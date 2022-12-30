Yep you can get a lovely cooked breakfast on Lark Lane. And defo worth having a wander around Sefton Park if the weathers not rubbish - one of the best parks in the country. Not bad options if you can drop your bags in the hotel lobby beforehand.
Bars on Lark Lane also. Then its really easy to get to town in the afternoon, and from there the stadium.
Edit: Also if you´re heading back from the stadium and don´t fancy a taxi, your best bet is to walk to Sandhills train station and get the train over to St. Michaels.