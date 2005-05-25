« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

tubby

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1320 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm
I'd love to see a 100m sprint with our entire first team, just to see who's in the lead after 10m, 30m, etc, and at the end.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PhiLFC#1

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1321 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm
Bloody hell that is old school Internet looking, did you just come from 1997?
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1322 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:17:04 pm
I'd love to see a 100m sprint with our entire first team, just to see who's in the lead after 10m, 30m, etc, and at the end.

And who pulls up with an injury at each 10m interval.

Wonder if anyone would make it the whole 100m?
tubby

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1323 on: Today at 02:35:33 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 02:30:15 pm
And who pulls up with an injury at each 10m interval.

Wonder if anyone would make it the whole 100m?

Milner would finish the 100m and keep on running straight out of the training ground.
Dubred

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1324 on: Today at 02:37:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:35:33 pm
Milner would finish the 100m and keep on running straight out of the training ground.
Run Millie Run
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1325 on: Today at 02:42:09 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:35:33 pm
Milner would finish the 100m and keep on running straight out of the training ground.

Quite easy to picture that actually  :D :thumbup
MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1326 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 02:14:48 pm
Its definitely a weird one this and I guess a lot of the confusion is understandable.

I mean he looks fast but he's actually quite slow.
He actually looks slow because of the way he runs. He takes big strides and cover ground quickly. Mo looks faster because he take small strides but he isn't.
MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1327 on: Today at 02:48:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:17:04 pm
I'd love to see a 100m sprint with our entire first team, just to see who's in the lead after 10m, 30m, etc, and at the end.
Virg will probably win because he has both the speed and endurance over long distances. People would be surprised by Mo's placing.
Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1328 on: Today at 02:49:39 pm
Joe Gomez even after his 2 injuries is still quick as Virg. Pre injuries he could seriously be a sprinter. 
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1329 on: Today at 02:53:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:47:37 pm
He actually looks slow because of the way he runs. He takes big strides and cover ground quickly. Mo looks faster because he take small strides but he isn't.

Hmmm... nice...  caught one  :wellin
JC the Messiah

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #1330 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:39 pm
Joe Gomez even after his 2 injuries is still quick as Virg. Pre injuries he could seriously be a sprinter. 

Was clocked as the fastest in the team (top speed during matches) several seasons back.  Deceptively quick.  Would love to see him in a proper foot-race with Nunez though. 
