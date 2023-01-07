Good if unspectacular performance, but clearly he is a top talent. I dont think its a coincidence that Nunez and Mo were back on the scoresheet with his introduction. I really cant understand the moaning other than it being the norm for most. Whilst he is a left winger, weve had to resort to playing a natural centre-mid at left wing in recent weeks so this signing strengthens a position in which we lacked depth, freeing up another player to provide depth elsewhere.
I know Oxlade-Chamberlain isnt a shiny new toy but hes often delivered when fit and called upon. People forget his contribution during these same months last season when Sadio and Mo were at the AFCON.
Id rather see Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Curtis and Milner used in rotation with Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota and Firmino rotating up top with Elliott, Carvalho and Doak as bench options than what we are currently seeing in many games. Hopefully his registration in the league means we can see this going forward.