Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

macmanamanaman

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 01:30:42 pm
Random thought:
He reminds me of Joelinton.
Of course,  totally unjustified conclusion to draw from 4 games.

But even if he does play like Joey Linton, I am ok, so long as we use him properly. Am amazed at the transformation of Mr. Linton from useless lump up front who could not finish his dinner, to aggressive AM/CM who makes the toon a tougher outfit to beat, and still contributes a lot to the attacking unit.

The bar is so low :P
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 01:33:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January 22, 2023, 12:28:10 pm
So when he controlled the Nunez pass spun and got his shot off in one movement you didn't think this lad has got something.

to be honest no, but I'm firmly in the too early camp. I was just expressing understanding for those that want to see a little glimpse even in the situation we currently find ourselves in
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 02:53:04 pm
Think it is fair to say that there has not yet been a 'wow' moment that has made me really sit up and think this is a proper player.

That said for me he looks exactly what he is - a 23yo who is playing in a new country at a higher level than he's been used to in a team that is struggling, often in an unfamiliar position.

One positive from what I've seen is that it feels like he as the emotional/tactical intelligence to sacrifice some of his individual performance to try and fit into the team's set-up as a whole.
whiteboots

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 03:21:21 pm
The lad clearly needs some time in a side that is misfiring overall

The Mancs raised the ante on the price we paid, but time will tell.
RedMan89

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 06:56:57 pm
It won't happen but I wonder how he would do furthest forward in the midfield of 3. He has energy and carries the ball well.
JRed

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 07:22:33 pm
Looks like he is still adjusting to the faster pace of the PL. maybe thinking he has to get shots off as fast as possible because the game is so much faster, resulting in him snatching at chances. Hes shown some good touches so hopefully he will adjust soon.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 07:29:40 pm
Hes been thrust into a team with a past-it centre midfield being outplayed by everyone other than Wolves.  A centre midfield on the back-foot.

A tough introduction.

Over to FSG, again, to deliver a midfield that will allow the forwards and wide players to damage the oppositon.
stjohns

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 08:31:34 pm
Quote from: RedMan89 on January 22, 2023, 06:56:57 pm
It won't happen but I wonder how he would do furthest forward in the midfield of 3. He has energy and carries the ball well.

That is an interesting thought. Ray Kennedy? 
mattD

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 22, 2023, 08:34:50 pm
When there's so little creativity and movement in the side, chances are slim pickings. It's no surprise that Gakpo and Nunez are missing chances because there must be a pressure there to deliver. Salah would have been the same. I recall Salah's first match when he had ounces of chances and could easily have had a hat trick or more. He got one goal nonetheless but that was testament to how many chances we were taking.

What is intriguing is if there is a tactical reason for Liverpool now buying big strikers in Nunez and Gakpo? It's a shift from the nimble smaller players of Mane and co. Is there some stylistic shifts going on in world football indicating this is the way forward?
Johnny Aldridge

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 05:12:19 am
Saw a flash of what could be yesterday, he won a ball back on the edge of the box in a position I havent seen us win the ball back in a while. Immediately took the sting out of what was laid out for a counter attack. Yeah he blew a chance and kicked another over the bar to follow, but its mental to judge a lad whos only in the door just yet. Theres plenty to work with there I think.
Dave McCoy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 06:17:34 am
Honestly look at all the Eredivisie trsnsfers and tell me why Gakpo should be unique
SamLad

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 07:33:35 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 23, 2023, 06:17:34 am
Honestly look at all the Eredivisie trsnsfers and tell me why Gakpo should be unique
simples.  nobody else is called Gakpo.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 10:30:09 am
We'll never know, but I do wonder if we'd've signed him come the summer, or if this was an opportunistic move based on PSV's financial situation, coupled with our injury crisis in attack.

If the answer to that happened to be 'no', I'd be concerned.

If it was 'yes', then I'm intrigued as to what the plan is with him, because as others have alluded to, he simply doesn't seem to have the attributes of a wide forward under this manager. My assumption is that we see him more as a Firmino alternative/replacement, and given that he seems to want to drop in and link play moreso than drive at his direct opponent and/or run in behind, seems to add up. He's shown flashes of having something to add to that kind of role. There then becomes a knock-on question around Nunez as well, in this scenario, as you would assume that if Gakpo is seen as the central solution long term, then Nunez (being the exact opposite in a stylistic sense) ends up in the left forward role on a more permanent basis. And how does that impact his Liverpool career.

A lot of questions at the moment, on and off the pitch.
tubby

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 10:34:08 am
I'm not convinced about the potential formation change or him playing through the middle.  We've spent way more on Nunez, who looks brilliant as a centre forward, why on earth would we want to push him left to accommodate Gakpo, especially when we have both Diaz and Jota coming back who can also play that position really well.

And if we've brought him in with an idea to move to a 4231, why would we wait till the start of next season to implement that?  Surely it makes more sense to switch now while we're loitering midtable.  We've changed formations a couple of times already this season anyway.

Just feels like people are trying to make sense of what looks like a weird bit of transfer business.
El Lobo

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 10:42:04 am
Certainly wouldnt write him off, but again....it just looks odd on the face of it. We've got one right winger in Salah, who is 30. We then have Bobby, 31 CF. Nunez, 23 CF. Jota, 26 CF/LW. Diaz, 26 LW. Even if he was a right winger I could see a semblance of common sense in potentially then moving Mo more in a CF position. But LW/CF are both positions we're just relatively stacked in, and so far (and not just for us but generally looking at his career so far) he doesn't look like someone who is so good that you just have to get him if he's available. There's absolutely no doubt that he'll do better with Diaz/Jota around him and in a better performing team mind.
jepovic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 10:54:18 am
Gakpo was at least involved in most of the chances we had (low bar I know). If he's not good enough, what do you make of Harvey who was completely invisible? Gakpo was also more involved than Salah.
I want to see how he performs between Nunez and Salah. Just like Firmino, I think he needs runners around him.
clinical

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 10:56:58 am
Quote from: jepovic on January 23, 2023, 10:54:18 am
Gakpo was at least involved in most of the chances we had (low bar I know). If he's not good enough, what do you make of Harvey who was completely invisible? Gakpo was also more involved than Salah.
I want to see how he performs between Nunez and Salah. Just like Firmino, I think he needs runners around him.

That's what we're lacking all over now. Runners.
Schmidt

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 11:52:27 am
Quote from: tubby on January 23, 2023, 10:34:08 am
I'm not convinced about the potential formation change or him playing through the middle.  We've spent way more on Nunez, who looks brilliant as a centre forward, why on earth would we want to push him left to accommodate Gakpo, especially when we have both Diaz and Jota coming back who can also play that position really well.

And if we've brought him in with an idea to move to a 4231, why would we wait till the start of next season to implement that?  Surely it makes more sense to switch now while we're loitering midtable.  We've changed formations a couple of times already this season anyway.

Just feels like people are trying to make sense of what looks like a weird bit of transfer business.

We're in an awkward spot right now where our midfield is poor, but it's also the one area we have a lot of players available in, whereas up front we're lacking numbers. If we transition to 4-2-3-1 now who do we play? We're relying on someone like Carvalho in that left forward spot every game, hoping no one else gets injured.

I have to think we're aiming to use him centrally in some way with two of Salah/Nunez/Jota/Diaz flanking him or in front of him, to provide the pace. I do think he's quite neat in his play but doesn't have the physical attributes to do it all himself, and we don't have the quality around him to make the most of what he offers right now.
Draex

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 01:08:24 pm
I think with Nunez on the left and Salah on the right running off him he's going to come into his own..

Our best forward play was a no.9 who'd come deep and link the midfield and attack aka the Bobby alongside Mo and Mane causing issues behind on pace alone at times.. Just need our new agent of chaos making the same runs.
RyanBabel19

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 01:22:18 pm
Not really reading too much into him right now. New team and set up, young player, we look so out of sorts this season it's hard to really judge new signings because they're up against it and some!!
newterp

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 04:23:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 23, 2023, 03:58:44 pm
Yeah, Darwin after his last two season's with Benfica was worth £30 million. We;d have been laughed out in a second.   ;D

Mudryk - who went for 100m Euros on the back of a few CL appearances...but Nunez was 30m too much.

:lmao
didi shamone

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 05:48:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 23, 2023, 03:58:44 pm
Yeah, Darwin after his last two season's with Benfica was worth £30 million. We;d have been laughed out in a second.   ;D

He's half the player Richarlison is.
RedBec1993

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 06:24:15 pm
Quote from: jepovic on January 23, 2023, 10:54:18 am
Gakpo was at least involved in most of the chances we had (low bar I know). If he's not good enough, what do you make of Harvey who was completely invisible? Gakpo was also more involved than Salah.
I want to see how he performs between Nunez and Salah. Just like Firmino, I think he needs runners around him.

Some players get a free pass. And a lad who has only played 4 games is slated to fuck.
Sharado

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 10:23:37 pm
Not sure if this is the best place for it but who was the last player to prove a load of people wrong?

Mane maybe? Can remember a lot of people being disappointed we'd not got gotze and just gone back to Southampton again.
faisfais

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 11:23:27 pm
I had not heard of Gakpo before the World Cup. When Man United wanted to buy him as a priority after the World Cup, I decided to pay attention - mainly the USA & Argentina games. I was underwhelmed, I will not lie. But I am not a footballing expert like members of our scouting department. That being said, I would like to think supporting & following Liverpool for 30+ years offers me an opinion. So here is my initial opinion on Gakpo (subject to change after his Brighton hattrick):

He looks terrified of failing. I agree with JRed's assessment that he "thinks" the game is actually faster than it really is, hence the snatching at shots. Also it really does not help that he is stationary. I don't know why.. but I was "hoping" for a Kuyt. Kuyt & Torres were from the same time-period, and the reason I adored Kuyt more than Torres even though the latter was a far superior footballer, was the amount of effort he expended on losing causes in often average teams (something like our 22/23 version). I am not advocating for Gakpo to run around like a headless chicken to please me, but just learn some tapes from Firmino, Gini, Gerrard etc and make some intelligent movement to make sure the ball HAS to come to him as opposed to waiting for it.
farawayred

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 23, 2023, 11:30:02 pm
Quote from: Sharado on January 23, 2023, 10:23:37 pm
Not sure if this is the best place for it but who was the last player to prove a load of people wrong?

Mane maybe? Can remember a lot of people being disappointed we'd not got gotze and just gone back to Southampton again.
Who was that Chelsea reject that we signed when we couldn't get Pulisic, Draxler and Brandt?
liverbloke

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 24, 2023, 12:36:51 pm
maybe we should have a rule where we only judge/criticise/laud/extol/sell/drop/swap/call a flop/pedestal put atop (yeh i got too excited there) a player once he's played at least a season?

JackWard33

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 24, 2023, 12:57:31 pm
Initial impressions aren't great for me in terms of the eye test - it is a puzzler why we signed him as he doesn't seem to be at our level... however to be objective, he recorded 7 shots and 0.8 xg at the weekend - if hes that productive he'll do well here so lets see
Fordy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 24, 2023, 01:35:17 pm
Hard to really judge him at this moment. However, we have to believe he will come good for us. Sometimes it just takes a bit of time.
Son of Spion

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 24, 2023, 03:28:07 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on January 24, 2023, 12:36:51 pm
maybe we should have a rule where we only judge/criticise/laud/extol/sell/drop/swap/call a flop/pedestal put atop (yeh i got too excited there) a player once he's played at least a season?
In today's 'I want it all now' world, a player is lucky to get a full five minutes before the jury delivers its verdict.  :butt



ScouserAtHeart

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 25, 2023, 05:43:56 pm
50th best footballer in the world last year apparently. According to the Guardian anyway

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jan/24/the-100-best-male-footballers-in-the-world-2022
rob1966

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 25, 2023, 05:52:26 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on January 24, 2023, 12:36:51 pm
maybe we should have a rule where we only judge/criticise/laud/extol/sell/drop/swap/call a flop/pedestal put atop (yeh i got too excited there) a player once he's played at least a season?



Also known as the good old days
naYoRHa2b

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 25, 2023, 06:01:48 pm
Think Gakpo will be fine. He's come into a team where even established players look like strangers so it's no wonder he's having a few issues, hasn't had the luxury of coming into a team firing or just been able to work quietly on the training ground, he's been thrust right into a team which can't pass the ball and just hoofs it forward.
elkun

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 25, 2023, 06:11:26 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on January 24, 2023, 12:36:51 pm
maybe we should have a rule where we only judge/criticise/laud/extol/sell/drop/swap/call a flop/pedestal put atop (yeh i got too excited there) a player once he's played at least a season?
can you tell me which strikers we bought in the past 10 years that needed a whole season to play football well? and by this I mean only making an impact and not even scoring?

You can often tell from attackers whether they have what it takes to play football at the top level or not.

he just seems very mediocre at the moment. This has nothing to do with a big name purchase or not. Salah was rejected by Chelsea but when he came here he had an immediate impact on our game. The same goes for Mane as well. Perhaps not a big name in his time at Southampton but he made an immediate impact with us.

Nunez despite all his misses, he is chaotic in the game and can influence a match (at this moment more bad then good but atleast there is a player in there).

He just doesn't have the level to play for a club that aspires to win the title.
Gakpo will probably become a substitute once all our forwards are fit again.
BornRedSince76

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 25, 2023, 06:52:14 pm
Quote from: elkun on January 25, 2023, 06:11:26 pm
can you tell me which strikers we bought in the past 10 years that needed a whole season to play football well? and by this I mean only making an impact and not even scoring?

You can often tell from attackers whether they have what it takes to play football at the top level or not.

he just seems very mediocre at the moment. This has nothing to do with a big name purchase or not. Salah was rejected by Chelsea but when he came here he had an immediate impact on our game. The same goes for Mane as well. Perhaps not a big name in his time at Southampton but he made an immediate impact with us.

Nunez despite all his misses, he is chaotic in the game and can influence a match (at this moment more bad then good but atleast there is a player in there).

He just doesn't have the level to play for a club that aspires to win the title.
Gakpo will probably become a substitute once all our forwards are fit again.

I think that unless something dramatic happens I suspect he will be a squad player and/or flipped for a profit.
Overall sure hell do well when asked to contribute, and probably will benefit once the team start functioning.

For now a Gakpo, Nunez and Salah forward line could give us a recent to feel excited again - Nunez being the critical component!
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 05:51:48 pm
Posted before and then deleted it with my stupid fat fingers.

Klopps comments on his defensive contribution and connector role sound very Firmino to me.

Having a successor to Bobby would be amazing but what does it mean for Diaz, Jota and Nunez? Are they all shunted to the left or will we see a lot of rotation?
Legs

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 05:59:26 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Posted before and then deleted it with my stupid fat fingers.

Klopps comments on his defensive contribution and connector role sound very Firmino to me.

Having a successor to Bobby would be amazing but what does it mean for Diaz, Jota and Nunez? Are they all shunted to the left or will we see a lot of rotation?

Depends how well he plays but rotation is key at the top level especially if you are in Europe too.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #797 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Posted before and then deleted it with my stupid fat fingers.

Klopps comments on his defensive contribution and connector role sound very Firmino to me.

Having a successor to Bobby would be amazing but what does it mean for Diaz, Jota and Nunez? Are they all shunted to the left or will we see a lot of rotation?

He doesnt seem to have that footballing brain like Bobby thoughwhich is needed to play that role
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #798 on: Today at 07:30:43 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 07:05:49 pm
He doesnt seem to have that footballing brain like Bobby thoughwhich is needed to play that role

Neither did Bobby when he was 23.
