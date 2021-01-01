Fucking hell, TAA has been like Xabi Alonso out there. How the fuck are Villa giving him all that time and space? Brilliant.



Robertson has been great as well.



Hendo has been superb. Two fantastic long passes, including a lovely first time sweetly weighted pass. Great short passing and moving from him.



Fabinho has been good too. His passing has been much sharper than his last few appearances.



Numez again showing great movement and strength. Deserves a goal for his efforts.



Everyone has been good so far.



Still look a bit vulnerable when Villa do attack, but generally our passing and movement has been top notch.