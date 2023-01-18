Again he's coming in from a completely different system and added to that we dont know what he's been instructed to do in the side. Running in behind also isn't limited to quick players
Forwards often play off instinct.Defence push up high a fast forward will run in behind.He had the chance 1st half he went short as he get away from the defence.He done well. I would have preferred a forward with pace if I honest.But he should be fine as a back up long term
The problem yesterday was that Harvey, Carvalho and Gakpo all looked for the same areas. If we have any two of Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah on the wings, Gakpo in the center could work great. Think Firmino between Mane and Salah.
He was put into a difficult situation, so I'm not reading into his performances too much. Out of all of our forwards, I would say he can knit together play better than any of them bar Firmino and maybe Salah. You can tell his technical ability is really high.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
