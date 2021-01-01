🚨 OFFICIAL: Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs.Thats gotta hurt Man Utd especially as they said he was thiers, the deal was apparenyl done tonight37m initionally rising to 50mPSV wrote on Twitter:PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.