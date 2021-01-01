« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool  (Read 532 times)

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,360
  • Indefatigability
HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« on: Today at 06:23:31 pm »
Chaotic at times. Brilliant also.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
  • blazed
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:23:46 pm »
Fucking hell, TAA has been like Xabi Alonso out there. How the fuck are Villa giving him all that time and space? Brilliant.

Robertson has been great as well.

Hendo has been superb. Two fantastic long passes, including a lovely first time sweetly weighted pass. Great short passing and moving from him.

Fabinho has been good too. His passing has been much sharper than his last few appearances.

Numez again showing great movement and strength. Deserves a goal for his efforts.

Everyone has been good so far.

Still look a bit vulnerable when Villa do attack, but generally our passing and movement has been top notch.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Ski

  • Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:23:48 pm »
Manc bastard Tierney. Typical reffing performance from him so far.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,041
  • SPQR
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:23:52 pm »
Great half that, we look so incredibly sharp especially in midfield.

Side note Nunez needs about 5-6 chances to score doesn't he?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
  • ...All the best
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:23:56 pm »
Doak time.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,707
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
Did I miss something or? How come Ming didn't go off after treatment?...he was treated wasn't he?
Logged

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,180
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Any other day it would be 4-3 to Liverpool.

Absolutely mental.
Logged

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:24:21 pm »
Can I just give a shout to Emery for wearing the S&M gimp suit someone bought him for Christmas
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:24:21 pm »
Excellent stuff. Massive attacking threat but total control at the other end from about 20mins onwards. Early on it felt a bit same old with them walking through us on a few occasions but we sorted that. Matip has been losing every duel mind.

Hopefully get a 3rd then get Darwin and Mo rested.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm »
Great score line, although we do give up chances.

Why was Mings allowed to stay on, when he got treatment on the field?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:24:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:24:07 pm
Did I miss something or? How come Ming didn't go off after treatment?...he was treated wasn't he?

Mental rule that if two players go down injured neither of them have to go off.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,707
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:24:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:24:38 pm
Mental rule that if two players go down injured neither of them have to go off.

WTF really? lol
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:24:07 pm
Did I miss something or? How come Ming didn't go off after treatment?...he was treated wasn't he?

Is it a new rule?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,463
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:25:02 pm »
We've played well but Villa have had their chances, need to tighten it up slightly.

Darwin creating chaos as usual.  ;D
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
A very enjoyable watch and happy with everyone.

Sooner or later Darwin is gonna stick one in.  ;D
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,481
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm »
Darwin has just put up one of the greatest halves in LFC history

4 shots
0.82xg

And 1 completed pass 1 😂

Historic.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:24:07 pm
Did I miss something or? How come Ming didn't go off after treatment?...he was treated wasn't he?


Thought the same but came to conclusion that because he hit his own player and it was corner Tierney let him stay on. The bent c*nt.
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,851
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:25:54 pm »
Very good half from us. A bit dicey at the back though when they get in the box, particularly early on, and Ings may have punished that. We should have scored more at the other end but have been clinical from set plays.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:25:56 pm »
Christ manc twat Tierney is so obviously biased it's ridiculous. That foul at the end he gave against Salah, after ignoring the foul on thiago was disgusting.
Logged

Online medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • Garrincha
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:26:00 pm »
Great time to score away from home in the 5 minute mark. 2nd goal is always welcome too :D

Nunez is always a live wire but I'd like one of his chances to fly in the second half please
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:24:57 pm
WTF really? lol

Yeah. Came in a few seasons back after a team went down to 9 men and conceded from a corner. Only a matter of time before teams start taking advantage and mysteriously get a second injury every time there is a player down.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:26:20 pm »
Typical Boxing Day chaotic game  ;D

Desperate for Nunez to stick the ball in the net!!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm »
Given up some big chances which isnt great. But we could have scored 4. Ox not very good sadly, and unsurprisingly.  A gorgeous first time ball from Henderson to put Salah away.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • Free at last!
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 06:23:48 pm
Manc bastard Tierney. Typical reffing performance from him so far.

He is terrible isnt he?
Can't wait to blow for a free kick against us. The handball against Fabinho hit him in the face! Thiago flattened, nothing seconds later, Mo backs in ....free kick!
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,273
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:26:40 pm »
Brilliant going forward but a little worried at some of the chances weve given up. Keep it tight and hit them on the break, theyve been ripe for the counter attack all game so far. Darwin has been so good up until the finish, really hope he gets a goal.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,077
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:27:02 pm »
Thought Hendo was outstanding there, if we can get an hour worth of that energy every game, hes still so vital.
Logged
AHA!

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,851
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:27:04 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:24:07 pm
Did I miss something or? How come Ming didn't go off after treatment?...he was treated wasn't he?

The idiot is down in agony for 3 minutes and there's nothing wrong with him at all, just pure time wasting which backfired on them.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:27:11 pm »
We're cutting through them like wet paper,througball after throughball was amazing to watch,though still looking suspect to concede too.

More of the same please in the 2nd and just keep the concentration at the back.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:26:33 pm
Given up some big chances which isnt great. But we could have scored 4. Ox not very good sadly, and unsurprisingly.  A gorgeous first time ball from Henderson to put Salah away.

Think Ox has been fine. He's done his job, which is to be a presence and an option. Could be sharper but that's expected.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm »
Darwin is doing everything right except score. It'll come but it's pretty painful watching him ATM.

Some tweaking needed at the back to settle us down but we've been pretty solid for most of that half.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,223
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm »
Trent not good enough for England, dear me, had Walker tried that ball to Robbo it would have been sliced for a thrown in. We are very lucky to have a player of such quality on our hands
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
Henderson and Ox have had good games. So much better than them should have scored more but still give up chances frighteningly easily

Hopefully an early second half goal will give us a comfortable cushion
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: HT: Villa 0-2 Liverpool
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:28:40 pm »
That was very entertaining. Bodes well. i felt all along we simply needed a bit of a mental and physical break after that 3 year run of constant tension and pressure, looks like maybe we got it. That break was longer than the summer one for some of the players.

Great to see the Ox back out there as well.

10 wins in a row coming up :) 
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 