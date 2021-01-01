I mean this is getting a bit pedantic.
Firmino (33.7) is averaging almost three times as many passes per 90 minutes compared to Gakpo (10.5) this season. In yesterdays game Gakpo completed 9-passes in 63 minutes = 1 pass every 7-minutes. Firmino completed 9-passes in 27 minutes = 1 pass every 3 minutes.
Whatever the opposition were doing, Gakpo's lack of involvement yesterday is reflective of his time here.
Firmino has been here for seven and a half years, Gakpo for about seven and a half weeks. Maybe - simplistic though it may be - he's settling into the side.
On the pedantic point: you're the one who wanted to use statistics, not subjective opinion. Statistics need context and to be drilled down into to correlate to periods of a game, and the context of the game at that point. Pedantry is good, in statistics.