Biggest problem this lad has (other than allegedly being called the "missing link" by Lijnders, unhelpful if true) is that he'll either be held up in comparison to Diaz (who hit the ground not just running, but leaving lightning scorch marks in his wake) or Nunez (who whilst salmonella-levels of raw at least has had an impact and caused chaos whenever he plays). Even Jota got out of the blocks quickly (before we realised he was made out of Play-Doh).



Patience is indeed a virtue, but still, there's an expectation to show something, even a teaser of what's the come. From the little I've seen of Gakpo, he's neither of the above. Seems predictable and laboured. A bit like a certain other wide forward we once signed from a similarly second-rate Dutch team, based on his numbers in that league. I forget his name.

