Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 34558 times)

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm »
Feel sorry for the fella, two games in two make shift team which look like they've got zero interest.

Makes you appreciate that while players like Nunez and Diaz have their critics, they do give the team bite and spark. They do give teammates a lift.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 08:34:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm
When has this been the case? Virgil who we bought 6 months later who pretty much wanted to come to us. Konate as well. Any examples?

So much mileage has been taken out of waiting for players. How did that work out this season?

Waiting for Konate very nearly cost us a CL place and relied on variables like Alisson scoring a 95th minute winner and finishing the season with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at CB while we needed to win every game in the run in.

Waiting for Virg also pretty much wrote off half a season in 17/18 and we still needed Coutinho being sold for silly money to get that deal done.

You can't rely on these scenarios working out every time.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 08:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm
Feel sorry for the fella, two games in two make shift team which look like they've got zero interest.

Makes you appreciate that while players like Nunez and Diaz have their critics, they do give the team bite and spark. They do give teammates a lift.

I felt sorry for him against Leicester. Just signed, first game he turns up to Anfield and then we put in that performance, he must have sat there in that first half thinking 'what the fuck?'.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 08:39:28 pm »
Great player but so clearly not what we were crying out for.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 08:39:28 pm
Great player but so clearly not what we were crying out for.

I mean, you can never have enough great players.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 08:44:10 pm »
Agreed, but you can use the resources you have in ways that will solve consistently big issues, rather than stocking up in areas where you're already pretty strong. We have, when fully fit, a seriously powerful forward line, even without Gakpo. We can't say that about other areas of the pitch, except in goals.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 08:44:10 pm
Agreed, but you can use the resources you have in ways that will solve consistently big issues, rather than stocking up in areas where you're already pretty strong. We have, when fully fit, a seriously powerful forward line, even without Gakpo. We can't say that about other areas of the pitch, except in goals.

When fit. You think a midfielder solves all this? We then have basically one attacker in Salah, maybe one back soon in Darwin. Is that really lasting until February? Doubt it.

It feels like Liverpool fans have been brainwashed into believing that all a manager has to spend is 40m and he should be happy. Most clubs in our position would have bought and midfielder and an attacker.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 08:52:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm
When has this been the case? Virgil who we bought 6 months later who pretty much wanted to come to us. Konate as well. Any examples?

So much mileage has been taken out of waiting for players. How did that work out this season?

Heels, its a prerequisite they have to want to come to us before we sign them, or wait to sign them. Typically klopp has signed the player he wanted. jota diaz mane virgil matip thiago gini allison mo robbo fab basically everybody. RAGNAR!

Ragnar the red!
Ragnar the red!
He's gonna turn you and leave you for dead!

sorry i just like saying that once in a while. that and "WAAAAAAAAALLLLLllthewayfromVladimirSmicer! And THATS. MORE LIKE IT  from Istan Bull! 

Just like saying it.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
I'd say he needs to get used to the way we play but that is not a good thing at the moment
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
When fit. You think a midfielder solves all this? We then have basically one attacker in Salah, maybe one back soon in Darwin. Is that really lasting until February? Doubt it.

It feels like Liverpool fans have been brainwashed into believing that all a manager has to spend is 40m and he should be happy. Most clubs in our position would have bought and midfielder and an attacker.

Darwin wasn't out when we signed Gakpo, and will be back soon. Its not a long-term issue like Diaz or Jota. Seems a bit rash to go for another similar player if thats the main reason for it.

Didn't say it was going to solve everything, did I? Just that certain areas can be improved with the right player. We cannot keep playing that midfield and expect an improvement. Fab is checked out, Hendo is getting on, Elliot is not it, Melo has been a disasterous miscalculation and Keita has proven he is never going to be fit enough to rely on. Its only Thiago thats got some credit in the bank. Spending on areas we have great players already doesn't make sense when we limp on like this.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 09:08:45 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Darwin wasn't out when we signed Gakpo, and will be back soon. Its not a long-term issue like Diaz or Jota. Seems a bit rash to go for another similar player if thats the main reason for it.

Didn't say it was going to solve everything, did I? Just that certain areas can be improved with the right player. We cannot keep playing that midfield and expect an improvement. Fab is checked out, Hendo is getting on, Elliot is not it, Melo has been a disasterous miscalculation and Keita has proven he is never going to be fit enough to rely on. Its only Thiago thats got some credit in the bank. Spending on areas we have great players already doesn't make sense when we limp on like this.

Back soon? You mean like FIrmino was going to back soon.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:45 pm
Back soon? You mean like FIrmino was going to back soon.
Dont get me wrong. I understand signing him and think its unfair to judge any of the attack while the midfield is so dysfunctional.

But its also fair to say, if we have no money and we only sign Gakpo this window, then why wasnt the priority elsewhere?

Also you cant write him off, he hasnt even had time to learn the way we play. Even though we dont even know how we play anymore either.
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm
Don’t get me wrong. I understand signing him and think it’s unfair to judge any of the attack while the midfield is so dysfunctional.

But it’s also fair to say, if we have no money and we only sign Gakpo this window, then why wasn’t the priority elsewhere?

Also you can’t write him off, he hasn’t even had time to learn the way we play. Even though we don’t even know how we play anymore either.

Im delighted we have signed him. I am pissed off thats all the money our manager gets and/or our manager wants certain signings available in the summer. Either way, its cost us big time, so tough shit for the club and manager. Maybe the Bellingham family can encourage Jobe to sign for us.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 09:36:21 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm
Dont get me wrong. I understand signing him and think its unfair to judge any of the attack while the midfield is so dysfunctional.

But its also fair to say, if we have no money and we only sign Gakpo this window, then why wasnt the priority elsewhere?

Also you cant write him off, he hasnt even had time to learn the way we play. Even though we dont even know how we play anymore either.

We do have money though. We have record revenues. We are so far within the FFP limits it is untrue. As we saw with Gakpo and Diaz last season if the selling club is in money trouble the way PSV and Porto was last season then they will find the money.

If they can get a bargain and store up some future sell-on value then they will fund player acquisition. The problem comes when selling clubs know we have real issues in a position. Two seasons ago we were desperate for a centre back and clubs were holding out for big money. The same thing this season with centre mids. 

As the adage goes half the art of selling something for a profit is buying it at the right price.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 pm »
Ridiculously early to make any judgement on the lad as a player and us buying him shouldn't preclude us from buying a midfielder. 
If we don't buy a midfielder it's because we had no intention of doing so, not because we signed Gapko.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Hardly his fault that he cant walk into this team cold and transform it. Worried that his arrival means were selling Jota in the summer, though.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Hardly his fault that he cant walk into this team cold and transform it. Worried that his arrival means were selling Jota in the summer, though.

unless Jota suddenly wants out, or his legs have fallen off (possibility the way things are going  :P ) why would they sell him? 
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:12:44 am »
This isn't a snide question, I'm genuinely curious as I've only seen him at the World Cup and seen his stats in Eredivisie. Ljinders called him the 'missing link'. Does anyone have any idea what he's meant to provide that was missing from our side? Is it his finishing because we've been so profligate? Or is it just the fact we're running so low on forwards we needed someone in.

The side was awful before he joined and it's continued being awful after he joined. Clearly, it's unfair to judge him on team performances. But he doesn't really seem to suit us as a wide player as he's not particularly quick, I've read elsewhere he's not really a central player but can play there. I assumed he'd be a Bobby replacement, like Diaz replaced Mane. But I can't really see how Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Mo and Gakpo fit together in a way that gets the best out of them.

Feel bad for him, he thought he was joining the CL finalists but we look like we won't even be in it next season.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:25:41 am »
Re: waiting for the "right" player, we also waited for Keita, which didn't really pay off, and we were prepared to go for second choices when we bought Sadio and Mo, which did pay off rather well I must say. The waiting game is a crock of shit, it's blowing smoke up fans' arses.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:29:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:25:41 am
Re: waiting for the "right" player, we also waited for Keita, which didn't really pay off, and we were prepared to go for second choices when we bought Sadio and Mo, which did pay off rather well I must say. The waiting game is a crock of shit, it's blowing smoke up fans' arses.

Yep. Its absolutely ridiculous the mileage the whole we waited for Van Dijk has done these past few years.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:38:20 am »
I wasn't a big fan of his profile before he joined but i'll reserve any judgement until he's playing with the true Liverpool team.

With Jota & Diaz out until "march" we did need LW cover however.

Did it need addressing before the midfield? Who knows. I know that it'll take more than one midfielder to make that area of the pitch look better and you can't do all of that in January.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #541 on: Today at 01:07:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
unless Jota suddenly wants out, or his legs have fallen off (possibility the way things are going  :P ) why would they sell him?
Because we sell players in order to buy, and hes one of our most salable players. Not based on anything but that. Just a hunch, and I hope Im wrong.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #542 on: Today at 01:14:07 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 01:07:46 am
Because we sell players in order to buy, and hes one of our most salable players. Not based on anything but that. Just a hunch, and I hope Im wrong.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-liverpool/alletransfers/verein/31

Mané is the only first team player we've sold for money since Coutinho 5 years ago.

We already replaced him with 2 players for more than we sold him for too.

Sell to buy might include moving on fringe players but it doesn't seem to include moving on first team players. I can't imagine Jota will be going anywhere.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #543 on: Today at 01:36:16 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 01:07:46 am
Because we sell players in order to buy, and hes one of our most salable players. Not based on anything but that. Just a hunch, and I hope Im wrong.

He's got  4 years left on his current deal and has been out for the past 4 months. Who's exactly going to buy him and for the amount we'd likely want for him?  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #544 on: Today at 03:35:23 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:12:44 am
This isn't a snide question, I'm genuinely curious as I've only seen him at the World Cup and seen his stats in Eredivisie. Ljinders called him the 'missing link'. Does anyone have any idea what he's meant to provide that was missing from our side? Is it his finishing because we've been so profligate? Or is it just the fact we're running so low on forwards we needed someone in.

The side was awful before he joined and it's continued being awful after he joined. Clearly, it's unfair to judge him on team performances. But he doesn't really seem to suit us as a wide player as he's not particularly quick, I've read elsewhere he's not really a central player but can play there. I assumed he'd be a Bobby replacement, like Diaz replaced Mane. But I can't really see how Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Mo and Gakpo fit together in a way that gets the best out of them.

Feel bad for him, he thought he was joining the CL finalists but we look like we won't even be in it next season.


I hope I'm wrong, but Lijnders seems to me like someone who thinks he's a football genius. Dutch Brendan Rodgers, but without experience.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #545 on: Today at 03:42:51 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 03:35:23 am

I hope I'm wrong, but Lijnders seems to me like someone who thinks he's a football genius. Dutch Brendan Rodgers, but without experience.

How dare you...he masterminded our comeback against Barca
