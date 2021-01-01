Firmino has been here for seven and a half years, Gakpo for about seven and a half weeks. Maybe - simplistic though it may be - he's settling into the side.



On the pedantic point: you're the one who wanted to use statistics, not subjective opinion. Statistics need context and to be drilled down into to correlate to periods of a game, and the context of the game at that point. Pedantry is good, in statistics.



My reason for bringing up his number of passes etc was to counter the claim that his link up play has been good. Nothing I've seen when watching him play or when looking at his stats suggest that's the case. You're now seemingly moving the goalposts by referring to the amount of time he's been here. Has he been linking up nicely or not? It's ok to say he hasn't been. Whether that improves the longer he's here is another question but it's not really relevant to the point I was making.The 'pedantic' remark was more about whether Madrid were sitting back when Firmino was on (strange they decided to wait until that very moment to decide to sit back........) despite having more possesion than the 0-63 minute period and having slightly more passes per minute. Youve looked at the stats and put your subjective opinion on them that Madrid suddenly decided to sit back once Firmino entered the pitch which is why he had better on the ball stats. An alternative (subjective opinion) to that could be we suddenly had players moving into positions to receive the ball.