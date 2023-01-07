« previous next »
I thought he did alright to be honest considering hes had two training sessions with us. He was free many times where he didnt get the pass.
Quote from: SMASHerano on January  7, 2023, 10:22:16 pm
Still bewildered we went for him instead of a midfielder.

Id understand the deal much more if we also bought another midfielder or two. As we saw something special in him and for that price before another club snatched him up it made a lot of sense.

Now hes coming into a struggling team and everyone cries out for a midfielder and the club spends the transfer money on another left sided forward (who looks more like a central player also). Thats not his fault. But looks right now like a strange club decision.
Quote from: SMASHerano on January  7, 2023, 10:22:16 pm
Still bewildered we went for him instead of a midfielder.

Me too!   Also, did anyone notice he didn't actually take anyone on?   Not impressed but in fairness he needs time and he probably thinks the same about the club and team he has just walked into right now!
Looked tidy, and very much like a player whos only had 2 training sessions with his new team. Really hope fans dont project their very warranted discontent with our lack of midfield signings on to him. A forward player of his profile was needed, and great we got him now and didnt wait until the summer.

We needed to the do the same with a midfielder. But putting additional standards/expectations onto him because were annoyed we havent signed a midfielder feels wrong.
On tonight's performance he looks like the most honest player in the league. He didn't go down at any time when he was pulled or pushed. Most PL players would go down with any contact at all.
Welcome again Gakpo lad.
I sense a new scapegoat has arrived. Let's not take our frustrations of not signing a midfielder out on him eh, he has no control over that.

We've had some mega debuts from attacking players over the years but not every player comes out of the blocks flying. He looked tidy enough.
Quote from: JasonF on January  7, 2023, 10:42:53 pm
I sense a new scapegoat has arrived. Let's not take our frustrations of not signing a midfielder out on him eh, he has no control over that.

We've had some mega debuts from attacking players over the years but not every player comes out of the blocks flying. He looked tidy enough.

There's a queue, he has to get behind Hendo, Fab, Naby, Ox, Elliott, Virgil and after tonight Mo and Ali.

Please add to the list if I have missed anyone.
Defo not ready to start but what other options do we have. Klopps hand has been force.

He was a lot better in the second half. We know hes better than that
Quote from: ScubaSteve on January  7, 2023, 11:06:55 pm
Defo not ready to start but what other options do we have. Klopps hand has been force.

He was a lot better in the second half. We know hes better than that

Hes' not a squad player. He's been ripping it up for PSV and was a starter for the Dutch at the World Cup.
Quote from: Samie on January  7, 2023, 11:08:17 pm
Hes' not a squad player. He's been ripping it up for PSV and was a starter for the Dutch at the World Cup.

The dutch league is shite mate.
Quote from: Lycan on January  7, 2023, 11:10:34 pm
The dutch league is shite mate.

That doesn't negate the fact he was really good though does it for fuck sakes?

And I was responding to someone who said he's not ready to start.
Quote from: Samie on January  7, 2023, 11:08:17 pm
Hes' not a squad player. He's been ripping it up for PSV and was a starter for the Dutch at the World Cup.

Hes not ready to start for us based on that performance. Needs a few more training sessions
He was utterly bewildered about whatever we do as a football team but you can see there's a player there.

Remember Jurgen likes about 6 months to break in a new starter in a lot of cases so lets see how she goes.

When we get Diaz and Jota back we are going to be able to actually rotate the front 3 pretty seamlessly at a pretty high level, hopefully. Win everything again. wait for it.  ;D
He could be as good as Messi in his prime and it wouldnt make any difference because the problem isnt the forwards.
I couldnt imagine spending a week with a new company/team and contributing to my best ability nevermind the equivalent of 2 training sessions hes has. We needed another forward, weve got a great one I feel.
Looked tidy but not yet used to how fouls are awarded here. Strong on the ball and decent acceleration to get past a player or two. Not sure about his top speed though.
I thought he looked fine.  Nothing special from one match but that's sort of to be expected coming into a new squad.

Kept wishing he would have used his left foot to push the ball down the line rather than always cutting back and playing it to the middle but ah well...   

Will likely be a good addition and... can he possibly play midfield? 
Quote from: El Lobo on January  7, 2023, 10:12:25 pm
The poor blokes been absolutely stitched up, the decision makers have essentially said this guy is so good he negates the need to buy a midfielder


I'm not sure what the decision makers are saying with this signing. I thought he did OK  and there's plenty to work with.
But it'll be shocking if we prioritise a forward over a midfielder.  Let's hope they surprise us again and sign both..
An underwhelming debut in a side that looked like it didn't know what it was doing. He's only had a couple of training sessions though. So it's a bit unfair to be too critical of him.
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 01:01:51 am

I'm not sure what the decision makers are saying with this signing. I thought he did OK  and there's plenty to work with.
But it'll be shocking if we prioritise a forward over a midfielder.  Let's hope they surprise us again and sign both..

Read a credible report on the Klopp template thread that were looking at Saint Maximin and Son potentially?
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  7, 2023, 10:45:38 pm
There's a queue, he has to get behind Hendo, Fab, Naby, Ox, Elliott, Virgil and after tonight Mo and Ali.

Please add to the list if I have missed anyone.

The owners, the recruitment team, the Boss and the coaches, the medical department, the PL, the FA, the Middle East, FIFA, oil and oligarchs 👍

Damn I forgot VAR and all the Officials!
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 08:01:02 am
Read a credible report on the Klopp template thread that were looking at Saint Maximin and Son potentially?

Which creible report? Please supply a link.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:10:19 am
Which creible report? Please supply a link.

Its right here

Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 08:08:57 am
Linked with Son and Saint Maximin

Hes posted it a few times so assume its legit
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:17:38 am
Its right here

Hes posted it a few times so assume its legit

I just checked and it was from you
Is it January 8th or February 8th? I seem to have lost a month because everybody acting as though window has closed. Yes it would have been nice to have a midfielder ready to go on the 1st but let's trust that they are working hard to find the right profile of midfielder.

We need to find a player who is for but is t getting minutes because his face don't fit. Are there any clue s out there that seemingly hoard central midfielders?
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:47:50 am
An underwhelming debut in a side that looked like it didn't know what it was doing. He's only had a couple of training sessions though. So it's a bit unfair to be too critical of him.

Diaz last year got a good cameo off the bench on his debut. A bit much to ask this lad to start after 1 or 2 sessions in a team that's lost the plot.

We'd have been better off yesterday starting more fringe players and bringing the likes of Gakpo, Thiago and Mo on second half.
Probably shouldnt have started yesterday, obviously cant judge him on it but didnt really see anything from him that suggests it was a signing we needed to make.
He was fine. I felt sorry for him, really. When I saw the strength of the team I thought it would be a nice introduction for him but it was like we had 11 players playing with eachother for the first time rather than just him. I'd have liked to see him run at defenders more, he was quite conservative in cutting back inside and passing to a midfielder, we didn't get a chance to see his pace or trickery at all. I'm sure he's going to be a good player once our team learns how to play football again.
ah whay a surprise, come in this thread to see some people making educated judgements after one game, and creating anew scapegoat, not disappointed! You bunch of absolute clowns.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:59:14 am
He was fine. I felt sorry for him, really. When I saw the strength of the team I thought it would be a nice introduction for him but it was like we had 11 players playing with eachother for the first time rather than just him. I'd have liked to see him run at defenders more, he was quite conservative in cutting back inside and passing to a midfielder, we didn't get a chance to see his pace or trickery at all. I'm sure he's going to be a good player once our team learns how to play football again.
Yeah Im sure he will do much better, but where does he play and who does he replace? For me our forward line is Diaz, Nunez, Salah. Hopefully he can find fulfil his potential and find his place here.
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 11:02:09 am
ah whay a surprise, come in this thread to see some people making educated judgements after one game, and creating anew scapegoat, not disappointed! You bunch of absolute clowns.

Absolute madness isnt it. Hes had two training sessions. I thought he was absolutely fine.
Good if unspectacular performance, but clearly he is a top talent. I dont think its a coincidence that Nunez and Mo were back on the scoresheet with his introduction. I really cant understand the moaning other than it being the norm for most. Whilst he is a left winger, weve had to resort to playing a natural centre-mid at left wing in recent weeks so this signing strengthens a position in which we lacked depth, freeing up another player to provide depth elsewhere.

I know Oxlade-Chamberlain isnt a shiny new toy but hes often delivered when fit and called upon. People forget his contribution during these same months last season when Sadio and Mo were at the AFCON.

Id rather see Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Curtis and Milner used in rotation with Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota and Firmino rotating up top with Elliott, Carvalho and Doak as bench options than what we are currently seeing in many games. Hopefully his registration in the league means we can see this going forward.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:47:50 am
An underwhelming debut in a side that looked like it didn't know what it was doing. He's only had a couple of training sessions though. So it's a bit unfair to be too critical of him.
I agree.  I thought he looked a little shell shocked at the pace of the game too.  I think I was as guilty as many others on here in (wrongly) expecting a Diaz like impact from the get-go.
In my mind he's replacing Taki and Origi. He's just not same level as Diaz, Jota at the minute imo.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:02:13 pm
In my mind he's replacing Taki and Origi. He's just not same level as Diaz, Jota at the minute imo.

To me it was a strange signing. For 37m that can rise to 50m I think we'd have been better off buying a midfielder and keeping Taki or Divock. I don't put much stock in that debut, we're a poor side playing at a mid-lower table level the last few games, so you can't expect players to shine from the off unless they're special like Suarez. Diaz came into a side that was playing at a fairly high level already so it was easier for him to make an impact, he was also older and his skillset lends itself to being able to impress on his own anyway. Going to withhold judgment on Gakpo until he gets a proper run in the side after weeks of adapting, he's clearly not the issue given we've been playing like this on and off since the season started.
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:32:15 am
To me it was a strange signing. For 37m that can rise to 50m I think we'd have been better off buying a midfielder and keeping Taki or Divock. I don't put much stock in that debut, we're a poor side playing at a mid-lower table level the last few games, so you can't expect players to shine from the off unless they're special like Suarez. Diaz came into a side that was playing at a fairly high level already so it was easier for him to make an impact, he was also older and his skillset lends itself to being able to impress on his own anyway. Going to withhold judgment on Gakpo until he gets a proper run in the side after weeks of adapting, he's clearly not the issue given we've been playing like this on and off since the season started.


Gakpo more than held his own in a decent World Cup for the Netherlands.

Suarez hardly looked anything special in his first few games 😂
