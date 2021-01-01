He's a local lad, our Coady
Welcome!When can he play?
He scored in all 3 group games.
I didn't watch it because of the fact that they bribed their way into it and 6500+ immigrants died to make the stadiums. So got nothing to do with being a football fan.Plus all the homophobia and killing of gay people.
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.
Did you? He was one of the stars of the group stages. Van Gaal's negative tactics is what ultimately did them.
Yes i did, he wasn't MoM or anything but it shows he can find the back of the net, even when not at the heart of everything.
He wasn't though Samie mate. You're 2nd sentence is probably the reason why though. Which is something I mentioned in my original post.
the ink's just dried on his contract and you're already casting doubt on him?
He was though. You just downplaying it because you're not hyped about his signing. You even admitted it.
