Agreed. Gakpo accelerated away from both Mo and Robertson. Later he burst past a couple of their players. He looks to be much quicker than I first thought. He doesnt look fast due to his long stride. Poor Mos legs were going twice as fast just to keep up as Gakpo eased off.



Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like, and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.