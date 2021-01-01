Jota is the best at pressing out of all our forwards, with Bobby now on the wane.



physically he is not on the level of Diaz or Nunez and technically he is not that much better than them except for ball striking ability. Let’s not forget after Jota was looking pretty average upfront Mane reinvented himself as a 9 and we looked much better (Something I wanted to see since Mane drop off after Covid but only got done a year later). He’s prolific but the ball doesn’t stick upfront. Nunez makes the ball stick either with his explosiveness in behind or he’s available to do a cut back. Diaz got skills and aggression so he is a threat inside or outside. Jota is average on the left and the ball doesn’t stick with him upfront although he improved it a bit in his limited appearances this year.Everyday press this press that. Incase people have noticed players are more comfortable to play out from the back. You are risking fatigue and injuries with this out dated pressing from the front stuff, PRESS in midfield where it counts but that’s not possible because all our midfielders are one paced and lack a engine: