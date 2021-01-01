As I said in the previous post, there was at least one occasion last night I noticed that he was drifting into space, adjusting as he was picked up and ended up stood - open - with his arms outstretched desperate for the ball, which we played out wide to Trent. We became obsessed with overloading the right for a spell with Trent/Henderson/Salah, which worked a few times but should never be the only angle of attack.



It's not just last night though. It's been the case every game he's been in the middle. He looks good when he does get it, but just isn't getting on it enough. If that's tactical then I don't get why we wouldn't just put Nunez through the middle, who looks a much bigger goalscoring threat. I'm guessing for pressing reasons based on Klopp's comments, but it's not like Gakpo in the middle has made us really any better defensively if that is the case.