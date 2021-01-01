« previous next »
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Today at 10:08:20 pm
He's a local lad, our Coady

I concede he might possible be shoehorned into CM.
But sweeper, last man CB is too much.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Red Cez

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:11:38 pm »
I don't usually get too excited over a new signing but Cody is one I would have hated to have seen go elsewhere.

With a bit of luck and patience I think we have a huge star of the future secured. This is a huge moment.
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde

Offline Wingman

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 09:09:59 pm
Welcome!

When can he play?

Next season. Hes cup-tied until July
Online Fiasco

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:22:26 pm »
Very excited to watch this lad play.
Online Lycan

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:10:35 pm
He scored in all 3 group games.

Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online RichardM

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:24:18 pm »
Excited about this, wouldn't have wanted him at some of the prices touted but at 37m he's a steal. Think he plays in midfield when Jota and Diaz are back, but he's excellent when running at people so we need to make sure he can still do that.
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 10:00:57 pm
I didn't watch it because of the fact that they bribed their way into it and 6500+ immigrants died to make the stadiums. So got nothing to do with being a football fan.

Plus all the homophobia and killing of gay people.

Yeah apart from all that though...


(Same here)
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:23:03 pm
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.

Did you? He was one of the stars of the group stages. Van Gaal's negative tactics is what ultimately did them.  :D
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:23:03 pm
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.

Yes i did, he wasn't MoM or anything but it shows he can find the back of the net, even when not at the heart of everything.
Online Lycan

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:24:55 pm
Did you? He was one of the stars of the group stages. Van Gaal's negative tactics is what ultimately did them.  :D

He wasn't though Samie mate. You're 2nd sentence is probably the reason why though. Which is something I mentioned in my original post.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:25:40 pm
Yes i did, he wasn't MoM or anything but it shows he can find the back of the net, even when not at the heart of everything.

I'm not denying that. I just said he didn't have an amazing WC because he didn't.


Anyway, it's all done and dusted now. I only care about what he can do for us.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Samie

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:26:43 pm
He wasn't though Samie mate. You're 2nd sentence is probably the reason why though. Which is something I mentioned in my original post.

He was though. You just downplaying it because you're not hyped about his signing. You even admitted it.  ;D  :D
Online SamLad

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:23:03 pm
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.
the ink's just dried on his contract and you're already casting doubt on him?
Online Crouch Potato

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:30:36 pm »
One major thing i would say about him regarding his goals in the WC, is that when he hits the ball he always seems to connect really well with it. IE. When he hits a ball it stays hit.  ;D
Online Lycan

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:31:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:29:18 pm
the ink's just dried on his contract and you're already casting doubt on him?

I already mentioned when the news broke that I wasn't sold on him, but I'm going to trust the manager on this signing. That's all I'm bothered about now.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:28:34 pm
He was though. You just downplaying it because you're not hyped about his signing. You even admitted it.  ;D  :D

I'm just being honest in my assessment of him lad. Even Crouch Potato admitted he didn't put in any MOTM performances mate.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
