Nunez shows up in the same broken team and is able to keep shooting at the same level as he was at Benfica. Now it's early days for Gakpo here but the signs aren't great, averaging 4 shots per 90 at PSV and he's had one per game so far here.



Again, this is why judging stats in this context makes no sense. The numbers don't matter. What matters is the fact he's played two games in a very poor and dysfunctional side. It is possible Klopp doesn't even want to start him yet but feels as though he has no choice given our injuries and he wants to inject a bit of freshness into the team.It isn't unusual for a player to take some time to bed in. It most definitely isn't unusual for a player to take some time in a side that doesn't know what it is supposed to be doing.