Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 14, 2023, 09:13:46 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 13, 2023, 10:27:35 pm

I'm happy he got his goal but .....

You're "happy he got his goal"? Really? Imagine a Liverpool supporter writing the opposite.

Don't bother with the blather lad. It sounds like cowardice. Just tell us what you think.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
February 14, 2023, 11:51:46 pm
Quote from: stockdam on February 14, 2023, 08:16:23 pm
Agreed. Gakpo accelerated away from both Mo and Robertson. Later he burst past a couple of their players. He looks to be much quicker than I first thought. He doesnt look fast due to his long stride. Poor Mos legs were going twice as fast just to keep up as Gakpo eased off.

Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.

This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like,  and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.

Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.

Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 12:21:49 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 14, 2023, 11:51:46 pm
Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.

This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like,  and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.

Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.

Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.



He is a big asset when we counter attack. He (like Nunez) can leave the opposition defence for dead and get into good positions for crosses from TAA or Robertson. Also, when he wins a tackle, he accelerates away from the other player.

Give him a couple more games to learn his role and I think hes going to be a real bargain.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 12:48:54 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 14, 2023, 11:51:46 pm
Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.

This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like,  and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.

Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.

Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.
He runs like Virg. Doesn't look fast but eats up ground with his big strides. Maybe ut's a Dutch thing.

Mo isn't as quick as he used to be to be fair even though he's still quick. Having pace around him will free him up.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 01:53:18 am
Like him. Like what he brings now that he is finding his feet. We look so much balanced in attack and defense with him dropping into midfield. Trent and Robbo can overlap more with that extra body in midfield. Weve been missing it for a large part of the season.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:39:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on February 14, 2023, 07:00:54 pm
I didn't say that, I asked the question where he fits into the team (with the forwards all fit) because we don't pay 40 million for back ups.

I have seen this said a few times on here but I guess you guys are forgetting Jota, he was exactly that. No one expected him to replace our brilliant front three and yet he worked his way into contention as a genuine option. I suspect Gakpo was signed with the same thought. He may not be an immediate first choice when everyone is fit but he could in time make himself a legit choice.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:55:16 am
it's far more easy to come into a team that's playing well and ride that wave

it's far more difficult to come into a team that's playing poorly

so what i see is a player that is giving his all as chaos has ensued around him

same with nunez - these 2 guys are giving 100% every game

the only thing we can ask is for more goals - and if that was easy enough then every game would be 5-5
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 08:02:23 am
Well, it's easier to claim a spot in a dysfunctional and injury-ridden team. It's a good chance for new and young players to establish themselves. That's how Trent got into the first 11, for instance
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 08:23:56 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:02:23 am
Well, it's easier to claim a spot in a dysfunctional and injury-ridden team. It's a good chance for new and young players to establish themselves. That's how Trent got into the first 11, for instance

it's harder for forwards though - that's my point

if a team is playing poorly then you can guarantee that it's not winning and not scoring

and unless you get goals then the team still ain't winning

no goals - people look at the front line
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:14:13 am
Liked what I saw against Everton. The goal certainly seemed to free him up a bit.

Definitely a player there and saw more attributes akin to what we tend to go for compared to previously. It was always going to be a tough start for him coming into a dysfunctional and injury ravaged team. With the top players coming back, I'm sure he'll begin to settle just fine.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:46:36 am
When our new counter-attack clicks, like the glimpses we saw in the derby, there will be trails of fire everywhere.

Idiots commentators and Twitterati will be falling over themselves to praise Cody.

They will figure out the runs and combinations, this lad has the tools.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:47:52 am
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 04:39:03 am
I have seen this said a few times on here but I guess you guys are forgetting Jota, he was exactly that. No one expected him to replace our brilliant front three and yet he worked his way into contention as a genuine option. I suspect Gakpo was signed with the same thought. He may not be an immediate first choice when everyone is fit but he could in time make himself a legit choice.

Maybe we thought he would replace someone in the front three? We as fans might not have, but the club might have.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:47:55 am
Hes just finding his way and needs time. He has looked good in his last couple of appearances. Looks like we now have a front 3 where Mo is maybe the slowest of the 3 (and Hes no slouch). Whats not to like about that?  Now that the defenders and midfield (and Ali) have seen how that can work, it gives them great options on the counter. Good positive signs.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:02:41 pm
Maybe the club is not seeing Gakpo as a left-sided forward... I know he's played there predominantly, but so what? Mane was in nowadays Salah's position in his first season and he was brilliant, he helped us reach the next level. Many here complained when he was moved to the right, but the club foresaw a better team with him there. We were unstoppable when it all clicked. Maybe there is a better "Firmino" in Gakpo than a "Mane".
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 14, 2023, 05:59:44 pm
Not in theory (nobody ever has a squad that's too strong) but we're not a club that pay 40 million for back ups. It's more than our annual net transfer budget.

Depends what you mean by 'paying £40 million for back-ups' because, no, we're not going to pay that for someone who never starts. We are going to pay it for players who aren't necessarily first choice, because.....we have done already, quite a few times (Ox, Keita, Naby, Jota, Konate, Diaz, Nunez)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
Depends what you mean by 'paying £40 million for back-ups' because, no, we're not going to pay that for someone who never starts. We are going to pay it for players who aren't necessarily first choice, because.....we have done already, quite a few times (Ox, Keita, Naby, Jota, Konate, Diaz, Nunez)


They were all bought as first team players (either first 11, or subs).  Surely, you don't believe they weren't.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:36:23 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm

They were all bought as first team players (either first 11, or subs).  Surely, you don't believe they weren't.

Who said they weren't bought as first team players?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:59:32 pm
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 04:39:03 am
I have seen this said a few times on here but I guess you guys are forgetting Jota, he was exactly that. No one expected him to replace our brilliant front three and yet he worked his way into contention as a genuine option. I suspect Gakpo was signed with the same thought. He may not be an immediate first choice when everyone is fit but he could in time make himself a legit choice.

To an extent but Jota wasn't signed as a back up though, but to play more. We knew we needed to keep the front line fresh and wanted Werner that summer. Jota effectively signed instead of him.

Plus although it was that kind of fee it was a favourably structured deal, we paid a small amount up front and we had the Hoever fee the other way which helped weight it better.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
Depends what you mean by 'paying £40 million for back-ups' because, no, we're not going to pay that for someone who never starts. We are going to pay it for players who aren't necessarily first choice, because.....we have done already, quite a few times (Ox, Keita, Naby, Jota, Konate, Diaz, Nunez)

I'd say Naby was certainly signed as an intention to be first choice in midfield. Diaz earmarked as Mane's replacement, Nunez to be the starting CF.  Konate to partner Virg who was coming back from a horrible injury along with Gomez and Matip. Jota to rotate with the front 3 (as we'd earmarked Werner to do).

I'd say Ox was a bit similar to Gakpo in the sense that we've signed him but for what purpose? That's the question. Ox found his place before the injury (and it took Coutinho leaving). I think Gakpo can do that as well but my point has been I don't think we've signed him just to back up others like we have with Minamino, Tsimikas or Klavan.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:43:11 pm
Having stronger backups means they might play more. We're literally doing what we were hoping to do for years.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm
I'd say Naby was certainly signed as an intention to be first choice in midfield. Diaz earmarked as Mane's replacement, Nunez to be the starting CF. Konate to partner Virg who was coming back from a horrible injury along with Gomez and Matip. Jota to rotate with the front 3 (as we'd earmarked Werner to do).

I'd say Ox was a bit similar to Gakpo in the sense that we've signed him but for what purpose? That's the question. Ox found his place before the injury (and it took Coutinho leaving). I think Gakpo can do that as well but my point has been I don't think we've signed him just to back up others like we have with Minamino, Tsimikas or Klavan.

So Gakpo was signed for? :D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
So Gakpo was signed for? :D

Some missing piece that only Ljinders knows about, which will no doubt be revealed in his next book.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 01:03:54 am
We sacrificed what's his name the defender to sign Jota, it was criminal. and paid 40. it was insane.


Then he turned out to be the same in real life as he is in his own pro fifa team. Started looking pretty good all of a sudden. 
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 01:36:19 am
jota was signed to be a quality back up ... Rotated in and out of the front 3 to keep everyone fresh without a big drop in quality but we knew who our front 3 were likely to be in a final....

Improving squad depth was how I saw it.  Gakpo will do the same initially and we can hope it will work out as well as Jota has

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 02:24:30 am
Quote from: Victor on Today at 01:36:19 am
jota was signed to be a quality back up ... Rotated in and out of the front 3 to keep everyone fresh without a big drop in quality but we knew who our front 3 were likely to be in a final....

Improving squad depth was how I saw it.  Gakpo will do the same initially and we can hope it will work out as well as Jota has


We signed him because he was basically costing us fuck all (£5m a yr no?) with £9m coming to us straight away,the fact that he is fucking ace is a bonus.I wasn't the least bit excited,it has been the most enjoyable egg on my face in years,we've missed the tiny bastard so much.

I honestly think that we got Cody because we've seen enough in him to think that he can be play as a "9" in a fluid front 3,whatever is the case we need to give the lad time,it's tough to come into a side that has been playing as poorly as we have.


Just a shame that he is sooo slow compared to Bobby.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 02:35:25 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:24:30 am

We signed him because he was basically costing us fuck all (£5m a yr no?) with £9m coming to us straight away,the fact that he is fucking ace is a bonus.I wasn't the least bit excited,it has been the most enjoyable egg on my face in years,we've missed the tiny bastard so much.

Sounds like you're saying we'd have signed anyone on those terms as it was just a cash grab, which I think is very unfair on the recruitment team. He was a surprise when he was announced but more in the "oh nice, didn't think he was gettable" sort of way from what I recall.

We'd justifiably swerved Werner and yeah he was a bargain price on favourable terms compared to that deal but apparently the second installment was £12m which isn't that low on a £45m deal. Most deals are done in installments and only City and Chelsea were risking silly money during that stage of the pandemic.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 03:01:58 am
We weren't going in blind,do you think that FSG would've paid in full had that been to terms ?

It's history and turned out brilliant for us.
