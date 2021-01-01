When he was repeatedly linked to Man Utd, I remember thinking "pfff meh, welcome to him", same as Antony, so I was surprised we signed him out of nowhere. Even more when Lijnders was reported to bizarrely call him, another leftie, "the missing link" (although the alternative meaning of that phrase pretty much sums up the whole team right now).The Eredivisie is a notoriously easy league to rack up numbers in without it being a reliable indicator of being able to step up, as we've seen so many times. I just hope we've not ended up with another "sure he tries hard, but honestly, there's just no quality there" Dutch forward. Ridiculously early days of course, but it's a concern he hasn't shown anything special, not even glimpses.On a lighter note, he couldn't even close down a Charlie Adam clone...