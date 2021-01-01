So nobody saw him spin that guy right on the touchline and off he went? Mad skills, very quick feet. He's already shown a few little things like that. Very good player and he will come good in a big way imo. Needs a training camp and a more confident side, and then we can rotate up front without losing much as Klopp Team 2.0 becomes even better than the first one was. Possibly even a firmino replacement when bobby goes in a couple of years.It all needs more than 5 mins. No good no skills no use no plan wth guys he is good he is skilled he is and will be very useful and there is a plan.plus he had a great world cup