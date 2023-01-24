« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 06:59:10 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 24, 2023, 01:20:09 pm

You are stating an awful lot as fact in your posts on this forum.

Same as everyone else then?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 24, 2023, 01:20:09 pm

You are stating an awful lot as fact in your posts on this forum.


10yrs of build up
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 07:08:15 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on January 23, 2023, 03:43:49 pm
As part of his new contract, Klopp wanted more control over transfers as he was pushing for the past 2 years. That is the reason why the recuirtment team decided that their numbers were up and sought the greener fields beyond the fence. 

First 'Klopp' signings being Nunez and Gakpo. Nunez I can see why he was signed - but 45 million too much. Gakpo I have no idea. Steven Caulker in disguise so far.

Am I becoming worried about 250m being spent in the summer? Dunno, maybe.

Has Klopp ever controlled a transfer budget in his career? - nope.

Food for thought, but we are truly in a mess if that money is spent incorrectly.

And your source for all this is...?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:08:15 pm
And your source for all this is...?

You mean a point of reference on the tinterweb that has gone through a fact checking website funded by Bill Gates? ;-P

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm
On forwards who took time to show their quality, I think Bobby was one, although that was mainly due to Rodgers not knowing how to use him.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 06:59:10 pm
Same as everyone else then?

no, not everyone does that.

That post of yours was something else in terms of stating your opinion, or maybe what you thought to be true, as fact.  If you are going to do that, maybe cite a few sources.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm
You mean a point of reference on the tinterweb that has gone through a fact checking website funded by Bill Gates? ;-P

I'd be interested to know how Klopp was granted further control of transfers in negotiations for his new contract.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm
I'd be interested to know how Klopp was granted further control of transfers in negotiations for his new contract.

How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-P

I'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.

There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.

I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-P

I'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.

There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.

I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.

I think you made 2+2=5 to be honest.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-P

I'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.

There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.

I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.

genuine :lmao comment, well done  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
I think you made 2+2=5 to be honest.

Thats what rumour is lad.

I didnt expect you to understand what divergence was either.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm
On forwards who took time to show their quality, I think Bobby was one, although that was mainly due to Rodgers not knowing how to use him.

He was quite slow to get going under Jurgen too. Scored his first goal against City in that 4-1 and then I dont think scored again until scoring two in the 3-3 with Arsenal (mid January?). Obviously his influence grew the more he played though.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #812 on: Today at 12:21:55 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
genuine :lmao comment, well done  ;D

Laughable? Think you are getting the gist of that one wrong. Thats what former prominent local journos are working off. One of them thought Enriques claims were/are credible. Some do tie in and do seem to be released at the end of the season in prep for following season transfers. However, with no club proximity - they are working off 'Ive heard' ex-player tripe.

If you trawl back 6 years of Klopps agent talking, especially to Bild - the sample of statement releases and mild appearance of disinterest like 'my contract is up in 2024, give the job to Stevie' do seem to coincide with his timing for contract negotiations.




Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #813 on: Today at 02:50:58 am
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 12:21:55 am
Laughable? Think you are getting the gist of that one wrong. Thats what former prominent local journos are working off. One of them thought Enriques claims were/are credible. Some do tie in and do seem to be released at the end of the season in prep for following season transfers. However, with no club proximity - they are working off 'Ive heard' ex-player tripe.

If you trawl back 6 years of Klopps agent talking, especially to Bild - the sample of statement releases and mild appearance of disinterest like 'my contract is up in 2024, give the job to Stevie' do seem to coincide with his timing for contract negotiations.

They really dont.  Marc Kosicke has never had to work that way in all his years as his agent. (And yes thats me stating something as fact  ;D )

And I dont even know what to say if you are insinuating they had to play games with contract extensions of all things!  They held the cards regardless. No games or giving tidbits to an ex player who did little here, and who acts a right plonker on social media.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #814 on: Today at 04:32:42 am
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
I think you made 2+2=5 to be honest.
That's only when you sell. When you buy, 2+2=3.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #815 on: Today at 07:17:48 am
So wait, is it Alberto Moreno or Jose Enrique that is Klopps man on the outside?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #816 on: Today at 08:11:19 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:50:58 am
They really dont.  Marc Kosicke has never had to work that way in all his years as his agent. (And yes thats me stating something as fact  ;D )

And I dont even know what to say if you are insinuating they had to play games with contract extensions of all things!  They held the cards regardless. No games or giving tidbits to an ex player who did little here, and who acts a right plonker on social media.

So Marc Kosicke doesnt use the media to inform position?

He is very media friendly lol. Out of the elites - he is seen as one of the most talkative, especially about Klopp.

That is the nature of the beast.






Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #817 on: Today at 08:19:58 am
Where are all these bell whiffs coming from??
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #818 on: Today at 08:22:31 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:19:58 am
Where are all these bell whiffs coming from??

i was thinking the exact same thing, the twitter melts have invade RAWK!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #819 on: Today at 08:38:27 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:17:48 am
So wait, is it Alberto Moreno or Jose Enrique that is Klopps man on the outside?

There was a rumour early last year within the walls of the local legacy press that Klopp was nudging an ex-player to inform other ex-players about the state of the squad and the transfers needed to mount a challenge. A prominent ex-local journo was suggesting he heard it was Jose Enrique.

I'm not sure that matters so much - I found it interesting, fundamentally, because it appeared to be a contradiction with what Klopp thought about the team and the lack of investment behind closed doors was not what he was saying to the media.

Afterall - Klopp has been pretty frank that he feels the team is capable of challenging and that he doesnt need anymore players and that he is a coach and he prefers coaching what he has and respecting players contracts. Some people think this is a narrative being parroted.

Ive always taken Klopp for his word. But Im not sure now. Seems very defensive at the moment.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #820 on: Today at 08:54:48 am
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 08:38:27 am
There was a rumour early last year within the walls of the local legacy press that Klopp was nudging an ex-player to inform other ex-players about the state of the squad and the transfers needed to mount a challenge. A prominent ex-local journo was suggesting he heard it was Jose Enrique.

I'm not sure that matters so much - I found it interesting, fundamentally, because it appeared to be a contradiction with what Klopp thought about the team and the lack of investment behind closed doors was not what he was saying to the media.

Afterall - Klopp has been pretty frank that he feels the team is capable of challenging and that he doesnt need anymore players and that he is a coach and he prefers coaching what he has and respecting players contracts. Some people think this is a narrative being parroted.

Ive always taken Klopp for his word. But Im not sure now. Seems very defensive at the moment.
What's the logic? The club won't listen to Klopp calling for more players, but Jose Enrique's tweets will force their hand? :D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #821 on: Today at 08:58:24 am
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 08:38:27 am
There was a rumour early last year within the walls of the local legacy press that Klopp was nudging an ex-player to inform other ex-players about the state of the squad and the transfers needed to mount a challenge. A prominent ex-local journo was suggesting he heard it was Jose Enrique.

I'm not sure that matters so much - I found it interesting, fundamentally, because it appeared to be a contradiction with what Klopp thought about the team and the lack of investment behind closed doors was not what he was saying to the media.

Afterall - Klopp has been pretty frank that he feels the team is capable of challenging and that he doesnt need anymore players and that he is a coach and he prefers coaching what he has and respecting players contracts. Some people think this is a narrative being parroted.

Ive always taken Klopp for his word. But Im not sure now. Seems very defensive at the moment.
oh do fuck off with this nonsense.  you have no idea how moronic you sound.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #822 on: Today at 09:04:55 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:54:48 am
What's the logic? The club won't listen to Klopp calling for more players, but Jose Enrique's tweets will force their hand? :D
Rumour like these paint the picture of Klopp being a shy schoolboy who doesnt dare to talk to thw owners.
Its so stupid and condescending
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #823 on: Today at 09:11:14 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:54:48 am
What's the logic? The club won't listen to Klopp calling for more players, but Jose Enrique's tweets will force their hand? :D

Kosickes admission in the press in October/November last year about the squad potentially suffering burn out in anticipation of poor league position spoke volumes in the way Klopp/Kosicke use the media.

Logic - its moot but I would see it as not as direct and relation destroying as Rafa obviously but IMO unhappiness with circumstance is being portrayed in a number of channels. Thats how they seem to work. Tell the media one thing, tell those in close circles another.

If FSG do sell this year - their comments post sale will be interesting.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #824 on: Today at 09:20:44 am
Now not to be 'that guy'......but a poster who was last seen ten years ago sticking up for Brendan Rodgers, taking a holiday for a decade, and then showing up when Jurgen is having his toughest period as manager to stick the boot in might, with the greatest respect, not be worth peoples time arguing with.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #825 on: Today at 09:46:22 am
Quote from: finnansounderrated on January 23, 2023, 03:43:49 pm

First 'Klopp' signings being Nunez and Gakpo. Nunez I can see why he was signed - but 45 million too much. Gakpo I have no idea. Steven Caulker in disguise so far.


Just on this note - Nunez cost us less than £65m; with ALL the performance related add-ons (which we'd all agree if he were to hit would make him a success) it would be closer to 80m.  45m less than that high end figure would be 35m - not that much in today's age  (a good comparison would be Chelsea spending that on Madueke, someone who has played 5 games this season due to injury (and only 18 last season, again due to injury).  I think a lot of us are disappointed in the recent transfer inflation and are still thinking of value from 3-4 years ago, when £35m got you a really good but underrated player (like Mane/Firmino), as opposed to someone like a young talent to increase your youth side, or an American from Austria (Aaronson at Leeds).
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #826 on: Today at 09:48:30 am
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 08:11:19 am
So Marc Kosicke doesnt use the media to inform position?
 
He is very media friendly lol. Out of the elites - he is seen as one of the most talkative, especially about Klopp.

That is the nature of the beast.

They are massive friends, since before he even became an agent, and then Klopp was his first client, he gets asked about him constantly, of course he talks about him a lot  ;D

He uses the media to dispel rumors, so yes, he uses the media in that sense, not to get some leg up with contracts when he and his client already hold all the cards  ;D.

Love the Enrique angle to this odd tale though. I mean honestly.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #827 on: Today at 09:51:10 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:20:44 am
Now not to be 'that guy'......but a poster who was last seen ten years ago sticking up for Brendan Rodgers, taking a holiday for a decade, and then showing up when Jurgen is having his toughest period as manager to stick the boot in might, with the greatest respect, not be worth peoples time arguing with.

 :thumbup
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #828 on: Today at 09:54:47 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:48:30 am
Love the Enrique angle to this odd tale though. I mean honestly.

Enrique is the poster, it's a huge double-bluff to throw us off the scent.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome
« Reply #829 on: Today at 10:06:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:20:44 am
Now not to be 'that guy'......but a poster who was last seen ten years ago sticking up for Brendan Rodgers, taking a holiday for a decade, and then showing up when Jurgen is having his toughest period as manager to stick the boot in might, with the greatest respect, not be worth peoples time arguing with.

I'm not booting anyone.

I pray for stability and a less cynical view is that I turnup when an erratic fan base are daubing 'we want Arabs and Mbappe' on walls which I find a heinous and disloyal act. FSG have been a very stable force. We live in different times and one in which a netspending 15 year old on Fifa can rebuy and reconstruct a team in 24 hours.

You dont like the cut of someones jib then that is fine but I don't feel like resorting to returning those insults.




Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #830 on: Today at 10:14:28 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:46:22 am
Just on this note - Nunez cost us less than £65m; with ALL the performance related add-ons (which we'd all agree if he were to hit would make him a success) it would be closer to 80m.  45m less than that high end figure would be 35m - not that much in today's age  (a good comparison would be Chelsea spending that on Madueke, someone who has played 5 games this season due to injury (and only 18 last season, again due to injury).  I think a lot of us are disappointed in the recent transfer inflation and are still thinking of value from 3-4 years ago, when £35m got you a really good but underrated player (like Mane/Firmino), as opposed to someone like a young talent to increase your youth side, or an American from Austria (Aaronson at Leeds).

I agree with your sentiment totally.

Doesnt matter so much. Nunez was a factored payment over 7 years. Hasn't cost us anything so far. Its a debt payment divided by 7 and sits on the balance sheet as such.

These values are seen to be made higher by the press but from an accountants perspective - its only £9m a year. Most transfers are taking that shape now.

That probably makes the netspenders froth more at the mouth and their hatred for FSG moreso and not my intention ;-P
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #831 on: Today at 10:14:42 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:06:16 am
I'm not booting anyone.

I pray for stability and a less cynical view is that I turnup when an erratic fan base are daubing 'we want Arabs and Mbappe' on walls which I find a heinous and disloyal act. FSG have been a very stable force. We live in different times and one in which a netspending 15 year old on Fifa can rebuy and reconstruct a team in 24 hours.

You dont like the cut of someones jib then that is fine but I don't feel like resorting to returning those insults.

There wasn't any insult :thumbup

And you need to do your research. Maybe if you hadn't spent so much time away from RAWK you'd find that this isn't the place you need to turn up to to stop an erratic fan base daubing 'we want Arabs and Mbappe' on walls. Because we dont. I just question the motivation of clearly liking Brendan Rodgers, disappearing off the face of the forum for a decade, during all of Klopps monumental successes, and then turning up during his first real bad patch and dropping stupid shitty rumours like 'he's drip feeding Jose Enrique information to undermine FSG'. I mean carry on with that because its so laughably ridiculous that you've already painted a huge 'this one isn't to be taken seriously' sign on your back.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #832 on: Today at 10:36:04 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:42 am

dropping stupid shitty rumours like 'he's drip feeding Jose Enrique information to undermine FSG'. I mean carry on with that because its so laughably ridiculous that you've already painted a huge 'this one isn't to be taken seriously' sign on your back.

I'm not an out of town hater, far from it, but that was a rumour that was being perpetuated for a while and I'm not sure why its a surprise here.

In no way was I suggesting that there was an intention of anything. I was expressing a comment that I thought to be common knowledge. Put it this way - if any ex-echo journos are saying it, I would take it as fairly common given their remoteness.

I'm saying that it coincided with a few things such as recruitment and analysts handing in their notice.

Have a think about Gakpo and Nunez. Where were they headed originally albeit an expression of interest? Man U.

Where is Edwards meant to be headed this summer?

Is the club trying to steal a march? ;-P

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #833 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
No way would I still have my password after 10yrs away.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #834 on: Today at 10:47:16 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:06:16 am
...those insults.

I didn't see any insults aimed at you fellah.

On the contrary... all I've seen is insults to our intelligence... but you made those.

 :)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #835 on: Today at 10:55:44 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 10:36:04 am
I'm not an out of town hater, far from it, but that was a rumour that was being perpetuated for a while and I'm not sure why its a surprise here.

In no way was I suggesting that there was an intention of anything. I was expressing a comment that I thought to be common knowledge. Put it this way - if any ex-echo journos are saying it, I would take it as fairly common given their remoteness.

I'm saying that it coincided with a few things such as recruitment and analysts handing in their notice.

Have a think about Gakpo and Nunez. Where were they headed originally albeit an expression of interest? Man U.

Where is Edwards meant to be headed this summer?

Is the club trying to steal a march? ;-P

;D

So.....the Rand Corporation, in conjunction with the saucer people, under the supervision of the reverse vampires, under management of Jurgen Klopp, are forcing Jose Enrique to dripfeed criticism of FSG and their employees on Instagram, in a fiendish plot to get them sacked so Klopp can take full control of transfers and sign anyone that United want to sign, because he thinks Edwards is going there.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #836 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
How he's managed to post that and not get called a c*nt I'll never know.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #837 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »


Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:44 am
;D

So.....the Rand Corporation, in conjunction with the saucer people, under the supervision of the reverse vampires, under management of Jurgen Klopp, are forcing Jose Enrique to dripfeed criticism of FSG and their employees on Instagram, in a fiendish plot to get them sacked so Klopp can take full control of transfers and sign anyone that United want to sign, because he thinks Edwards is going there.



I dont think anyone is trying to get anyone sacked.

Is the club, like any other business, worried about a senior staff walking into a competitor with a knowledged of strategy , client list and taking all his old staff with the ambition of making that competitor great again?

I think its fairly obvious that transfer plans are being brought forward as a preventative measure.



Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #838 on: Today at 11:16:03 am »
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Today at 11:10:32 am
I dont think anyone is trying to get anyone sacked.

Is the club, like any other business, worried about a senior staff walking into a competitor with a knowledged of strategy , client list and taking all his old staff with the ambition of making that competitor great again?

I think its fairly obvious that transfer plans are being brought forward as a preventative measure.

So when we signed Diaz last January because we were interested in a summer move....but Spurs forced our hand, what was actually happening was we just wanted to stop him going to Spurs because at that point we thought Edwards was off to Spurs...? Right?
