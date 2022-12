For a Klopp attacker, he is though, especially first 5 yards. Put him next to Diaz, Salah, Mane, Nunez...



I absolutely trust Klopp, I just think he will use Gakpo differently from Eindhoven. Klopp has reshaped lots of players.



Edit: Both Carvalho and Elliot were presented as front three players, to take two recent examples. In comparison, Gakpo looks more like a CM



There is nothing I have seen from him that makes me think he's got the tools to play in a Jurgen Klopp midfield. I saw you liken him to Gini before. Gini had a mad engine on him and was a physical beast who was robust enough to press like shit in midfield without hardly ever getting injured. I just don't see Gakpo ever being that type of player, nor do I understand why any body would even attempt to turn him into one.Oh, and as for Elliot and Carvalho, I don't really see their transition from attack into midfield being a great success, as of yet. So he might look like a better option in midfield compared to those two. But it still doesn't make it a good reason to play him there.