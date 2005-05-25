I'd love to see a 100m sprint with our entire first team, just to see who's in the lead after 10m, 30m, etc, and at the end.
And who pulls up with an injury at each 10m interval.Wonder if anyone would make it the whole 100m?
Milner would finish the 100m and keep on running straight out of the training ground.
Its definitely a weird one this and I guess a lot of the confusion is understandable.I mean he looks fast but he's actually quite slow.
He actually looks slow because of the way he runs. He takes big strides and cover ground quickly. Mo looks faster because he take small strides but he isn't.
Joe Gomez even after his 2 injuries is still quick as Virg. Pre injuries he could seriously be a sprinter.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]