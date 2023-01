I’m sure the stats say something different, but Gakpo looks so lethargic, he doesn’t have anywhere near the intensity in the pressing that we would expect.



I can forgive a lack of skill, pace, or footballing brain, but anything less than 100% intensity is something I find hard to stomach. If he cannot bring that to his game then his career at LFC will be short or on the bench, as generally he is average in most other attributes.



Maybe it is his fitness or confidence?





I am really missing Klopps system of using a false 9 for 70 mins.As in the likes of Firmino to boost the midfield, controlling, defending and making false runs, to get the bal from the backline through to the forwards of Salah and Mane. All the theams we play nopw just have to prevent Trent from having the time to make his through passes and have Salah marked out of the game.Also missing is a player to come on after 70 mins like Origi to replace Firmino as a No 9. As a poaching No 9 in the box to put the ball into the net.Tough this year and a half to get the ball from the backline out into offensive play without the likes of a Firmino type of player assisting.