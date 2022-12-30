« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22  (Read 3664 times)

Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:51:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:44 am
They actually are on a decentish run of form despite their last result against Newcastle. Could do with reducing the number of chances they give sides now though as they are probably good for a goal or two.

Three points are imperative. We have to keep our run going and we can't be dropping anymore points at home now for a while.

I think this may be another exciting game, 3-2 or 4-2 to us!

What Id give for a couple of goals and a clean sheet. However Im convinced we need to score 3 to stand a chance of winning.

The other night I was counting down the seconds of added time even though we had a two goal advantage and Allison in goal.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 09:51:22 am
What Id give for a couple of goals and a clean sheet. However Im convinced we need to score 3 to stand a chance of winning.

The other night I was counting down the seconds of added time even though we had a two goal advantage and Allison in goal.

Is Konate fit? I'd like to see him back in defence asap.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:01:41 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:00:02 am
Is Konate fit? I'd like to see him back in defence asap.

I think hes fit, just having a bit of a breather after Qatar.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 am »
Well want Konates height and strength for Brentford I think. He could play both but I think we could hold him back for that one.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:16:08 am
Well want Konates height and strength for Brentford I think. He could play both but I think we could hold him back for that one.

Oh god yeah, forgot they are up next and they'll high ball the shit out of us.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am »
Konate is like that really nice dress/shoes that you only get out a few times a year. Incredible what a player he is and yet we have hardly seen him play this season.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:44:42 am »
Don't like them.
Hope we ruin their holidays.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm »
thanks OP

just give tielemans and maddison a 'hard time' and that'll throw them

and pissing vardy off will help too

play hard, dominate the middle of the park and score some goals

their childish fans don't bother me - only sticks and stones and we can give as good as we get - but any chants that cross the line should be recorded and reported

it ain't an easy game but we should win this one
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm »
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?

;)

Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?

;)

Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season

Lets test these Market Harborough predominantly Tory pricks.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 01:22:32 pm
Disappointed at no socio-political generalisations about Leicestershire. Come on Fromola, where are ya?

;)

Let's have a barnstoming result to wet Anfield's head for the second half of the season

Fuck those right wing Syston c*nts.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:59:23 pm
Fuck those right wing Syston c*nts.

And the Wigston Harcourt hardcore Brexiteers.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
And the Wigston Harcourt hardcore Brexiteers.

And the Fox murdering twats
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 03:14:51 pm
And the Fox murdering twats

Arent they rugger buggers as well as Andrew Bridgen being a Leicestershire MP!

Utter bastards the lot of them.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm »
What I'm hoping for now is a big, long, unbeaten run. I genuinely believe we will be City's biggest and closest challenges. What we need is consistency. I see this game as a comfortable 2 or 3-0 and the continuance of confidence building.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm »
With the amount of chances we're creating at the moment we really should be putting them to the sword at Anfield.  They'll get a chance or two themselves, but surely we'll put at least 2 past them.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm »
Maddison out with a knee injury
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury

How unfortunate.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm »
Thanks Roger and enjoy the match. I think theyll sit back and try to hit us on the counter. Is Vardy fit and if so he generally has a good game against us. I think our midfield will be key as they may need to unlock their defence. Bajcetic is a player who might give us something different if Salah is closely marked.

If we score first then I think it will be a straight-forward win; if not it could be difficult.

Same starting 11 with the same subs would do. Konate deserves a start but Matip and VVD havent put a foot wrong.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury
I forgot we had this streak of fortune in opposition absentees inthe first part of the season. We could do with it continuing for the rest of the season
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:02:01 pm »
Quite confident about this one, and I havent been confident about many games this season! Another 3-1 win.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
Must win this game, plus they are shite at the moment.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Maddison out with a knee injury

He's their best player right now and their biggest threat so that's nice. Should beat these but this season we've lost a few we should have won. We seem to be playing so much better in the first half of recent league games (Villa, Spurs, Saints) so hoping we can get ahead in the first half and start putting in some more complete performances
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City Anfield 20.00 Friday 30/12/22
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:53:31 am »
1-1

A cold blunt reminder that we are still the same inconsistent team we were before the World Cup break. :-\
