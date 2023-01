Sure, Firmino also played a decent amount of games on the wing.

He just doesnt look like a Klopp winger to me. Gakpo is no turtle, but Klopp likes his wingers fast, really fast.



We need a balance of players that like to play between the lines and to receive the ball behind the lines. Right now we are lacking pace, due to injuries, and we played with three forwards that like to find space in front of the defense. But if we have say Nunez and Salah, which we prefer, it's good to have someone like Firmino or Gakpo to balance things.



Yea. will be interesting to see how he used when everybody Fit. He reportedly a very good crosser, we seen some of them. He was a free kick, corner taker for PSV and Netherlands( he not getting it over Trent)he doesnt seem best in hold up at this time, can improve etc or even using his height and frame as much, might never be a strength but a little improvement there would be good.Yea I think Gapko looks like a good fit to play with his feet btw the lines. Jota does it well too. Diaz also but he also very good at those runs behind. Gives options and flexibility to use different players for games and off the bench with 5 subsHappy with seen so far but it just early days for him with missing pieces on the front line.