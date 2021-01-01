Exactly. One moment Klopp is comparing him to Lewandowski and the next minute he's playing out wide because he cannot press? That does not add up in my view. If Darwin's pressing is not at the required standard, we shouldn't have paid 80m or whatever we paid for him.



That’s the thing. He has been a huge threat for us but he is absolutely nowhere near the required standard when it comes to his pressing and like it or not our pressing is a key factor in our teams overall play. We are clearly not a side that can have one player basically do what he wants.It can be worked on for sure and I completely understand why Nunez is being placed out wide and Gakpo in the centre because actually Gakpo looked good when pressing today. I can also see a situation where Jota does that role and you see Nunez out wide.That’s the big question mark about the signing. A player who clearly is a threat but is just so out of whack with everything we have done.