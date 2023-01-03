« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 10:54:40 am
Is this because of Brexit?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 10:57:11 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2023, 10:54:40 am
Is this because of Brexit?

Yes Europeans now need work permits to work here.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 11:11:31 am
good player, but we have paid a world cup premium for him
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 11:13:35 am
Quote from: whiteboots on January  3, 2023, 11:11:31 am
good player, but we have paid a world cup premium for him

Have we heck as like,you're the first person I've seen who doesn't think that we got him on the cheap.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 11:14:54 am
Quote from: sminp on January  3, 2023, 10:57:11 am
Yes Europeans now need work permits to work here.

Fucking Brexiteer twats.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 01:01:06 pm
Welcome, please bring a couple of midfield mates as we need them.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 01:36:38 pm
Quote from: whiteboots on January  3, 2023, 11:11:31 am
good player, but we have paid a world cup premium for him

£37m is a world cup premium for a 23 year old full Dutch international that has been lighting up his league for the past two seasons?  ;D
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 04:22:17 pm
Is he any good? I mean really good not just a WC flash in the pan (not like we've not been bitten by that before).
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 04:25:09 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on January  3, 2023, 04:22:17 pm
Is he any good? I mean really good not just a WC flash in the pan (not like we've not been bitten by that before).

Sorry   we forgot to check the reviews before we clicked buy.
Not to worry, should be fine.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 04:27:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 31, 2022, 07:57:25 pm


What's Fowler got to do with this deal?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 04:34:40 pm
Work permit is here. He's officially a red.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1610312531821690881

Quote
Cody Gakpo is officially a Red after the formalities of his transfer from PSV Eindhoven were successfully concluded on Tuesday
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 06:18:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  3, 2023, 04:34:40 pm
Work permit is here. He's officially a red.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1610312531821690881


Finally, no longer an illegal. Now an expat.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 09:14:04 pm
probably been discussed, but now that the dust has settled and he will likely get his first appearence pretty soon:

Where do you think will he play - when everybody is fit? against wolves?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 3, 2023, 09:17:38 pm
Good luck lad. Need him to make an impact straight away especially as he's the only natural option we have at left wing till Diaz returns.

More then that I hope his enthusiasm which he will have being a new player will rub off on a few of ours.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 4, 2023, 12:36:18 am
He'll be like a new signing.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 4, 2023, 01:01:39 am
Quote from: Larse on January  3, 2023, 09:14:04 pm
probably been discussed, but now that the dust has settled and he will likely get his first appearence pretty soon:

Where do you think will he play - when everybody is fit? against wolves?

Left Wing until Diaz and Jota return.

When we have them all back he can play across the front line and if we go to 4-2-3-1 fir any games he can also play in the #10 role as he did for the Dutch at the World Cup.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 4, 2023, 05:05:47 pm
Quote from: jackh on January  3, 2023, 10:43:48 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-could-welcome-back-injured-25872002

Do we have any news on how tight the registration was, and whether Cody Gakpo is now eligible to train with us? Is he likely to be available to make the squad on Saturday?
Yes, his paperwork is complete and he must already be training.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 4, 2023, 06:55:30 pm
Quote from: farawayred on January  4, 2023, 05:05:47 pm
Yes, his paperwork is complete and he must already be training.
Is he injured yet?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 4, 2023, 06:58:30 pm
Waiting for Gakpo
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
January 4, 2023, 09:00:09 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on January  4, 2023, 06:58:30 pm
Waiting for Gakpo

What are you saying? He'll get injured and we'll never see him play for us?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 01:24:41 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on January  4, 2023, 06:58:30 pm
Waiting for Gakpo
Quote from: Hazell on January  4, 2023, 09:00:09 pm
What are you saying? He'll get injured and we'll never see him play for us?
Reckon it was just an injection of Estragon

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 05:11:35 pm »


Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:15:59 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on January  3, 2023, 04:25:09 pm
Sorry   we forgot to check the reviews before we clicked buy.
Not to worry, should be fine.

Have you seen much of him? I hardly watched the WC so have seen almost nothing of him. I was just curious if someone on here had seen a fair amount of him and could give an opinion.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm
I haven't seen much but i do know he was on a lot of wish lists well before the wc, stunning speed and everything you need. Mooted as one of the very best younger players.  Mane 2.0 maybe lets wait and see. no pressure. Dew it. Dew it.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 07:15:59 pm
Have you seen much of him? I hardly watched the WC so have seen almost nothing of him. I was just curious if someone on here had seen a fair amount of him and could give an opinion.

He can play across the front line but he's not a typical Winger, he drifts inside too.  At the World Cup he played as #10 as well.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm
He can play across the front line but he's not a typical Winger, he drifts inside too.  At the World Cup he played as #10 as well.

like a midfielder?? Right?
