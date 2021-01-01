« previous next »
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1360
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons
He's currently averaging 10.7 completed passes per 90-minutes, the least amount of any first team player. Nunez, who certainly wasn't bought as a link up player, is averaging 12.5.

Doesn't help when your left back passes it backwards or punts it up the line into space at every opportunity, the lack of progression on the left is shockingly bad.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1361
Quote from: redmark
As I said in the previous post, there was at least one occasion last night I noticed that he was drifting into space, adjusting as he was picked up and ended up stood - open - with his arms outstretched desperate for the ball, which we played out wide to Trent. We became obsessed with overloading the right for a spell with Trent/Henderson/Salah, which worked a few times but should never be the only angle of attack.
It's not just last night though. It's been the case every game he's been in the middle. He looks good when he does get it, but just isn't getting on it enough. If that's tactical then I don't get why we wouldn't just put Nunez through the middle, who looks a much bigger goalscoring threat. I'm guessing for pressing reasons based on Klopp's comments, but it's not like Gakpo in the middle has made us really any better defensively if that is the case.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1362
Quote from: redmark
Ah, but that's the sort of subjective opinion you're objecting to :). Maybe Firmino got on the ball more because Madrid were coasting at 4-2, sitting back and looking to hit us on the counter.
Well I said 'maybe' didn't I? I haven't said that is the cause.

But if you want to put some science behind it, during the time Gakpo was on the pitch (0-63 minutes) we had 53.6% possession, from 63-90 when Firmino was on we had 46.4% possession. Doesn't sound like Madrid were sitting back while Firmino was on the pitch does it.

It also doesn't explain why he#s averaging 10.5 passes per 90 minutes since he's been here.
