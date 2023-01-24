« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

finnansounderrated

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 06:59:10 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 24, 2023, 01:20:09 pm

You are stating an awful lot as fact in your posts on this forum.

Same as everyone else then?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 24, 2023, 01:20:09 pm

You are stating an awful lot as fact in your posts on this forum.


10yrs of build up
Kopenhagen

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 07:08:15 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on January 23, 2023, 03:43:49 pm
As part of his new contract, Klopp wanted more control over transfers as he was pushing for the past 2 years. That is the reason why the recuirtment team decided that their numbers were up and sought the greener fields beyond the fence. 

First 'Klopp' signings being Nunez and Gakpo. Nunez I can see why he was signed - but 45 million too much. Gakpo I have no idea. Steven Caulker in disguise so far.

Am I becoming worried about 250m being spent in the summer? Dunno, maybe.

Has Klopp ever controlled a transfer budget in his career? - nope.

Food for thought, but we are truly in a mess if that money is spent incorrectly.

And your source for all this is...?
finnansounderrated

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:08:15 pm
And your source for all this is...?

You mean a point of reference on the tinterweb that has gone through a fact checking website funded by Bill Gates? ;-P

GreatEx

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm
On forwards who took time to show their quality, I think Bobby was one, although that was mainly due to Rodgers not knowing how to use him.
Dim Glas

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 06:59:10 pm
Same as everyone else then?

no, not everyone does that.

That post of yours was something else in terms of stating your opinion, or maybe what you thought to be true, as fact.  If you are going to do that, maybe cite a few sources.
Kopenhagen

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 08:11:29 pm
You mean a point of reference on the tinterweb that has gone through a fact checking website funded by Bill Gates? ;-P

I'd be interested to know how Klopp was granted further control of transfers in negotiations for his new contract.
finnansounderrated

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm
I'd be interested to know how Klopp was granted further control of transfers in negotiations for his new contract.

How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-P

I'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.

There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.

I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.
BornRedSince76

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-P

I'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.

There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.

I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.

I think you made 2+2=5 to be honest.
Dim Glas

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
Quote from: finnansounderrated on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-P

I'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.

There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.

I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.

genuine :lmao comment, well done  ;D
finnansounderrated

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
I think you made 2+2=5 to be honest.

Thats what rumour is lad.

I didnt expect you to understand what divergence was either.
Crosby Nick

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm
On forwards who took time to show their quality, I think Bobby was one, although that was mainly due to Rodgers not knowing how to use him.

He was quite slow to get going under Jurgen too. Scored his first goal against City in that 4-1 and then I dont think scored again until scoring two in the 3-3 with Arsenal (mid January?). Obviously his influence grew the more he played though.
finnansounderrated

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Reply #812 on: Today at 12:21:55 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
genuine :lmao comment, well done  ;D

Laughable? Think you are getting the gist of that one wrong. Thats what former prominent local journos are working off. One of them thought Enriques claims were/are credible. Some do tie in and do seem to be released at the end of the season in prep for following season transfers. However, with no club proximity - they are working off 'Ive heard' ex-player tripe.

If you trawl back 6 years of Klopps agent talking, especially to Bild - the sample of statement releases and mild appearance of disinterest like 'my contract is up in 2024, give the job to Stevie' do seem to coincide with his timing for contract negotiations.




