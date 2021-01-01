« previous next »
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Exactly. One moment Klopp is comparing him to Lewandowski and the next minute he's playing out wide because he cannot press? That does not add up in my view. If Darwin's pressing is not at the required standard, we shouldn't have paid 80m or whatever we paid for him.

That’s the thing. He has been a huge threat for us but he is absolutely nowhere near the required standard when it comes to his pressing and like it or not our pressing is a key factor in our teams overall play. We are clearly not a side that can have one player basically do what he wants.

It can be worked on for sure and I completely understand why Nunez is being placed out wide and Gakpo in the centre because actually Gakpo looked good when pressing today. I can also see a situation where Jota does that role and you see Nunez out wide.

That’s the big question mark about the signing. A player who clearly is a threat but is just so out of whack with everything we have done.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Exactly. One moment Klopp is comparing him to Lewandowski and the next minute he's playing out wide because he cannot press? That does not add up in my view. If Darwin's pressing is not at the required standard, we shouldn't have paid 80m or whatever we paid for him.
The whole pressing thing is a joke, firstly he does press and did it a few times when he came on which got the crowd up. And secondly hes a friggin goalscorer and creator, let him do that. Haaland does fuck all off the ball but City persevere with him and have adjusted their tactics accordingly.

Last season we looked at our best with three goal scorers up front in Mane, Jota and Salah. Nunez hasnt started the last four games, 3-0 loss to Brighton, 1-0 win over Wolves, 0-0 with Chelsea and 2-1 loss to Brighton. Its not like the players who are supposedly better at pressing have changed our fortunes.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
The whole pressing thing is a joke, firstly he does press and did it a few times when he came on which got the crowd up. And secondly hes a friggin goalscorer and creator, let him do that. Haaland does fuck all off the ball but City persevere with him and have adjusted their tactics accordingly.

Last season we looked at our best with three goal scorers up front in Mane, Jota and Salah. Nunez hasnt started the last four games, 3-0 loss to Brighton, 1-0 win over Wolves, 0-0 with Chelsea and 2-1 loss to Brighton. Its not like the players who are supposedly better at pressing have changed our fortunes.

Mane, Jota and Salah are an incredible pressing unit. Also Id argue that our best performances this season (City and Ajax home wins) were when we had our main attacking units who can also press.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:55:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm
Mane, Jota and Salah are an incredible pressing unit. Also Id argue that our best performances this season (City and Ajax home wins) were when we had our main attacking units who can also press.
Salah doesnt really press though.

We didnt press against City either, we sat deep and narrow and hit them on the counter attack, we played them like we were the away team.

How did the better pressing players work out today?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:55:06 pm
Salah doesnt really press though.

We didnt press against City either, we sat deep and narrow and hit them on the counter attack, we played them like we were the away team.

How did the better pressing players work out today?

But the forward line against City provided really good defensive cover and also did put the City guys under some pressure in that game and the stats for Jota backed that up.

Not great, but its still created a better defensive platform than when Nunez has started.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 11:25:52 pm »
So basically someone with no goal threat is preferred over an actual goal scorer because we turn into a mediocre defensive team instead of a bad one because he presses better?  Im sorry but thats just stupid. If I had to guess there is something going on behind the scenes and rewarding those that put in the required effort otherwise we have major, major problems in how we are recruiting in going forward.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #886 on: Today at 12:36:07 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 09:55:01 pm
And he could also win us games and trophies. I'd take Origi ahead of Gakpo any day of the week.
lol

Can you even remember Origi's first few games with us? He didn't seem ll that much until that Southampton game.

At least give the lad a chance.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #887 on: Today at 12:45:03 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm
If Gakpo can show enough to bench both Jota and Nunez long term then I'd be very, very surprised. Jota is probably still our best player in that central role, closely followed by Nunez (and really, the main difference right now is probably in their pressing and work rate off the ball which I think is the only reason he didn't start today). I don't think Gakpo is on the same level to be honest, but he probably doesn't need to be if he's 5th choice in the pecking order.

Klopp did say that he basically wants 2 teams worth of players so I guess hell add to the depth in the forward line?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #888 on: Today at 12:45:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm
And Diaz?

Yeah, I dont know.  Thats above my pay grade
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #889 on: Today at 01:22:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:36:07 am
lol

Can you even remember Origi's first few games with us? He didn't seem ll that much until that Southampton game.

At least give the lad a chance.

If you want me to take you seriously, please don't start your comment with "lol". That's very childish.

I'm willing to give him time. It's just that i don't think he's what we needed, and he's far from "missing link".

I believe the biggest fuckups in football are when the staff doesn't address the problems with accuracy and pragmatism. All these years we were all praising Klopp for addressing the problems specifically and fixing them with pragmatism. Alisson, VVD etc. Everybody and their dog knows we need midfielders, and we're not signing them.

I just hope this isn't one of classic cases when someone is having a successful period in his career and starts admiring his own genius and stops making obvious choices but goes way off the mark with some odd solutions, because simple solutions are too "mainstream". Yeah I'm thinking about Lijnders. And to quote our great man and manager Shankly "Football is a simple game complicated by idiots".

Btw the reason why ManUtd will make top4 it's because they needed a DM and they got one. We on the other hand desperately need midfielders and we go and sign Gakpo. I just can't explain this. My brain is burning out.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #890 on: Today at 01:24:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:38 pm
Mane, Jota and Salah are an incredible pressing unit. Also Id argue that our best performances this season (City and Ajax home wins) were when we had our main attacking units who can also press.

I'd argue that Fabinho having his one good game of the season and Gomez putting in a Motn performance had more to do with us winning the city game than our forwards pressing. 
Jota was immense to be fair but Bobby can't press much these days and it isn't Mo's strong suit either .

That game was an anomaly in the context of this season. We could just as easily infer that it was down to Milner playing right back
As for Ajax. Well they're shit and we beat them 3-0 away from home with Nunez playing and scoring.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #891 on: Today at 01:38:27 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:22:44 am
If you want me to take you seriously, please don't start your comment with "lol". That's very childish.
It's a strange thing because I never used to do that until I started posting here. I can just imagine what some of my ivory tower colleagues would think. Er... lol... ;D

Something about this place brought it out of me ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #892 on: Today at 06:49:09 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
The whole pressing thing is a joke, firstly he does press and did it a few times when he came on which got the crowd up. And secondly hes a friggin goalscorer and creator, let him do that. Haaland does fuck all off the ball but City persevere with him and have adjusted their tactics accordingly.

Last season we looked at our best with three goal scorers up front in Mane, Jota and Salah. Nunez hasnt started the last four games, 3-0 loss to Brighton, 1-0 win over Wolves, 0-0 with Chelsea and 2-1 loss to Brighton. Its not like the players who are supposedly better at pressing have changed our fortunes.

Haaland has fucked City's game tbf. He's just scored enough to mask it although not against the good teams.

Nunez has been one of our best players. He's different proposition aa well with Diaz/Jota around him. Not worked as well with Salah yet.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
