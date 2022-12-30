They actually are on a decentish run of form despite their last result against Newcastle. Could do with reducing the number of chances they give sides now though as they are probably good for a goal or two.Three points are imperative. We have to keep our run going and we can't be dropping anymore points at home now for a while.I think this may be another exciting game, 3-2 or 4-2 to us!
What Id give for a couple of goals and a clean sheet. However Im convinced we need to score 3 to stand a chance of winning.The other night I was counting down the seconds of added time even though we had a two goal advantage and Allison in goal.
Is Konate fit? I'd like to see him back in defence asap.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Well want Konates height and strength for Brentford I think. He could play both but I think we could hold him back for that one.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season
Fuck those right wing Syston c*nts.
And the Wigston Harcourt hardcore Brexiteers.
And the Fox murdering twats
Maddison out with a knee injury
