I had not heard of Gakpo before the World Cup. When Man United wanted to buy him as a priority after the World Cup, I decided to pay attention - mainly the USA & Argentina games. I was underwhelmed, I will not lie. But I am not a footballing expert like members of our scouting department. That being said, I would like to think supporting & following Liverpool for 30+ years offers me an opinion. So here is my initial opinion on Gakpo (subject to change after his Brighton hattrick):



He looks terrified of failing. I agree with JRed's assessment that he "thinks" the game is actually faster than it really is, hence the snatching at shots. Also it really does not help that he is stationary. I don't know why.. but I was "hoping" for a Kuyt. Kuyt & Torres were from the same time-period, and the reason I adored Kuyt more than Torres even though the latter was a far superior footballer, was the amount of effort he expended on losing causes in often average teams (something like our 22/23 version). I am not advocating for Gakpo to run around like a headless chicken to please me, but just learn some tapes from Firmino, Gini, Gerrard etc and make some intelligent movement to make sure the ball HAS to come to him as opposed to waiting for it.