Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 61216 times)

Online PEG2K

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #960 on: Today at 06:46:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:34:05 pm
nunez at least makes some sense - not pressing - but all other metrics.

Speed, aerial, shot volume, goal scoring, etc.


---

Gakpo has some attributes - but I don't know that we've seen them yet. He's not fast either (ok not slow) - but doesn't get a lot of shots or assists.
He'll look a lot better in a side that knows how to pass and move, like City. Not us at the moment.

Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #961 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm »
He's shite
Online jillc

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #962 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 06:59:05 pm
He's shite

I mean, really? There are others you should be asking about rather than new players who have barely been here a month.
Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #963 on: Today at 07:02:33 pm »
Just saying it as it is. From Mane to Jota to Diaz to him on the left or through the middle. Night and day.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #964 on: Today at 07:05:15 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 07:02:33 pm
Just saying it as it is. From Mane to Jota to Diaz to him on the left or through the middle. Night and day.

So hes the 3rd choice left sided player?
Online jillc

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #965 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 07:02:33 pm
Just saying it as it is. From Mane to Jota to Diaz to him on the left or through the middle. Night and day.

Judging any new player of the back of how the team is playing at the moment is just a bit daft.
Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #966 on: Today at 07:08:15 pm »
4th at best with what we have when all available in  my eyes. Might look a bit better at CF when all the others are fit.
Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #967 on: Today at 07:09:53 pm »
* waits for the " he looked good in the world cup"
Online Dim Glas

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #968 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 07:08:15 pm
4th at best with what we have when all available in  my eyes. Might look a bit better at CF when all the others are fit.

Is he too shite to be a squad player then?

I have no clue what will happen with him in time, but being as hes likely 3rd on the list of left sided players, and has been thrown in to a disfunctional team where everyone is basically struggling, isnt it a bit off to call him shite?
Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #969 on: Today at 07:16:10 pm »
Ok then, he's not that good really is he. Not for what we need.
Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #970 on: Today at 07:16:42 pm »
Is that better?
Online Circa1892

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #971 on: Today at 07:19:05 pm »
Im sure hell be good - but feels like this signing was stockpiling when the rest of the cupboard is bare.

If everyone was ever fit hes surely the 5th choice forward (maybe 6th as pre injury Bobby was the only forward who could hit a barn door). Feels like a fine signing for a team who just sign players for the sake of it - but bonkers we didnt spend the money elsewhere. If it meant we missed out on him to someone else then that happens
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #972 on: Today at 07:24:04 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:49:22 pm
Better than Salah and Nunez

That's not very difficult. The majority of forwards in the league are better than Salah these days.
Online RF

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #973 on: Today at 07:26:43 pm »
We've spent big on him and have downgraded by the look of things. Origi was far better. Happens now and again and we don't often get in wrong, but he just doesn't look a fit at all. Hopefully its a rabbit headlights kind of scenario, but i doubt it.
Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #974 on: Today at 07:28:03 pm »
He's been here a month when we've been absolutely shit. Give your head a wobble.  :wanker
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #975 on: Today at 07:28:16 pm »
When he was repeatedly linked to Man Utd, I remember thinking "pfff meh, welcome to him", same as Antony, so I was surprised we signed him out of nowhere. Even more when Lijnders was reported to bizarrely call him, another leftie, "the missing link" (although the alternative meaning of that phrase pretty much sums up the whole team right now).

The Eredivisie is a notoriously easy league to rack up numbers in without it being a reliable indicator of being able to step up, as we've seen so many times. I just hope we've not ended up with another "sure he tries hard, but honestly, there's just no quality there" Dutch forward. Ridiculously early days of course, but it's a concern he hasn't shown anything special, not even glimpses.

On a lighter note, he couldn't even close down a Charlie Adam clone...

Online Bobinhood

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #976 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm »
He looks like he will come good in a big way to me. Darwin too.
Online newterp

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #977 on: Today at 07:30:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:28:16 pm
When he was repeatedly linked to Man Utd, I remember thinking "pfff meh, welcome to him", same as Antony, so I was surprised we signed him out of nowhere. Even more when Lijnders was reported to bizarrely call him, another leftie, "the missing link" (although the alternative meaning of that phrase pretty much sums up the whole team right now).

The Eredivisie is a notoriously easy league to rack up numbers in without it being a reliable indicator of being able to step up, as we've seen so many times. I just hope we've not ended up with another "sure he tries hard, but honestly, there's just no quality there" Dutch forward. Ridiculously early days of course, but it's a concern he hasn't shown anything special, not even glimpses.

On a lighter note, he couldn't even close down a Charlie Adam clone...



That's not a fair picture - he blocked the shot right before it didn't he? The ball fortuitously dropped to Dawson who finished better then all our strikers combined.
Online Adam_LFC

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #978 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
Trouble with him is he essentially fills the Origi role when everyone else is fit. His gametime will only reduce from now.
Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #979 on: Today at 07:31:51 pm »
Also when did Kuyt have the ability to score outside the box with either foot Rossi?  ;D
