Badly timed signing. He's not the type who gives a struggling team a lift, won't really get the fans out of their seats, doesn't really offer much of a threat. Not particularly quick, doesn't move much, shooting is erratic, not great in the air. Look at Mudryk, for example. His end product could be shite but because he's lively and quick he will give them a huge lift. He may well come good eventually, and I'm not writing him off, but I can't see what made us think it was a good idea to spend our whole budget on him right now.



Only time will tell what our plan is with him, but he looks so far removed from the type of attacker we've had under Klopp.