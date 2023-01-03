Is this because of Brexit?
good player, but we have paid a world cup premium for him
Yes Europeans now need work permits to work here.
Is he any good? I mean really good not just a WC flash in the pan (not like we've not been bitten by that before).
Cody Gakpo is officially a Red after the formalities of his transfer from PSV Eindhoven were successfully concluded on Tuesday
Work permit is here. He's officially a red. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1610312531821690881
probably been discussed, but now that the dust has settled and he will likely get his first appearence pretty soon:Where do you think will he play - when everybody is fit? against wolves?
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-welcome-back-injured-25872002Do we have any news on how tight the registration was, and whether Cody Gakpo is now eligible to train with us? Is he likely to be available to make the squad on Saturday?
Yes, his paperwork is complete and he must already be training.
Waiting for Gakpo
What are you saying? He'll get injured and we'll never see him play for us?
Sorry we forgot to check the reviews before we clicked buy. Not to worry, should be fine.
Have you seen much of him? I hardly watched the WC so have seen almost nothing of him. I was just curious if someone on here had seen a fair amount of him and could give an opinion.
He can play across the front line but he's not a typical Winger, he drifts inside too. At the World Cup he played as #10 as well.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.54]