Never understood why we prioritized 40 mill on him, not because he might not be worth it, but because we had much more pressing needs in midfield. He will hopefully come good, but I dont really see how we could not have found someone else in the future who would be as good if not better than him.

Then again, we really could not afford to take a small risk on someone like Ounahi (or how its spelled) in addition to Gakpo? 10 mill? I am sure, if needed, we could have signed him on a long contract and spread the payment like Chelsea  :D
Buying this lad given weve resorted to playing an 18 yr old kid at 6 despite nearly all of our CMs being fit is like putting in some new curtains for the kitchen you have no oven and the fridge/freezer just went kaput.
Quote from: Syntexity on Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm
Never understood why we prioritized 40 mill on him, not because he might not be worth it, but because we had much more pressing needs in midfield. He will hopefully come good, but I dont really see how we could not have found someone else in the future who would be as good if not better than him.

Then again, we really could not afford to take a small risk on someone like Ounahi (or how its spelled) in addition to Gakpo? 10 mill? I am sure, if needed, we could have signed him on a long contract and spread the payment like Chelsea  :D

Lijnders wanted him, so the story goes.
Way to early judge him but like most poster's I'm still a little unsure where he really fits in especially with it looking like Bobby extending just feels like we will be overstocked in attack. 
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm
He's shite

And there we have it. Morons who will write off a player as shite after a monumental 3 Premier League games. Doesnt matter that every single outfield player has looked just as bad, or even worse in most cases. Players, you know, with over a hundred games in the Premier League.

Dont get above yourself and call yourself a fan or a supporter.

To think, we laugh and point at bluenoses when we have people like you in our ranks.
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm
Way to early judge him but like most poster's I'm still a little unsure where he really fits in especially with it looking like Bobby extending just feels like we will be overstocked in attack.
He's our 6th choice attacker. No way I'd pick him over Bobby.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm
He's our 6th choice attacker. No way I'd pick him over Bobby.

Are we really in a position to spend £37m on 6th choice attackers given the rebuild of the first 11 on the horizon?
Some parallels with the Benteke signing in the sense that it doesn't seem to have been thought through. Ultimately we decided we were going to sign the lad, but for what purpose as he doesn't seem to fit or was just not the player we really needed?

We also signed Firmino at the same time though and he didn't fit either at the time.

I feel for the player as he's walked into a right shitshow (as Bobby did).
Absolutely crap.

The fact Leeds were signing him last season says it all of his level.
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm
Are we really in a position to spend £37m on 6th choice attackers given the rebuild of the first 11 on the horizon?

The signing only really makes sense to me if he moves into midfield once Diaz and Jota are back (or we go 4231).

If we just wanted back up attackers we could have kept Minamino or Origi.
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm
Are we really in a position to spend £37m on 6th choice attackers given the rebuild of the first 11 on the horizon?
Obviously not. He reminds me of Minamino.
Got one - blocked - shot off in 85 minutes (completing 7 passes)
To go with his 0 shots in the entire match in his last game
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
The signing only really makes sense to me if he moves into midfield once Diaz and Jota are back (or we go 4231).

If we just wanted back up attackers we could have kept Minamino or Origi.

Midfield? haha, what?

What the fuck is going on here.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Midfield? haha, what?

What the fuck is going on here.

Why sign him otherwise? He doesn't make the front 3 over Diaz/Salah/Nunez/Jota/Firmino.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm
Why sign him otherwise? He doesn't make the front 3 over Diaz/Salah/Nunez/Jota/Firmino.

I have no idea.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm
Why sign him otherwise? He doesn't make the front 3 over Diaz/Salah/Nunez/Jota/Firmino.

It honestly just feels like the Dutch connection more than anything right now.
We've beaten this to death.

It's not a bad signing if:

1) we didn't have such a glaring need in midfield
2) we didn't have any or 1 left sided attacker
3) if we had a functioning team


And then there is the whole Lindjers thing form 3 months before we signed him - he clearly wanted him badly and helped convince Klopp that he was needed and probably provided a tactical blueprint on how he envisioned him to fit.

Add the good World Cup he had - and it looks like we may have panicked a bit to not "lose" a future target.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:14:49 pm
It honestly just feels like the Dutch connection more than anything right now.

I don't believe we just signed him for the hell of it though, there must have been a specific thought process with a role for him in mind. We obviously didn't sign him to play on the left (Diaz/Jota/Nunez have been out and others have still played there instead). Nunez is the main CF, also Jota and we want Bobby to stay so we haven't signed him to play as a 9.

Unless we've signed him to cover for short term injuries (which would make no sense) we've signed him for a deeper role.

We are not a club that pays 40 odd million quid for back ups.
Its awful.  Getting to the stage now where we just need to be sold. These jokers have run the club down to death.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
Its awful.  Getting to the stage now where we just need to be sold. These jokers have run the club down to death.

What relevance does Gakpo have in this case? Ljinders, Klopp, the transfer nerds and co went to them and said we think this player will be a good fit for the club, they stumped up the money.

While I agree, we need more investment to keep challenging, I don't see how the Gakpo signing is a way to criticise the owners?
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
What relevance does Gakpo have in this case? Ljinders, Klopp, the transfer nerds and co went to them and said we think this player will be a good fit for the club, they stumped up the money.

While I agree, we need more investment to keep challenging, I don't see how the Gakpo signing is a way to criticise the owners?

As people note - the transfer nerds probably didn't say go over this player
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
What relevance does Gakpo have in this case? Ljinders, Klopp, the transfer nerds and co went to them and said we think this player will be a good fit for the club, they stumped up the money.

While I agree, we need more investment to keep challenging, I don't see how the Gakpo signing is a way to criticise the owners?

I didnt mention Gapko or anyone else.  Bottom line is we&re dire.
He reminds me of Dele Alli
I really like him. I think he got the potential to be a top top player for us. Never been sure about a player as him. We just need to fix the midfield and a settled defense then him and Nunez will shine.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
I don't believe we just signed him for the hell of it though, there must have been a specific thought process with a role for him in mind. We obviously didn't sign him to play on the left (Diaz/Jota/Nunez have been out and others have still played there instead). Nunez is the main CF, also Jota and we want Bobby to stay so we haven't signed him to play as a 9.

Unless we've signed him to cover for short term injuries (which would make no sense) we've signed him for a deeper role.

We are not a club that pays 40 odd million quid for back ups.

He is a technically gifted playmaker who can score. We definitely have a plan for him. The issue is people don't think long term, after a year or two there will be different players around him.
Three games in a malfunctioning side is obviously far too soon to judge. Sure, he hasn't exactly looked lethal so far, but I thought we'd all agreed it takes players a while to integrate into this team. Much like Nunez, we'll be in a far better position to assess Gakpo in a year or two.
Mitoma or gakpo?
Hm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Got one - blocked - shot off in 85 minutes (completing 7 passes)
To go with his 0 shots in the entire match in his last game
Been one of our best players though apparently  ;D

I hope he comes good like I do every Liverpool player but the warning signs were there before we signed him. His numbers werent great. I remember one of my mates whos Dutch being baffled at us signing him and saying he was easily the worst out of the recent Dutch exports to the PL (Depay, Bergwijn etc) and he looks to be right. I dont see anything he excels at. I know people are quick to label Darwin a flop but you can clearly see the raw talent there. I cant think of a single positive attribute Gakpo has to be playing for us.
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
I cant think of a single positive attribute Gakpo has to be playing for us.

Klopp does like tall players, so he's got that covered
He's adding very little right now. On almost every metric, his outputs are 50% or less compared to what he was producing in the Dutch league. Even in the Dutch league, a third of his "passes" were crosses. And, he's not even doing that here. He's completing around 10 passes per 90. If you think he's one of our best players, please go to Specsavers urgently. If you think he's the "missing link", please just leave. He hasn't shown anything at all that makes me think I can see why we wanted to sign him.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
Three games in a malfunctioning side is obviously far too soon to judge. Sure, he hasn't exactly looked lethal so far, but I thought we'd all agreed it takes players a while to integrate into this team. Much like Nunez, we'll be in a far better position to assess Gakpo in a year or two.

Forget looking lethal, but it would be nice if he completed a bit more than 10 passes in a game. That's not a huge ask. To be fair to him, he looked better in the second half when he played out on the wing, which then makes me wonder why we signed him in the first place because Diaz will walk back into the side as soon as he is fit (and he should).
So nobody saw him spin that guy right on the touchline and off he went? Mad skills, very quick feet. He's already shown a few little things like that. Very good player and he will come good in a big way imo. Needs a training camp and a more confident side, and then we can rotate up front without losing much as Klopp Team 2.0 becomes even better than the first one was. Possibly even a firmino replacement when bobby goes in a couple of years.

It all needs more than 5 mins. No good no skills no use no plan    wth guys   he is good he is skilled he is and will be very useful and there is a plan.

plus he had a great world cup  ;D   
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:39:35 am
So nobody saw him spin that guy right on the touchline and off he went? Mad skills, very quick feet.

Yep that was a nice play. Mind you Jota does that on every 2nd play and we barely mention it because it's just what he does
