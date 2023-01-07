In my mind he's replacing Taki and Origi. He's just not same level as Diaz, Jota at the minute imo.



To me it was a strange signing. For 37m that can rise to 50m I think we'd have been better off buying a midfielder and keeping Taki or Divock. I don't put much stock in that debut, we're a poor side playing at a mid-lower table level the last few games, so you can't expect players to shine from the off unless they're special like Suarez. Diaz came into a side that was playing at a fairly high level already so it was easier for him to make an impact, he was also older and his skillset lends itself to being able to impress on his own anyway. Going to withhold judgment on Gakpo until he gets a proper run in the side after weeks of adapting, he's clearly not the issue given we've been playing like this on and off since the season started.