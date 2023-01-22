We'll never know, but I do wonder if we'd've signed him come the summer, or if this was an opportunistic move based on PSV's financial situation, coupled with our injury crisis in attack.
If the answer to that happened to be 'no', I'd be concerned.
If it was 'yes', then I'm intrigued as to what the plan is with him, because as others have alluded to, he simply doesn't seem to have the attributes of a wide forward under this manager. My assumption is that we see him more as a Firmino alternative/replacement, and given that he seems to want to drop in and link play moreso than drive at his direct opponent and/or run in behind, seems to add up. He's shown flashes of having something to add to that kind of role. There then becomes a knock-on question around Nunez as well, in this scenario, as you would assume that if Gakpo is seen as the central solution long term, then Nunez (being the exact opposite in a stylistic sense) ends up in the left forward role on a more permanent basis. And how does that impact his Liverpool career.
A lot of questions at the moment, on and off the pitch.