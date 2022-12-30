« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22  (Read 8600 times)

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:01:36 pm
Gakpo cant even be registered until the 1st

Or have I been whooshed?

Technically you are correct. But due to the Bank holiday, he won't be our player until the 3rd, per Jurgen at the press conference.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:06:26 pm
Technically you are correct. But due to the Bank holiday, he won't be our player until the 3rd, per Jurgen at the press conference.

Jurgen is wrong on that as the PL have the 1st and 2nd as working days so he can be registered
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:20:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:06:26 pm
Technically you are correct. But due to the Bank holiday, he won't be our player until the 3rd, per Jurgen at the press conference.

I thought he said he wouldn't be ready as in needs a training session, not that he would not be registered
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 06:18:34 pm
Jurgen is wrong on that as the PL have the 1st and 2nd as working days so he can be registered

He also needs a work permit now.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 06:18:34 pm
Jurgen is wrong on that as the PL have the 1st and 2nd as working days so he can be registered

Provided PSV have signed off, along with the Eridivisie, and UEFA/FIFA.

It takes more than just the PL.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:33:10 pm »
It wouldnt surprise me if Carvalho and Elliotts league minutes are limited barring injuries to others until were guaranteed top 4 or it becomes mathematically impossible.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 06:23:08 pm
He also needs a work permit now.
Think that will be the main sticking point, unlikely we see him till the FA cup
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
Quick turnaround to Brentford, surprised if there is no rotation, ideally we would be a few up and then changes..but how many times have we said that this year / last year :)

Would like to see Keita for this one, perhaps rest Hendo.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:48:13 pm »
Fabinho out apparently. Wife is due an offspring, so wouldnt be an injury hopefully.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:48:13 pm
Fabinho out apparently. Wife is due an offspring, so wouldnt be an injury hopefully.

So I assume Keita, Thiago and Hendo.

With Fab back on Monday.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:48:13 pm
Fabinho out apparently. Wife is due an offspring, so wouldnt be an injury hopefully.

Hopefully Keita can come in, having him sharp for a while would be huge.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:50:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1608890131934576641

Cody is at the game tonight though.  ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm »
Get me Naby Keita if Fab is out.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:54:13 pm »
It will probably be Harvey, but I agree Naby would be useful.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:54:45 pm »
Had me Homebaked Vegan Scouse. Ready for some team news now, then some Leicester smashing

Come on Reds
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:55:33 pm »
Lack balance with Elliott in midfield in my opinion.

Technically he is good but not sure he is athletic enough.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:57:22 pm »
Dont like Elliot in a midfield three.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:55:33 pm
Lack balance with Elliott in midfield in my opinion.

Technically he is good but not sure he is athletic enough.

I think most of us see this too. Got a great low center of gravity and all the ball skills in the world. He will need to learn to amp those up at this level to get that half yard of space he was able to get at will prior to the PL.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:57:22 pm
Dont like Elliot in a midfield three.

Same.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
Only realised us and Brentford are the only ones playing tonight and Monday. Odd
