it to him in tight spaces, they'd want to start trusting Gakpo as he's certainly showing for the ball.

Players aren't robots, chemistry takes time to build. The only way you can build it is by playing.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 01:36:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:15:38 pm
At this stage in their careers all Henderson and Fabinho do is pass it to the fullbacks or hit a bit of a bit of an aimless punt up the pitch. He was in plenty of good positions to receive the ball last night but the pass never came. Maybe they trust Firmino more to hold the ball up so they will give it to him in tight spaces, they'd want to start trusting Gakpo as he's certainly showing for the ball.

Players aren't robots, chemistry takes time to build. The only way you can build it is by playing.
It's everyone elses fault, got it.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 01:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:36:42 pm
It's everyone elses fault, got it.

Well if someone is showing for the ball and the players decide not to pass it to him how is it his fault exactly? He can't pass it to himself.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 