He scores the first goal for us most often than not and as a presser he absolutely wipes the floor with Diaz and Salah and is fucking streets ahead of Nunez in that side of the game.
I disagree Jota is a better presser than Nunez. Infact Im tired of the word press. Why do we always have to press why cant we keep shape and work around opposition using movement. Jota hold up play upfront and passing isnt better than Nunez neither does he offer his physicality and hunger. He is a good player but he will be like a new signing. Has to earn his spot once Lucho is back.
Diaz and Jota are more essential.
Debatable, neither has had to play in a team as inept as what we currently have. Nunez is contributing to almost a goal a game in this mess. He's been immense. He's also our fastest forward. But all three play with intensity which is sorely lacking currentlyAnyways time will tell what Gakpo can bring. Not everyone can create their own chances like Nunez. I won't judge him on two games in a mess of a side.
Ive had a whole season worth of games(plus more) to judge them on as opposed to 12 or so games which is why Id go with the opinion that I do.
Jota is the best at pressing out of all our forwards, with Bobby now on the wane.
Nothing against him but Ive got no fucking clue why we signed him. The most inexplicable thing the club has done in a long time I think.
Everyone's entitled to their opinion. But for me Nunez is a shoe in.Sad to say we're this desperate for our forwards to come back and paper over the cracks
Still early to say, but he doesn't look like a Liverpool player
Still early to say, but he doesn't look like a Liverpool player
Diaz starts on the left every time for me, Nunez and Jota can battle it out for CF.
=Ljinders said he was the missing link to this team
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.73]