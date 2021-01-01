Exactly. One moment Klopp is comparing him to Lewandowski and the next minute he's playing out wide because he cannot press? That does not add up in my view. If Darwin's pressing is not at the required standard, we shouldn't have paid 80m or whatever we paid for him.
The whole pressing thing is a joke, firstly he does press and did it a few times when he came on which got the crowd up. And secondly hes a friggin goalscorer and creator, let him do that. Haaland does fuck all off the ball but City persevere with him and have adjusted their tactics accordingly.
Last season we looked at our best with three goal scorers up front in Mane, Jota and Salah. Nunez hasnt started the last four games, 3-0 loss to Brighton, 1-0 win over Wolves, 0-0 with Chelsea and 2-1 loss to Brighton. Its not like the players who are supposedly better at pressing have changed our fortunes.