That was a really encouraging performance from him. Clearly he's being groomed into the Firmino-role, not as a winger, and he showed what the club saw in him. Pressing was good, won the ball in dangerous positions a few times, gave us an extra body in midfield and he holds on to the ball really nicely.





I've been as baffled as anybody by his signing, but it suddenly makes a lot more sense. Having a good run of games with Mo and Nunez will help.