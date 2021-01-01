« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO

Lubeh

Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
🚨 OFFICIAL: Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64098641

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/26/liverpool-cody-gakpo-psv-eindhoven

Thats gotta hurt Man Utd especially as they said he was thiers, the deal was apparenyl done tonight

37m initionally  rising to  50m

PSV wrote on Twitter:

    PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

    The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.
Persephone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
I can honestly say I've barely watched him play, but if he's who we want then welcome to the Club. There is no better place to play football, and I hope he's ready for the challenge.
Red Bird

Re: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
Completely right outta the blue that one.
has gone odd

Re: Welcome to Liverpool CODY GAKPO
Looks a a decent prospect, welcome to the club!
