Ah, but that's the sort of subjective opinion you're objecting to . Maybe Firmino got on the ball more because Madrid were coasting at 4-2, sitting back and looking to hit us on the counter.
Well I said 'maybe' didn't I? I haven't said that is
the cause.
But if you want to put some science behind it, during the time Gakpo was on the pitch (0-63 minutes) we had 53.6% possession, from 63-90 when Firmino was on we had 46.4% possession. Doesn't sound like Madrid were sitting back while Firmino was on the pitch does it.
It also doesn't explain why he#s averaging 10.5 passes per 90 minutes since he's been here.