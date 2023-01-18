« previous next »
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 18, 2023, 09:38:37 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 17, 2023, 11:43:18 pm
Again he's coming in from a completely different system and added to that we dont know what he's been instructed to do in the side. Running in behind also isn't limited to quick players
Forwards often play off instinct.
Defence push up high a fast forward will run in behind.

He had the chance 1st half he went short as he get away from the defence.

He done well. I would have preferred a forward with pace if I honest.
But he should be fine as a back up long term
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 18, 2023, 10:10:05 am
Quote from: MD1990 on January 18, 2023, 09:38:37 am
Forwards often play off instinct.
Defence push up high a fast forward will run in behind.

He had the chance 1st half he went short as he get away from the defence.

He done well. I would have preferred a forward with pace if I honest.
But he should be fine as a back up long term

Its super fucking early. Wouldnt be worrying he wasnt sprinting in behind in what his 3rd/4th game?
jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 18, 2023, 10:22:28 am
The problem yesterday was that Harvey, Carvalho and Gakpo all looked for the same areas. If we have any two of Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah on the wings, Gakpo in the center could work great. Think Firmino between Mane and Salah.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 18, 2023, 10:33:01 am
Quote from: jepovic on January 18, 2023, 10:22:28 am
The problem yesterday was that Harvey, Carvalho and Gakpo all looked for the same areas. If we have any two of Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah on the wings, Gakpo in the center could work great. Think Firmino between Mane and Salah.

Yep. Also think that if your Wolves your not afraid of them three turning you around and pinning you back. Add in our main attackers and its a different story, we get up the pitch more and create chances.
Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 18, 2023, 02:29:15 pm
He was put into a difficult situation, so I'm not reading into his performances too much.

Out of all of our forwards, I would say he can knit together play better than any of them bar Firmino and maybe Salah. You can tell his technical ability is really high.
gray19lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:24:30 pm
Gakpo...Gakpo!
He's Coooo-dy Gakpo!
From PSV to LFC!
Gakpo...Gakpo!
Gakpo...Gakpo!
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 11:03:25 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January 18, 2023, 02:29:15 pm
He was put into a difficult situation, so I'm not reading into his performances too much.

Out of all of our forwards, I would say he can knit together play better than any of them bar Firmino and maybe Salah. You can tell his technical ability is really high.

No doubt he's a good player. Brilliant I'm not so sure. He's a great squad player and probably why he was brought in. He won't be starting when others are fit I don't think.
BTGH

  
  
  
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Today at 01:24:46 pm
Gives me the David Ngog vibes 😩
