Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 66673 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1040 on: February 5, 2023, 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February  5, 2023, 08:41:52 am
Firmino struggled under Rodgers because he came into a malfunctioning side and everything had gone to shit.
No, just no. Firmino struggled because Rodgers didn't have a fucking clue where to play him, and maybe out of petulance (a committee signing not a player he wanted) decided to shove him out at left wing, when it was painfully obvious to all and their dog, he was a false 9.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1041 on: February 5, 2023, 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February  5, 2023, 02:31:49 pm
But he's not even playing on the left, even with Diaz out, so he wasn't signed to play left. He wasn't signed to play in Salah's role on the right. And last summer we spend a club record fee on a centre forward. We also have Jota and are trying to extend Bobby's contract.

I don't believe we'd spend our January budget on a 6th choice forward given the state of our midfield. That's beyond bonkers. It's the kind of thing we'd do if money was no object, not on a tight budget.

Unless he's going to play as a false 9 and Nunez will play left cutting in. I have nothing against Gakpo, hope he does well here but I've not seen anything particularly compelling from him yet. Still very early in his Liverpool career and he's not come into a good side but it's mystifying that we made him our highest priority in Jan.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1042 on: February 5, 2023, 11:56:52 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February  5, 2023, 10:42:31 pm
Unless he's going to play as a false 9 and Nunez will play left cutting in. I have nothing against Gakpo, hope he does well here but I've not seen anything particularly compelling from him yet. Still very early in his Liverpool career and he's not come into a good side but it's mystifying that we made him our highest priority in Jan.

I think we saw a good deal and took it. I think the lad just needs some time - this isnt the time to make any judgements. Hes showing flashes of quality play and giving his all, and thats all you can ask. His highlights reel shows what he is capable of, and we just need to be a bit patient.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1043 on: February 6, 2023, 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on February  5, 2023, 11:56:52 pm
I think we saw a good deal and took it. I think the lad just needs some time - this isnt the time to make any judgements. Hes showing flashes of quality play and giving his all, and thats all you can ask. His highlights reel shows what he is capable of, and we just need to be a bit patient.


+1
Offline 4pool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1044 on: February 6, 2023, 12:17:13 am »
Give the lad a break.

Crouch went 19 matches... 4 months before he scored his first goal for us.

Cody will come good and contribute.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1045 on: February 6, 2023, 12:18:53 am »
I have no idea what he is and the signing was a strange one but I'm certainly not going to judge him on a few games in a shite team.
Offline rob1966

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1046 on: February 6, 2023, 10:19:08 am »
If he hadn't signed him and he'd have been sold for £100million in summer, there'd be fucking murder on here.

Damned if we do, damned if we don't.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1047 on: February 6, 2023, 10:38:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  6, 2023, 10:19:08 am
If he hadn't signed him and he'd have been sold for £100million in summer, there'd be fucking murder on here.

Damned if we do, damned if we don't.
Or a lot of piss taking out of a club who'd spend £100m on him.........
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1048 on: February 6, 2023, 10:41:24 am »
We definitely needed an attacker. Whether he ends up being good enough or not is something else, but we absolutely needed to sign an attacker in the last window.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1049 on: February 6, 2023, 11:03:06 am »
With the budget we had, he was a pretty decent signing. We have Jota and Diaz out, and at that time I think Firmino was out too. That left us with Darwin and Salah up front, and having to rely on the likes of Ox, Carvalho, Harvey or others to fill in which hadn't worked out before. Who knows how things will look after the season ends, and some more could leave.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1050 on: February 6, 2023, 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2023, 10:41:24 am
We definitely needed an attacker. Whether he ends up being good enough or not is something else, but we absolutely needed to sign an attacker in the last window.
Did we really? If it was a choice between an attacker or a midfielder surely the latter was more important.

Elliot has scored two goals playing in the front three since Gakpo's arrival, surely he could have covered there until Jota and Diaz are back. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1051 on: February 6, 2023, 11:53:49 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  6, 2023, 11:43:08 am
Did we really? If it was a choice between an attacker or a midfielder surely the latter was more important.

Elliot has scored two goals playing in the front three since Gakpo's arrival, surely he could have covered there until Jota and Diaz are back. 

Dont agree, Nunez has only just returned to the starting 11 because of injury and thats in Feb. For a few games it would Salah, Ox and Elliott.

We needed both a midfielder and attacker. Why is it that we have such a small amount to spend?
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1052 on: February 6, 2023, 12:01:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2023, 11:53:49 am
Dont agree, Nunez has only just returned to the starting 11 because of injury and thats in Feb. For a few games it would Salah, Ox and Elliott.

We needed both a midfielder and attacker. Why is it that we have such a small amount to spend?
The amount of money we had to spend is a different discussion, surely everyone at the club knew we had a finite amount to spend this January. We decided to spend it for a position that only had a short-term need. The midfield was, and still is, short of numbers and quality and will be now until the end of the season. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1053 on: February 6, 2023, 12:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  6, 2023, 12:01:51 pm
The amount of money we had to spend is a different discussion, surely everyone at the club knew we had a finite amount to spend this January. We decided to spend it for a position that only had a short-term need. The midfield was, and still is, short of numbers and quality and will be now until the end of the season. 

The midfield is fully fit, we dont know what state Jota and Diaz come back.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1054 on: February 6, 2023, 12:55:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2023, 12:44:29 pm
The midfield is fully fit, we dont know what state Jota and Diaz come back.
All depends on your definition of fully fit I suppose. Fabihno and Henderson are 'fully fit' but look like they're running in custard which has meant throwing an 18-year old into this mess.

Nunez was only out for a few games so we would have Elliot, Nunez and Salah until Jota and Diaz returned.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1055 on: February 6, 2023, 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  6, 2023, 12:55:53 pm
All depends on your definition of fully fit I suppose. Fabihno and Henderson are 'fully fit' but look like they're running in custard which has meant throwing an 18-year old into this mess.

Nunez was only out for a few games so we would have Elliot, Nunez and Salah until Jota and Diaz returned.



End of Feb though and in the case of Diaz, in March. Just feels far too long.

Ultimately we can't ignore the main issue, that being far too little money. We recouped most of what we spent in the summer, why on earth do we only have £40m to spend.
Online Schmidt

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1056 on: February 6, 2023, 02:29:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2023, 11:53:49 am
Dont agree, Nunez has only just returned to the starting 11 because of injury and thats in Feb. For a few games it would Salah, Ox and Elliott.

We needed both a midfielder and attacker. Why is it that we have such a small amount to spend?

We prioritised an attacker to cover a small window when we were low on numbers over a midfielder to help solve an issue that will only get worse, and since that attacker signed we've barely scored a goal.

We better have 2-3 midfielders already lined up for the summer because if not then that makes this January an even bigger shitshow than the Caulker window.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1057 on: February 6, 2023, 02:41:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2023, 01:21:57 pm
End of Feb though and in the case of Diaz, in March. Just feels far too long.

Ultimately we can't ignore the main issue, that being far too little money. We recouped most of what we spent in the summer, why on earth do we only have £40m to spend.
But not as long as a whole season with this midfield......

I totally agree on the lack of funds btw, but we must have known that when deciding to spend all of our money on Gakpo.
Offline Legs

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1058 on: February 6, 2023, 03:36:10 pm »
Wonder if this lad drops into midfield once our forwards are back ala Joelinton !

Offline bird_lfc

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1059 on: February 6, 2023, 07:09:49 pm »
I'm presuming long term with all options back, he'll be playing central and rotating with Nunez/Bobby?

He hasn't impressed me so far BUT very difficult situation to come into. When we are back firing with the likes of Diaz and Jota available, I'd like to see what the plan is with him.
Offline Fromola

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1060 on: February 6, 2023, 07:15:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February  5, 2023, 05:16:53 pm
No, just no. Firmino struggled because Rodgers didn't have a fucking clue where to play him, and maybe out of petulance (a committee signing not a player he wanted) decided to shove him out at left wing, when it was painfully obvious to all and their dog, he was a false 9.

He was moved about a bit for Hoffenheim though, he wasn't just used in that role.

I'm well aware Rodgers didn't have a clue how to use him and he was never compatible with his senseless signing of Benteke who was then going to be the starting striker along with Sturridge.

Therefore Firmino had to fit in elsewhere and the team was all over the place at the time which is pretty much what Gakpo has walked into.
Offline shank94

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1061 on: February 6, 2023, 07:16:20 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on February  6, 2023, 07:09:49 pm
I'm presuming long term with all options back, he'll be playing central and rotating with Nunez/Bobby?

He hasn't impressed me so far BUT very difficult situation to come into. When we are back firing with the likes of Diaz and Jota available, I'd like to see what the plan is with him.

I expect Klopp to go 4-2-4 /4-2-3-1 in March with Fab magically returning back to normal:

Diaz - Firmino CF (Gakpo) - Jota ST (Nunez) - Salah

Both new signings off the bench as we bed them in without pressure for once. All a dream but fingers crossed. 
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1062 on: February 6, 2023, 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on February  6, 2023, 11:03:06 am
With the budget we had, he was a pretty decent signing. We have Jota and Diaz out, and at that time I think Firmino was out too. That left us with Darwin and Salah up front, and having to rely on the likes of Ox, Carvalho, Harvey or others to fill in which hadn't worked out before. Who knows how things will look after the season ends, and some more could leave.

If we only had a budget of £40 mil, then that should have went on a midfielder. We should have had a budget for both but thats a different story. Carvalho has already contributed to a few goals in his limited minutes that hes had for us. I dont think his output would have been any worse than what gakpo has shown so far. Would have rather we had used Doak/carvalho and got a midfielder who could get about the pitch and get a right winger in the summer instead of buying yet another right footed left winger.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1063 on: February 6, 2023, 08:48:12 pm »
I like his approach play.

We are going to have fun with this lad🙌🏾
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 12:58:20 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64565903

Cody Gakpo might have joined Liverpool too early and is struggling to find his feet in an underperforming team, says new Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

The 23-year-old forward had a breakout World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in five matches as the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals. However, he has yet to score in six appearances for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January.

"He has ended up in a team that is not doing well," Koeman said. "If you don't score or you're not important and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player. "If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different."

Former Everton boss Koeman, now his second spell as Netherlands manager, said it could be a difficult adjustment for young Dutch players moving to bigger leagues. "The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands," he said on a YouTube show hosted by former footballer Andy van der Meyde.

"But they are also young boys, aren't they? Like [Ryan] Gravenberch going to Bayern [Munich] and not playing. Then that is difficult."

Before joining the Merseyside club, Gakpo had scored nine goals and made 12 assists in 14 matches for PSV in the Eredivisie this season.

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:58:20 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64565903

There probably is some truth in that, it's unlikely he would've been starting matches had Diaz been fit so would've either had 6 months to settle, or be loaned back to PSV.

Not his fault the team around are so cack so it will take time.  On the other hand, Diaz showed exactly why we got him within minutes of him coming on so Gakpo will simply have to work harder.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 01:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:11:08 pm
There probably is some truth in that, it's unlikely he would've been starting matches had Diaz been fit so would've either had 6 months to settle, or be loaned back to PSV.

Yep. If it weren't for injuries he'd have been mainly coming on as a sub with the odd start until he had a chance to get accustomed to our way of playing
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
If you look at the times he's done well, he's had the space and opportunity. It just seems like he has not had that so far for some reason. He did break clear at one (Brighton I think) and I thought, here we go, but he was dragged back.


He's not shown enough but then he's also not made many mistakes either, jury out
Offline number 168

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 02:15:53 pm »
"He's not shown enough but then he's also not made many mistakes either, jury out".

The jury only goes out after all the evidence has been presented, let's give the lad enough time to show what he can do. Once the team gets back to full strength and he gets a number of games under his belt perhaps then send the jury out.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 02:15:53 pm
"He's not shown enough but then he's also not made many mistakes either, jury out".

The jury only goes out after all the evidence has been presented, let's give the lad enough time to show what he can do. Once the team gets back to full strength and he gets a number of games under his belt perhaps then send the jury out.


Yes, I probably meant Jury out for lunch and will return later to hear still more evidence
Online mickl

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
And what does  Clueless Koeman know anyway.

I've had enough of these so-called experts.

Cody's a top man and when he comes good, it will be terrifying for defenders.
