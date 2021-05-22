This isn't a snide question, I'm genuinely curious as I've only seen him at the World Cup and seen his stats in Eredivisie. Ljinders called him the 'missing link'. Does anyone have any idea what he's meant to provide that was missing from our side? Is it his finishing because we've been so profligate? Or is it just the fact we're running so low on forwards we needed someone in.



The side was awful before he joined and it's continued being awful after he joined. Clearly, it's unfair to judge him on team performances. But he doesn't really seem to suit us as a wide player as he's not particularly quick, I've read elsewhere he's not really a central player but can play there. I assumed he'd be a Bobby replacement, like Diaz replaced Mane. But I can't really see how Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Mo and Gakpo fit together in a way that gets the best out of them.



Feel bad for him, he thought he was joining the CL finalists but we look like we won't even be in it next season.