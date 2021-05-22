« previous next »
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 07:26:38 pm »
Shit posters in this thread.

Just so boring and predictable from the entitled instant gratification crowd.

GIVE THE LAD A FUCKING CHANCE.

Yes one in a dozen hits the ground running and looks great straight away. Largely dependent on a huge number of factors, not least how the team are performing.

GROW UP.
Offline It Was Written

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 07:36:08 pm »
Not every player adapts to a new side, league and country at the same pace and same level, especially in a side that is struggling with confidence and performances. Things have been taken for granted, and expectations have been raised so much so that people can't have objective opinions and expectations. It's all become very twitteresque.

Online jepovic

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm »
He was the most involved of our three starting attackers today, ao not too bad
Offline Pistolero

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 08:35:22 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 05:17:56 pm
Sometimes you just watch a player and straight away you know theyve got that X factor. Suarez Diaz salah mane. You could tell theyd all be world class after their first couple of games. Mudryk who hasnt played competitively since November gave the same vibe.

yep, actually thought Gakpo was ok today and can see him developing well in an LFC side that's ticking over.....but Mudryk looked electric....the rest of the Chelsea side stepped up a gear when he came on..top-notch players have that effect
Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 pm »
It does help when you're up against a pensioner in milner.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm »

Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 07:26:38 pm
Shit posters in this thread.

Just so boring and predictable from the entitled instant gratification crowd.

GIVE THE LAD A FUCKING CHANCE.

Yes one in a dozen hits the ground running and looks great straight away. Largely dependent on a huge number of factors, not least how the team are performing.

GROW UP.

+1


I refer some of you to my 10,000th Post


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  6, 2023, 12:10:37 am
So, for my 10,000th post, I give all you who moan about bad performances (and all the Everton fans after nearly every game) this classic lecture from Deirdre



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WDS1nyJMT24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WDS1nyJMT24</a> 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDS1nyJMT24
Online Hazell

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 07:26:38 pm
Shit posters in this thread.

Just so boring and predictable from the entitled instant gratification crowd.

GIVE THE LAD A FUCKING CHANCE.

Yes one in a dozen hits the ground running and looks great straight away. Largely dependent on a huge number of factors, not least how the team are performing.

GROW UP.

Nicely put. At least he wasn't being written off in training like Nunez but still, it is a bit crap.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #727 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
It's obviously too early to be writing him off but I do understand the camp that want to see something that makes you go 'hang about, we got a player here'. So far, though stupidly early, he has t done that
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #728 on: Today at 12:08:56 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:35:22 pm
yep, actually thought Gakpo was ok today and can see him developing well in an LFC side that's ticking over.....but Mudryk looked electric....the rest of the Chelsea side stepped up a gear when he came on..top-notch players have that effect

Gakpo cost half of what Mudryk cost. We dont shop in the same market as Chelsea and Klopp said we had to get him now because he probably jumps from our market tothe Chelsea/United/City/Arsenal one.
Offline eddiedingle

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #729 on: Today at 12:09:58 am »
I've never seen a player written off so quick on here.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #730 on: Today at 12:11:13 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:09:58 am
I've never seen a player written off so quick on here.

That title will always belong to Nunez.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #731 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:50:24 pm
You can normally tell the attributes of a player fairly quickly and he is either a squad player or one to flip for a profit.

He is a player at the level that would suit the likes of Villa or West Ham.

Will he get better? Yes.   Will he be a huge impact? No.

Fucking ridiculous. 3 games in a struggling team. I remember when our fans backed players. Writing Gakpo off after 3 games is embarrassing. Not every player is going to hit the ground running straight away and its not like hes been bad.

Villa or West Ham level, pathetic shout. 

Making calls about what impact hell make after 3 games, even worse shout.
Online BornRedSince76

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:39:22 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:11:52 am
Fucking ridiculous. 3 games in a struggling team. I remember when our fans backed players. Writing Gakpo off after 3 games is embarrassing. Not every player is going to hit the ground running straight away and its not like hes been bad.

Villa or West Ham level, pathetic shout. 

Making calls about what impact hell make after 3 games, even worse shout.

It is what it is - is he lightening quick ? Not really.  Is he an amazing natural finisher ? Not really.   Is he highly skilled? Not really.  Is he a monster in the air? Not really.  Is he an amazing passer of the ball? Not really.

He is a good utility player and will do well for us, but he wont be a world beater.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:40:46 am »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 12:39:22 am
It is what it is - is he lightening quick ? Not really.  Is he an amazing natural finisher ? Not really.   Is he highly skilled? Not really.  Is he a monster in the air? Not really.  Is he an amazing passer of the ball? Not really.

He is a good utility player and will do well for us, but he wont be a world beater.

Maybe, maybe not. Why are our fans comparing him with Mudryk though?
Online BornRedSince76

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:43:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:40:46 am
Maybe, maybe not. Why are our fans comparing him with Mudryk though?

No idea, they are 2 different realms of buying cost.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #735 on: Today at 12:47:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:40:46 am
Maybe, maybe not. Why are our fans comparing him with Mudryk though?

Because watching Mudryk for 10 minutes you could exactly what he offers.

He was quick. He can beat people. He was passing into midfield and spinning in behind.

He missed a few chances but you could see immediately what he's about and what he offers.

I've watched Gakpo amble about up front for 4 hours and I haven't a fucking clue what he's meant to be good at.

So the comparison with Mudryk is a combat to those saying "give him time" as if somehow after 10 games he'll develop 5 extra yards of pace or start pressing.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #736 on: Today at 12:49:56 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:47:00 am
Because watching Mudryk for 10 minutes you could exactly what he offers.

He was quick. He can beat people. He was passing into midfield and spinning in behind.

He missed a few chances but you could see immediately what he's about and what he offers.

I've watched Gakpo amble about up front for 4 hours and I haven't a fucking clue what he's meant to be good at.

So the comparison with Mudryk is a combat to those saying "give him time" as if somehow after 10 games he'll develop 5 extra yards of pace or start pressing.

Mudryk cost more than twice as much in terms of fee and probably not far in terms of wages. Its a different league we shop in compared to them.
Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #737 on: Today at 12:50:30 am »
He was up against a pensioner for fucks sakes.  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #738 on: Today at 12:51:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:30 am
He was up against a pensioner for fucks sakes.  ;D

Yep but then again we played against a pensioner as well.
Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:55:49 am »
And Darwin scared the shit out of Silva when he came on.


Mo doesn't have scary pace any more, Gakpo isn't exactly quick and Elliott is Elliott.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:29:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:49:56 am
Mudryk cost more than twice as much in terms of fee and probably not far in terms of wages. Its a different league we shop in compared to them.

Price is irrelevant.

I've seen more in Ben Doak in 15 minutes than I've seen in Gakpo in 4 hours.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:44:14 am »
Crouch, Fabinho, Lucas. Probably more I cannot think of.


They all struggled to take off. The fans got behind them and this helped them settle and thrive. This is how we operate, everything is instant gratification these days.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #742 on: Today at 03:15:07 am »
Not sure what to make of Gakpo at moment. Get feeling he is a bit too slow when making a move to shoot or pass at times..At least he was more active than Harvey and Mo today.
Offline MBL?

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #743 on: Today at 03:35:07 am »
My biggest worry for him was the lack of explosiveness that weve had in all our main forwards bar firmino. If we were firing I think hed look a lot better but he doesnt seem the type to get us firing so there will be criticism.

Theres no way Id write him off this early but I have doubts since he will be in a forward line we compare to the one a few years ago. Doesnt help that Salah doesnt look great right now but like most Im convinced if we sort the midfield everything will improve.
Offline Wolverine

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #744 on: Today at 04:20:45 am »
At the moment it doesn't matter who we sign the team is so low on confidence anyone would struggle to impress in this team.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #745 on: Today at 05:06:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:56 am
Gakpo cost half of what Mudryk cost. We dont shop in the same market as Chelsea and Klopp said we had to get him now because he probably jumps from our market tothe Chelsea/United/City/Arsenal one.

Embarrassing shit
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #746 on: Today at 10:08:26 am »
Biggest problem this lad has (other than allegedly being called the "missing link" by Lijnders, unhelpful if true) is that he'll either be held up in comparison to Diaz (who hit the ground not just running, but leaving lightning scorch marks in his wake) or Nunez (who whilst salmonella-levels of raw at least has had an impact and caused chaos whenever he plays). Even Jota got out of the blocks quickly (before we realised he was made out of Play-Doh).

Patience is indeed a virtue, but still, there's an expectation to show something, even a teaser of what's the come. From the little I've seen of Gakpo, he's neither of the above. Seems predictable and laboured. A bit like a certain other wide forward we once signed from a similarly second-rate Dutch team, based on his numbers in that league. I forget his name.
Offline banksybanks

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #747 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
To early to pass judgement. I've not seen anything amazing, but then, he's just moved and been dropped into a fractured, undreperforming team with no energy or confidence, so not a massive surprise he's not really set the world alight.
Online Nick110581

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #748 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:56 am
Gakpo cost half of what Mudryk cost. We dont shop in the same market as Chelsea and Klopp said we had to get him now because he probably jumps from our market tothe Chelsea/United/City/Arsenal one.

Cost makes no difference.

We bought Jota and Diaz for similar and they are explosive.

Gakpo looks tidy but too soon to write him like loads are.
Offline Sharado

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #749 on: Today at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:06:05 am
Embarrassing shit

We don't spend the same amount of money as those clubs was, I believe, the implication.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #750 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
We seem to have shifted to a more 4-1-2-3 formation recently. Maybe Gakpo is seen as one of those in the 2 once we have more options up front.

We know Klopp likes an attacking midfielder in midfield given past experiments with Lallana, Shaqiri, Minimino, Chamberlain, Elliot etc.
Offline Sharado

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #751 on: Today at 11:39:00 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:29:23 am
Price is irrelevant.

I've seen more in Ben Doak in 15 minutes than I've seen in Gakpo in 4 hours.

I think this is what it comes down to for me. There's nothing about him that looks like a klopp era Liverpool forward. I desperately hope I'm wrong I really do but it looks like such a strange use of the best part of £50m at a time when the midfield is held together by gaffer tape.
Online Nick110581

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #752 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:39:00 am
I think this is what it comes down to for me. There's nothing about him that looks like a klopp era Liverpool forward. I desperately hope I'm wrong I really do but it looks like such a strange use of the best part of £50m at a time when the midfield is held together by gaffer tape.

Are you writing him off after four matches ?
Offline Sharado

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #753 on: Today at 11:58:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:41:58 am
Are you writing him off after four matches ?

I'm not writing him off no, I just think it's a strange signing and I think prioritizing his signing over a midfield one suggests we've really lost our way in the transfer market recently. Unless he hit the ground running at Suarez 13/14 levels he was never fixing our issues this year.
Online Al 666

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #754 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:05:06 am
It's obviously too early to be writing him off but I do understand the camp that want to see something that makes you go 'hang about, we got a player here'. So far, though stupidly early, he has t done that

So when he controlled the Nunez pass spun and got his shot off in one movement you didn't think this lad has got something.
