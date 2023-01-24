I'd be interested to know how Klopp was granted further control of transfers in negotiations for his new contract.



How? You mean the process of being 'disagreeable' in contract negotiations and stating to your boss that in exchange of the value I provide, you give me a casting vote in a group think exercise ;-PI'm not sure that was ever so much of a secret. Klopp wanted more say over who comes in. You can safely assume that every manager in the premier league wants the same. Its like the milky bar kid wanting more milky bars. Just the nature of things. No secret that people looked for pastures new when Klopps contract was signed.There is no source. No journos are close the club anymore. Three reasons - firstly press is done differently in the US. Secondly and for good reason its local journos that have blown holes in transfer bargaining in the past and thirdly - there is no such thing as journos now - every man and his dog is a content creator. Although I heard last year that Klopps camp was feeding some agenda to a former Spanish left back of ours to pass titbits to the usual crew. Whether that is true or not I dunno.I was a supporting agent in the late 90's/00's mostly blue shite (Mhyre, Kenny, Grant et al, Barnes at Newcastle), not anymore but still involved in a sales/marketing capacity for sports legal firm that sells contract automation services to agents. I hear gossip, professional gossip. Broken clock stuff - right twice a day. Transfers are highly divergent.