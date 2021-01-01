lol



Can you even remember Origi's first few games with us? He didn't seem ll that much until that Southampton game.



At least give the lad a chance.



If you want me to take you seriously, please don't start your comment with "lol". That's very childish.I'm willing to give him time. It's just that i don't think he's what we needed, and he's far from "missing link".I believe the biggest fuckups in football are when the staff doesn't address the problems with accuracy and pragmatism. All these years we were all praising Klopp for addressing the problems specifically and fixing them with pragmatism. Alisson, VVD etc. Everybody and their dog knows we need midfielders, and we're not signing them.I just hope this isn't one of classic cases when someone is having a successful period in his career and starts admiring his own genius and stops making obvious choices but goes way off the mark with some odd solutions, because simple solutions are too "mainstream". Yeah I'm thinking about Lijnders. And to quote our great man and manager Shankly "Football is a simple game complicated by idiots".Btw the reason why ManUtd will make top4 it's because they needed a DM and they got one. We on the other hand desperately need midfielders and we go and sign Gakpo. I just can't explain this. My brain is burning out.