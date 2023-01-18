« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 40874 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #600 on: January 18, 2023, 09:38:37 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 17, 2023, 11:43:18 pm
Again he's coming in from a completely different system and added to that we dont know what he's been instructed to do in the side. Running in behind also isn't limited to quick players
Forwards often play off instinct.
Defence push up high a fast forward will run in behind.

He had the chance 1st half he went short as he get away from the defence.

He done well. I would have preferred a forward with pace if I honest.
But he should be fine as a back up long term
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #601 on: January 18, 2023, 10:10:05 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on January 18, 2023, 09:38:37 am
Forwards often play off instinct.
Defence push up high a fast forward will run in behind.

He had the chance 1st half he went short as he get away from the defence.

He done well. I would have preferred a forward with pace if I honest.
But he should be fine as a back up long term

Its super fucking early. Wouldnt be worrying he wasnt sprinting in behind in what his 3rd/4th game?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #602 on: January 18, 2023, 10:22:28 am »
The problem yesterday was that Harvey, Carvalho and Gakpo all looked for the same areas. If we have any two of Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah on the wings, Gakpo in the center could work great. Think Firmino between Mane and Salah.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,971
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #603 on: January 18, 2023, 10:33:01 am »
Quote from: jepovic on January 18, 2023, 10:22:28 am
The problem yesterday was that Harvey, Carvalho and Gakpo all looked for the same areas. If we have any two of Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah on the wings, Gakpo in the center could work great. Think Firmino between Mane and Salah.

Yep. Also think that if your Wolves your not afraid of them three turning you around and pinning you back. Add in our main attackers and its a different story, we get up the pitch more and create chances.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #604 on: January 18, 2023, 02:29:15 pm »
He was put into a difficult situation, so I'm not reading into his performances too much.

Out of all of our forwards, I would say he can knit together play better than any of them bar Firmino and maybe Salah. You can tell his technical ability is really high.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 03:24:30 pm »
Gakpo...Gakpo!
He's Coooo-dy Gakpo!
From PSV to LFC!
Gakpo...Gakpo!
Gakpo...Gakpo!
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:03:25 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 18, 2023, 02:29:15 pm
He was put into a difficult situation, so I'm not reading into his performances too much.

Out of all of our forwards, I would say he can knit together play better than any of them bar Firmino and maybe Salah. You can tell his technical ability is really high.

No doubt he's a good player. Brilliant I'm not so sure. He's a great squad player and probably why he was brought in. He won't be starting when others are fit I don't think.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BTGH

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm »
Gives me the David Ngog vibes 😩
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
Badly timed signing. He's not the type who gives a struggling team a lift, won't really get the fans out of their seats, doesn't really offer much of a threat. Not particularly quick, doesn't move much, shooting is erratic, not great in the air. Look at Mudryk, for example. His end product could be shite but because he's lively and quick he will give them a huge lift. He may well come good eventually, and I'm not writing him off, but I can't see what made us think it was a good idea to spend our whole budget on him right now.

Only time will tell what our plan is with him, but he looks so far removed from the type of attacker we've had under Klopp.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,588
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #609 on: Today at 02:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:30:19 pm
Badly timed signing. He's not the type who gives a struggling team a lift, won't really get the fans out of their seats, doesn't really offer much of a threat. Look at Mudryk, for example. His end product could be shite but because he's lively and quick he will give them a huge lift. He may well come good eventually, and I'm not writing him off, but I can't see what made us think it was a good idea to spend our whole budget on him right now.

Only time will tell what our plan is with him, but he looks so far removed from the type of attacker we've had under Klopp.

Bloody hell he's only been here 2 minutes.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:31:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:30:52 pm
Bloody hell he's only been here 2 minutes.
Not sure you read my post fully.

I'd be surprised because I literally edited a line right after posting and you had already responded. Give it a read.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #611 on: Today at 02:31:42 pm »
At best a useful squad player


Wont be a starter

Off the ball movement awful
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,270
  • RedOrDead
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #612 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
He is the missing link!

Still working out what hes good at.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,271
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #613 on: Today at 02:34:14 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:33:17 pm
He is the missing link!

Still working out what hes good at.

Same can be said about you.

You're shit at trolling.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,592
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #614 on: Today at 02:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:30:19 pm
Badly timed signing. He's not the type who gives a struggling team a lift, won't really get the fans out of their seats, doesn't really offer much of a threat. Not particularly quick, doesn't move much, shooting is erratic, not great in the air. Look at Mudryk, for example. His end product could be shite but because he's lively and quick he will give them a huge lift. He may well come good eventually, and I'm not writing him off, but I can't see what made us think it was a good idea to spend our whole budget on him right now.

Only time will tell what our plan is with him, but he looks so far removed from the type of attacker we've had under Klopp.

Agree 100%. It isn't clear at all what he brings that we didn't already have and why we decided to spend our entire budget on him. He's also clearly not fast enough based on his showing so far to play in a front three for us.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,126
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #615 on: Today at 02:36:05 pm »
No idea why we bought him when WE NEED A MIDFIELDER.
Logged

Online Johnny B. Goode

  • Currently flying solo.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • What planet is Garrincha from?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #616 on: Today at 02:36:40 pm »
Dont think its fair to judge him until we actually look like a football team again. Based on current performances some of the best players in the clubs recent history are bottom 3 level.
Logged
'You put Pele face-to-face with me and I'll tell him: Pelé - you, me, any so-and-so...we can't deal with Garrincha, he's better than all of us.' Eusebio

Online BornRedSince76

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #617 on: Today at 02:37:08 pm »
I think he was purchased in the knowledge we can eventually sell him on for a profit.
Logged

Online ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #618 on: Today at 02:37:33 pm »
Klopp is not doing him any favours playing him upfront. I think there is a player - has a good shot and I've seen enough silky touches to suggest he is decent technically.  That said, the difference in impact between his vs Diaz's  is light and day.
Logged

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #619 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 02:37:33 pm
Klopp is not doing him any favours playing him upfront. I think there is a player - has a good shot and I've seen enough silky touches to suggest he is decent technically.  That said, the difference in impact between his vs Diaz's  is light and day.

Where else is he supposed to play? He's not quick or intense enough to play out wide. I think and hope the idea was for him to be Firmino's long term replacement.
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #620 on: Today at 02:43:44 pm »
Very surprised by the complete lack of movement. He stood there like a statue for most of the game. Looked a completely different player in the world cup as he was running channels and holding up the ball really well. Considering the requirement and financial constraint, looks a very odd signing.
Logged

Online Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #621 on: Today at 02:44:44 pm »
Reminds me type-wise of Minamino with his hold up play, technique and finishing, but sadly with his weaknesses too. Not fast or strong enough and a bit timid on the field. I would never have expected him to be a Klopp player beforehand. It would be easier to tolerate his bad performances if he showed flashes of potential, but so far it has just been nothing.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:08 pm by Szemerényi »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #622 on: Today at 02:45:45 pm »
Not playing to the intensity of the English game.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Not sure why we bought him?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 02:37:08 pm
I think he was purchased in the knowledge we can eventually sell him on for a profit.

By making him look shit?

I'm sure this lad has talent but it looks like we've signed a player who we don't even give a shit about using his qualities.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
Looks pretty good in the air. That's just about the only thing he's shown so far.

Needs more time.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,409
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #626 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
I'm surprised he's not been getting tips on how to shoot or stay onside like Nunez gets.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #627 on: Today at 02:50:41 pm »
Finishing was his outstanding quality before he came here, so I expect him to come good in that area at least.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #628 on: Today at 02:53:23 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Not sure why we bought him?

Yeah dont see anything he does that Carvalho wouldnt have provided in the same role.
Logged

Online BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • Its All In The Game
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:55:30 pm »
I'm not sure where he goes when Jota, Firmino and Diaz return. He doesn't link the play as well as Firmino and doesn't stretch the game like Jota and Diaz. Strange signing, but he has quality and needs time.
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,453
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 02:55:30 pm
I'm not sure where he goes when Jota, Firmino and Diaz return. He doesn't link the play as well as Firmino and doesn't stretch the game like Jota and Diaz. Strange signing, but he has quality and needs time.

As the missing link he better figure it out.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #631 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 02:43:35 pm
Where else is he supposed to play? He's not quick or intense enough to play out wide. I think and hope the idea was for him to be Firmino's long term replacement.

As opposed to the Usain Bolt like Elliot.  At least its Gapkos natural position. Harvey looked lost there.
Left of the three was the best spot for him in that set up.

I'm gonna reserve judgement on him. Some players can lift a team (Nunez, Diaz)  when it's performing poorly.  Some need a functioning unit. Hopefully that's him. The current situation makes Salah look very ordinary.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:58:10 pm »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 02:55:30 pm
I'm not sure where he goes when Jota, Firmino and Diaz return. He doesn't link the play as well as Firmino and doesn't stretch the game like Jota and Diaz. Strange signing, but he has quality and needs time.

Bench most likely.
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #633 on: Today at 02:59:02 pm »
Hopefully come good but had Henderson's boots on today shooting over the top twice.
Logged

Online Dumbstar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #634 on: Today at 02:59:40 pm »
He will come good. He is an elite level talent. Pish and tish to all those questioning him.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #635 on: Today at 03:01:54 pm »
Van Gaal came out after the world cup and basically said the Netherlands changed how they played because they don't have a single winger or wide player who can beat a man, and that stuck out to me as a pretty massive red flag when we were linked, and true enough it looks like he was spot on. Granted he's played largely centrally for us, but I suspect that is needs must.

The lack of form/integration doesn't particularly concern me, but the absence of basically all the qualities that have made Liverpool forwards so dangerous over the past 5 years does. He'll surely drop to the bench once either Firmino or Jota are fit again which begs the question, why the fuck did we sign him. Ugh.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 