Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 74220 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 13, 2023, 10:27:35 pm

I'm happy he got his goal but .....

You're "happy he got his goal"? Really? Imagine a Liverpool supporter writing the opposite.

Don't bother with the blather lad. It sounds like cowardice. Just tell us what you think.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:16:23 pm
Agreed. Gakpo accelerated away from both Mo and Robertson. Later he burst past a couple of their players. He looks to be much quicker than I first thought. He doesnt look fast due to his long stride. Poor Mos legs were going twice as fast just to keep up as Gakpo eased off.

Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.

This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like,  and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.

Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.

Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.

Offline stockdam

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 12:21:49 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm
Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.

This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like,  and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.

Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.

Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.



He is a big asset when we counter attack. He (like Nunez) can leave the opposition defence for dead and get into good positions for crosses from TAA or Robertson. Also, when he wins a tackle, he accelerates away from the other player.

Give him a couple more games to learn his role and I think hes going to be a real bargain.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 12:48:54 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm
Yeah that truly was a FAST break with Darwin running with the ball and mo and gakpo on their bikes to try and stay with him.

This has been on display a couple of times already esp the wolves game when he spun that guy tight to the line, the move was super quick twitch for a big tall guy, very much so, the feet were awesome he had inches to work with on the line, not enough in fact it looked like,  and then he took of like a bat out of hell very direct indeed as well. so he was being slaughtered and i said "did you not see that? and i got "ho-hum nothing out of the ordinary" as a consensus, pretty much.

Hes going to end up somewhere between very good and special, for me. 4-5 games in a new league in the middle of a team wide meltdown is not enough to tell anything, except for if he showed anything in glimpses which for me he has done. a little something here or there in every game he played, even if he didn't carry the team to victory in peak pele style.

Really think a full pre season next year will do him wonders at that time, meantime hes got to learn on the job, s'ok.
He runs like Virg. Doesn't look fast but eats up ground with his big strides. Maybe ut's a Dutch thing.

Mo isn't as quick as he used to be to be fair even though he's still quick. Having pace around him will free him up.
Offline wemmick

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 01:53:18 am »
Like him. Like what he brings now that he is finding his feet. We look so much balanced in attack and defense with him dropping into midfield. Trent and Robbo can overlap more with that extra body in midfield. Weve been missing it for a large part of the season.
Offline blacksun

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 04:39:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:00:54 pm
I didn't say that, I asked the question where he fits into the team (with the forwards all fit) because we don't pay 40 million for back ups.

I have seen this said a few times on here but I guess you guys are forgetting Jota, he was exactly that. No one expected him to replace our brilliant front three and yet he worked his way into contention as a genuine option. I suspect Gakpo was signed with the same thought. He may not be an immediate first choice when everyone is fit but he could in time make himself a legit choice.
Online liverbloke

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 07:55:16 am »
it's far more easy to come into a team that's playing well and ride that wave

it's far more difficult to come into a team that's playing poorly

so what i see is a player that is giving his all as chaos has ensued around him

same with nunez - these 2 guys are giving 100% every game

the only thing we can ask is for more goals - and if that was easy enough then every game would be 5-5
Online jepovic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:02:23 am »
Well, it's easier to claim a spot in a dysfunctional and injury-ridden team. It's a good chance for new and young players to establish themselves. That's how Trent got into the first 11, for instance
