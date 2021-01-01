« previous next »
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: jooneyisdagod
Exactly. One moment Klopp is comparing him to Lewandowski and the next minute he's playing out wide because he cannot press? That does not add up in my view. If Darwin's pressing is not at the required standard, we shouldn't have paid 80m or whatever we paid for him.

That’s the thing. He has been a huge threat for us but he is absolutely nowhere near the required standard when it comes to his pressing and like it or not our pressing is a key factor in our teams overall play. We are clearly not a side that can have one player basically do what he wants.

It can be worked on for sure and I completely understand why Nunez is being placed out wide and Gakpo in the centre because actually Gakpo looked good when pressing today. I can also see a situation where Jota does that role and you see Nunez out wide.

That’s the big question mark about the signing. A player who clearly is a threat but is just so out of whack with everything we have done.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: jooneyisdagod
Exactly. One moment Klopp is comparing him to Lewandowski and the next minute he's playing out wide because he cannot press? That does not add up in my view. If Darwin's pressing is not at the required standard, we shouldn't have paid 80m or whatever we paid for him.
The whole pressing thing is a joke, firstly he does press and did it a few times when he came on which got the crowd up. And secondly hes a friggin goalscorer and creator, let him do that. Haaland does fuck all off the ball but City persevere with him and have adjusted their tactics accordingly.

Last season we looked at our best with three goal scorers up front in Mane, Jota and Salah. Nunez hasnt started the last four games, 3-0 loss to Brighton, 1-0 win over Wolves, 0-0 with Chelsea and 2-1 loss to Brighton. Its not like the players who are supposedly better at pressing have changed our fortunes.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons
The whole pressing thing is a joke, firstly he does press and did it a few times when he came on which got the crowd up. And secondly hes a friggin goalscorer and creator, let him do that. Haaland does fuck all off the ball but City persevere with him and have adjusted their tactics accordingly.

Last season we looked at our best with three goal scorers up front in Mane, Jota and Salah. Nunez hasnt started the last four games, 3-0 loss to Brighton, 1-0 win over Wolves, 0-0 with Chelsea and 2-1 loss to Brighton. Its not like the players who are supposedly better at pressing have changed our fortunes.

Mane, Jota and Salah are an incredible pressing unit. Also Id argue that our best performances this season (City and Ajax home wins) were when we had our main attacking units who can also press.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: killer-heels
Mane, Jota and Salah are an incredible pressing unit. Also Id argue that our best performances this season (City and Ajax home wins) were when we had our main attacking units who can also press.
Salah doesnt really press though.

We didnt press against City either, we sat deep and narrow and hit them on the counter attack, we played them like we were the away team.

How did the better pressing players work out today?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons
Salah doesnt really press though.

We didnt press against City either, we sat deep and narrow and hit them on the counter attack, we played them like we were the away team.

How did the better pressing players work out today?

But the forward line against City provided really good defensive cover and also did put the City guys under some pressure in that game and the stats for Jota backed that up.

Not great, but its still created a better defensive platform than when Nunez has started.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
So basically someone with no goal threat is preferred over an actual goal scorer because we turn into a mediocre defensive team instead of a bad one because he presses better?  Im sorry but thats just stupid. If I had to guess there is something going on behind the scenes and rewarding those that put in the required effort otherwise we have major, major problems in how we are recruiting in going forward.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude
And he could also win us games and trophies. I'd take Origi ahead of Gakpo any day of the week.
lol

Can you even remember Origi's first few games with us? He didn't seem ll that much until that Southampton game.

At least give the lad a chance.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Haggis36
If Gakpo can show enough to bench both Jota and Nunez long term then I'd be very, very surprised. Jota is probably still our best player in that central role, closely followed by Nunez (and really, the main difference right now is probably in their pressing and work rate off the ball which I think is the only reason he didn't start today). I don't think Gakpo is on the same level to be honest, but he probably doesn't need to be if he's 5th choice in the pecking order.

Klopp did say that he basically wants 2 teams worth of players so I guess hell add to the depth in the forward line?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Fromola
And Diaz?

Yeah, I dont know.  Thats above my pay grade
