They definitely have a goal in them, but if they're missing Maddison it's a boost for us, he's definitely their best player these days since Vardy has aged and been phased out a little. Have to watch out for Barnes but keep him quiet throughout the evening and we should be alright.



Down the other end we should certainly have enough to cause these problems. I don't think these have ever defended very well under Rodgers and if we can make chances like we have in the first half against Villa, Southampton, Spurs etc in recent games we should have too much for these. Still think we'll need a big showing from Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson though