Our recruitment is no longer very well thought through. Once you realise that it all gets a lot easier to process. You don't need to find some sort of coherent reason to explain seemingly bizarre decisions. If it seems like we don't really know what we're doing with our forward recruitment which seems to be a collection of round pegs in square holes... it's probably because we don't. If it seems like we desperately need about 3 CMs but we're choosing to buy right footed forwards instead... it's probably because we really do but we have no coherent strategy anymore.