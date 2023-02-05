Cody Gakpo might have joined Liverpool too early and is struggling to find his feet in an underperforming team, says new Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.The 23-year-old forward had a breakout World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in five matches as the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals. However, he has yet to score in six appearances for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January."He has ended up in a team that is not doing well," Koeman said. "If you don't score or you're not important and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player. "If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different."Former Everton boss Koeman, now his second spell as Netherlands manager, said it could be a difficult adjustment for young Dutch players moving to bigger leagues. "The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands," he said on a YouTube show hosted by former footballer Andy van der Meyde."But they are also young boys, aren't they? Like [Ryan] Gravenberch going to Bayern [Munich] and not playing. Then that is difficult."Before joining the Merseyside club, Gakpo had scored nine goals and made 12 assists in 14 matches for PSV in the Eredivisie this season.