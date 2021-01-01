« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 31910 times)

Offline KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm
He scores the first goal for us most often than not and as a presser he absolutely wipes the floor with Diaz and Salah and is fucking streets ahead of Nunez in that side of the game.
I disagree Jota is a better presser than Nunez. Infact Im tired of the word press. Why do we always have to press why cant we keep shape and work around opposition using movement. Jota hold up play upfront and passing isnt better than Nunez neither does he offer his physicality and hunger. He is a good player but he will be like a new signing. Has to earn his spot once Lucho is back.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
I disagree Jota is a better presser than Nunez. Infact Im tired of the word press. Why do we always have to press why cant we keep shape and work around opposition using movement. Jota hold up play upfront and passing isnt better than Nunez neither does he offer his physicality and hunger. He is a good player but he will be like a new signing. Has to earn his spot once Lucho is back.

Jota is the best at pressing out of all our forwards, with Bobby now on the wane.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm
Diaz and Jota are more essential.

Debatable, neither has had to play in a team as inept as what we currently have. Nunez is contributing to almost a goal a game in this mess. He's been immense. He's also our fastest forward.
But all three play with intensity which is sorely lacking currently

Anyways time will tell what Gakpo can bring.  Not everyone can create their own chances like Nunez. I won't judge him on two games in a mess of a side.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
Debatable, neither has had to play in a team as inept as what we currently have. Nunez is contributing to almost a goal a game in this mess. He's been immense. He's also our fastest forward.
But all three play with intensity which is sorely lacking currently

Anyways time will tell what Gakpo can bring.  Not everyone can create their own chances like Nunez. I won't judge him on two games in a mess of a side.

Ive had a whole season worth of games(plus more) to judge them on as opposed to 12 or so games which is why Id go with the opinion that I do.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
Ive had a whole season worth of games(plus more) to judge them on as opposed to 12 or so games which is why Id go with the opinion that I do.

Everyone's entitled to their opinion.  But for me Nunez is a shoe in.
Sad to say we're this desperate for our forwards to come back and paper over the cracks
Logged

Offline KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo… welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm
Jota is the best at pressing out of all our forwards, with Bobby now on the wane.
physically he is not on the level of Diaz or Nunez and technically he is not that much better than them except for ball striking ability. Let’s not forget after Jota was looking pretty average upfront Mane reinvented himself as a 9 and we looked much better (Something I wanted to see since Mane drop off after Covid but only got done a year later). He’s prolific but the ball doesn’t stick upfront. Nunez makes the ball stick either with his explosiveness in behind or he’s available to do a cut back. Diaz got skills and aggression so he is a threat inside or outside. Jota is average on the left and the ball doesn’t stick with him upfront although he improved it a bit in his limited appearances this year.

Everyday press this press that. Incase people have noticed players are more comfortable to play out from the back. You are risking fatigue and injuries with this out dated pressing from the front stuff, PRESS in midfield where it counts but that’s not possible because all our midfielders are one paced and lack a engine:
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm »
Nothing against him but Ive got no fucking clue why we signed him. The most inexplicable thing the club has done in a long time I think.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • RedOrDead
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm
Nothing against him but Ive got no fucking clue why we signed him. The most inexplicable thing the club has done in a long time I think.

But he is the missing link.

Seriously through if we only had money for one player, midfield should have been prioritised. But the fact is FSG should be digging their hands in their pockets and funded a move for both after everything klopp has done for this football club. He cant keep working miracles on their shoestring budget.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm »
Nunez is marauding, with some key goals already, playing in front of a past-it centre midfield.  Still finding his shooting boots.

Imagine how good hell be if and when we get a proper midfield again.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Everyone's entitled to their opinion.  But for me Nunez is a shoe in.
Sad to say we're this desperate for our forwards to come back and paper over the cracks

I would say Diaz is the shoe in, he offers qualities which no other attacker brings and is far more reminiscent of prime Mane than any of them also, I think he was just about to burst into truly establishing himself as one of the top 5 wide forwards in the game before he got injured which makes the timing even worse for us.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm »
shoo in
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm »
Still early to say, but he doesn't look like a Liverpool player
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm
Still early to say, but he doesn't look like a Liverpool player
Hard to judge to be honest because hes hardly had a chance.

Makes no sense the signing but there was a quote in October just before the Arsenal game, that Ljinders said he was the missing link to this team

I dont see it at all to be honest
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,623
  • Cool as
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm
Still early to say, but he doesn't look like a Liverpool player

Nobody on our team looked much like a Liverpool player today, though.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Last thing we needed a winger lacking pace.

Litlle movement off the ball too.
Logged

Offline KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm
Still early to say, but he doesn't look like a Liverpool player
very harsh
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:14:02 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Diaz starts on the left every time for me, Nunez and Jota can battle it out for CF.
Diaz/Gakpo/Nunez/Jota/Salah. bring back to the 2-3-5 ..... 8) 8) 8) 8) 8) 8) 8) 8) 8) 8)
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:27:12 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
=Ljinders said he was the missing link to this team

Proving yet again why he shouldn't be our next manager after Klopp
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:37:49 am »
I reckon hell be good for us in the future, but right now he fixes none of our problems.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #499 on: Today at 03:19:37 am »
Feel sorry for the lad coming in at this moment in time.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,061
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #500 on: Today at 04:17:27 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
Hard to judge to be honest because hes hardly had a chance.

Makes no sense the signing but there was a quote in October just before the Arsenal game, that Ljinders said he was the missing link to this team

I dont see it at all to be honest
Bigmouth Ljinders?
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:27:23 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:17:27 am
Bigmouth Ljinders?

Definitely he wrote more books than he read.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 