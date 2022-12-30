« previous next »
Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22

SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:51:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:44 am
They actually are on a decentish run of form despite their last result against Newcastle. Could do with reducing the number of chances they give sides now though as they are probably good for a goal or two.

Three points are imperative. We have to keep our run going and we can't be dropping anymore points at home now for a while.

I think this may be another exciting game, 3-2 or 4-2 to us!

What Id give for a couple of goals and a clean sheet. However Im convinced we need to score 3 to stand a chance of winning.

The other night I was counting down the seconds of added time even though we had a two goal advantage and Allison in goal.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,364
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 09:51:22 am
What Id give for a couple of goals and a clean sheet. However Im convinced we need to score 3 to stand a chance of winning.

The other night I was counting down the seconds of added time even though we had a two goal advantage and Allison in goal.

Is Konate fit? I'd like to see him back in defence asap.
Fuck the Tories

SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:01:41 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:00:02 am
Is Konate fit? I'd like to see him back in defence asap.

I think hes fit, just having a bit of a breather after Qatar.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,020
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
Well want Konates height and strength for Brentford I think. He could play both but I think we could hold him back for that one.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,364
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
Well want Konates height and strength for Brentford I think. He could play both but I think we could hold him back for that one.

Oh god yeah, forgot they are up next and they'll high ball the shit out of us.
Fuck the Tories

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,312
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
Konate is like that really nice dress/shoes that you only get out a few times a year. Incredible what a player he is and yet we have hardly seen him play this season.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,928
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:44:42 am
Don't like them.
Hope we ruin their holidays.
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm
thanks OP

just give tielemans and maddison a 'hard time' and that'll throw them

and pissing vardy off will help too

play hard, dominate the middle of the park and score some goals

their childish fans don't bother me - only sticks and stones and we can give as good as we get - but any chants that cross the line should be recorded and reported

it ain't an easy game but we should win this one
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,620
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?

;)

Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,020
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:55:33 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?

;)

Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season

Lets test these Market Harborough predominantly Tory pricks.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,312
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:59:23 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?

;)

Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season

Fuck those right wing Syston c*nts.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,020
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:59:23 pm
Fuck those right wing Syston c*nts.

And the Wigston Harcourt hardcore Brexiteers.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,364
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:14:51 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
And the Wigston Harcourt hardcore Brexiteers.

And the Fox murdering twats
Logged
Fuck the Tories

SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 03:14:51 pm
And the Fox murdering twats

Arent they rugger buggers as well as Andrew Bridgen being a Leicestershire MP!

Utter bastards the lot of them.
Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm
What I'm hoping for now is a big, long, unbeaten run. I genuinely believe we will be City's biggest and closest challenges. What we need is consistency. I see this game as a comfortable 2 or 3-0 and the continuance of confidence building.
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,230
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm
With the amount of chances we're creating at the moment we really should be putting them to the sword at Anfield.  They'll get a chance or two themselves, but surely we'll put at least 2 past them.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury
mines a pint

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,230
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:44:03 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury

How unfortunate.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm
Thanks Roger and enjoy the match. I think theyll sit back and try to hit us on the counter. Is Vardy fit and if so he generally has a good game against us. I think our midfield will be key as they may need to unlock their defence. Bajcetic is a player who might give us something different if Salah is closely marked.

If we score first then I think it will be a straight-forward win; if not it could be difficult.

Same starting 11 with the same subs would do. Konate deserves a start but Matip and VVD havent put a foot wrong.
#JFT97

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,021
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury
I forgot we had this streak of fortune in opposition absentees inthe first part of the season. We could do with it continuing for the rest of the season
donnerz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:02:01 pm
Quite confident about this one, and I havent been confident about many games this season! Another 3-1 win.
Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 799
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Must win this game, plus they are shite at the moment.
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,841
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury

He's their best player right now and their biggest threat so that's nice. Should beat these but this season we've lost a few we should have won. We seem to be playing so much better in the first half of recent league games (Villa, Spurs, Saints) so hoping we can get ahead in the first half and start putting in some more complete performances
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm by dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) »
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:53:31 am
1-1

A cold blunt reminder that we are still the same inconsistent team we were before the World Cup break. :-\
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,552
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:45:57 am
Going over for the match Friday morning back Saturday morning ( from Dublin )

Staying in the Aigburth Hotel, beside Sefton Park .

Anyone any information on the area around Sefton park

Wondering is it worth going straight into the city centre then to the hotel @ 2/3

Or Is there enough to do around the hotel to pass a few hours that morning as arrive at 9am bookin 3pm match 8pm


Ive always stayed city centre before .

Cheers
sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #65 on: Today at 10:11:51 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:45:57 am
Going over for the match Friday morning back Saturday morning ( from Dublin )

Staying in the Aigburth Hotel, beside Sefton Park .

Anyone any information on the area around Sefton park

Wondering is it worth going straight into the city centre then to the hotel @ 2/3

Or Is there enough to do around the hotel to pass a few hours that morning as arrive at 9am bookin 3pm match 8pm


Ive always stayed city centre before .

Cheers
Have a wander around the park, head to Lark Lane for brunch/afternoon drinking as it has bars and restaurants on it. At the bottom of Lark Lane is Aigburth Road with buses into town.
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,590
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #66 on: Today at 10:20:35 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 02:53:31 am
1-1

A cold blunt reminder that we are still the same inconsistent team we were before the World Cup break. :-\

Cheer up lad, we've won three in a row for the first time this season. If we start well and keep the intensity up we should win. Got to try and be a bit tighter at the back as well.
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #67 on: Today at 10:22:09 am
Yep you can get a lovely cooked breakfast on Lark Lane. And defo worth having a wander around Sefton Park if the weathers not rubbish - one of the best parks in the country. Not bad options if you can drop your bags in the hotel lobby beforehand.

Bars on Lark Lane also. Then its really easy to get to town in the afternoon, and from there the stadium.

Edit: Also if you´re heading back from the stadium and don´t fancy a taxi, your best bet is to walk to Sandhills train station and get the train over to St. Michaels.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:30 am by Indomitable_Carp »
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,552
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #68 on: Today at 10:27:41 am
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:11:51 am
Have a wander around the park, head to Lark Lane for brunch/afternoon drinking as it has bars and restaurants on it. At the bottom of Lark Lane is Aigburth Road with buses into town.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:22:09 am
Yep you can get a lovely cooked breakfast on Lark Lane. And defo worth having a wander around Sefton Park if the weathers not rubbish - one of the best parks in the country. Not bad options if you can drop your bags in the hotel lobby beforehand.

Bars on Lark Lane also. Then its really easy to get to town in the afternoon, and from there the stadium.

Ill probably go from the hotel about 4pm straight to Anfield and have a few scoops there .

Just wondering if worth going into city centre from 9 to 2 or enough to do around the hotel area

Tks
kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #69 on: Today at 10:31:57 am
Watched the Leicester game against Saudicastle and they where fuckin awful.  Play like we did first half against Villa and we should be way too strong for them.  Got a feeling Keita or Elliot will start in midfield.  Also hope Konate is fit to get some minutes as I think hell start at Brentford.   Dominant performance from the reds for me in a 3 nil win.   Come on the redmen.   
NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,891
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #70 on: Today at 10:33:28 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 27, 2022, 09:02:39 am
Always hated Leicester, one of our bogey teams, first team I saw beat us at Anfield, I'd no idea what a loss at home looked like, I was just used to us winning with the odd draw.

They'll have saved themselves for this game, but I think we'll still rip them apart
I thought Leicester are one of the clubs considered as "friendly" to Liverpool fans? Maybe I'm wrong though. Never mind.

p/s: Arsenal are one of the clubs that I have a soft spot.  :)  Just sharing though. I have a dislike for club like Spurs.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,614
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #71 on: Today at 10:40:55 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:33:28 am
I thought Leicester are one of the clubs considered as "friendly" to Liverpool fans? Maybe I'm wrong though. Never mind.

p/s: Arsenal are one of the clubs that I have a soft spot.  :)  Just sharing though. I have a dislike for club like Spurs.

Theyre one of an increasing amount of clubs who have never been our rivals, either historically or competitively, who have struck up a bizarre hatred of us.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #72 on: Today at 10:45:22 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:33:28 am
I thought Leicester are one of the clubs considered as "friendly" to Liverpool fans? Maybe I'm wrong though. Never mind.



Haha! Noooooo...Definitely not. ;D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
Reply #73 on: Today at 10:45:55 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:40:55 am
Theyre one of an increasing amount of clubs who have never been our rivals, either historically or competitively, who have struck up a bizarre hatred of us.

Similar to Wolves fans.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
